LEWISBURG – Bucknell University senior catcher Taylor Wolfgang has been named to the 12-player Preseason All-Patriot League Softball Team for the first time in her career, as announced by the league office on Thursday. The 2021 Patriot League Preseason Poll was also announced on Thursday, and the Bison were picked to finish fifth with 35 votes.
Wolfgang, who has started 122 of the 123 games she’s played in for the Orange & Blue, was third in the Patriot League in on-base percentage (.442), second in the league in putouts (154), and was third on the Bison roster in batting average (.328) during last year’s shortened 22-game season. Wolfgang also tied for the team-lead with 14 RBIs in 2020, including three in the season finale at George Washington.
As a sophomore, the Groton, Conn. native led all Patriot League players with a career-high 41 RBIs and hit a league-best 18 doubles, which ranks second in program history. Wolfgang finished the 2019 season with 10 multi-hit games and eight multi-RBI games. She earned a spot on the Patriot League All-Tournament Team after going 4-for-9 (.444) with two doubles and five RBIs in Bucknell’s three playoff games.
Wolfgang was twice named the Rookie of the Week in 2018 and led all Patriot League rookies in doubles and RBIs. Wolfgang currently ranks eighth in the Bucknell record books with 34 career doubles and is eighth in homers with 14.
Boston U. was picked first in the Preseason Poll with 12 first-place votes, followed by Army and Lehigh, who each received one first-place vote. Boston U.’s Aliyah Huerta Leipner was named the Preseason Player of the Year, while the Terriers’ Ali DuBois took home Preseason Pitcher of the Year.
Below is a complete list of the 2021 Patriot League Preseason honors.
Softball Preseason All-Patriot League Team
Taylor Drayton, Army West Point, Sr., IF
Ally Snelling, Army West Point, So., IF
Jolie Duong, Army West Point, Jr., P/UTL
Aliyah Huerta Leipner, Boston University, Jr., OF
Ali DuBois, Boston University, Sr., P
Emily Gant, Boston University, Jr., P
Taylor Wolfgang, Bucknell, Sr., C
Virginia Irby, Colgate, Sr., C/UTL
Morgan Farrah, Colgate, Jr., IF
Kelly Nelson, Holy Cross, Jr., P
Gabriella Nori, Lehigh, Jr., P
Jaelynn Chesson, Lehigh, Jr., P/UTL
Southern’s Davis among Bloomsburg U. 2021 class
BLOOMSBURG — Bloomsburg University head football coach Frank Sheptock ‘86 has announced his recruiting class for the upcoming 2021 campaign. The Huskies will welcome 20 new players to the program, including Southern Columbia defensive back Jake Davis and Jersey Shore wide receiver Owen Anderson.
“We are very excited about our incoming class,” explained Sheptock. “The class is talented, team-oriented, and will make a significant impact on the Bloomsburg University football program and on the campus community. We look forward to seeing these players in the Maroon and Gold.”
A total of 11 of the 20 newcomers were recruited to play on the defensive side of the ball while eight are slated to be on offense. The Huskies also signed one kicker/punter as part of the class. The staff emphasized the secondary with the Huskies adding seven defensive backs. Two linebackers and a pair of defensive linemen were also added as part of the defensive recruits.
On offense, the Huskies added two h-backs, two offensive linemen, two wide receivers, and a pair of running backs.
Davis, at 5-foot-11 and 165 pounds, helped the Tigers to four consecutive Class 2A State Championships and an undefeated 60-0 record during career. He was a two-time First Team All-State selection at defensive back, a two-time High School America National Champion and Max Preps National Champion in 2020, and he was one of two players in PIAA history to go undefeated in high school career with four state titles.
Anderson, 5-11, 195, was the Pennsylvania Sports Writers’ Class 4A Player of the Year and a First Team All-State selection. He totaled 93 catches for 1,267 yards and 14 touchdowns over his career.
Sheptock was hired as the program’s 28th head football coach back on December 20, 2019, but the pandemic did not allow him to make his Huskies’ head coaching debut on the sidelines in 2020.
A member of the NCAA Division II Team of the Quarter Century (1973-97), Sheptock played linebacker for head coach George Landis and holds the Huskies’ program records for tackles in a career (537), single-season (159), and single-game (23), as well as career fumble recoveries (12). Sheptock was a four-time PSAC First Team selection, a three-time First Team Associated Press All-American, and All-East Region honoree for the Huskies. He was inducted into the Bloomsburg Athletics Hall of Fame in 1997, the College Football Hall of Fame in 2007, the Pennsylvania Sports Hall of Fame in 2010, and was named to the PSAC’s 150 Contributors of College Football in 2019 as one of Bloomsburg’s ten honorees.
The Huskies finished the 2019 season with a 5-6 overall record and posted a 3-4 mark in the PSAC Eastern Division.
The following are the Huskies’ other recruits.
John Aston, DL, 6-3, 255, Penns Valley H.S.
Michael Baloga, P/K, 6-0, 175, Marian Catholic H.S.
Matthew Bowes, H-Back, 6-3, 230, La Salle College H.S.
Gabe Brower, WR, 5-10, 185, Juniata Valley H.S.
Nate Capers, DB, 6-3, 190, Spring-Ford H.S.
Ryan D’Ambra, LB, 6-1, 210, Archbishop Wood. H.S.
Jack Ferguson, LB/DL, 6-1, 225, Pennridge H.S.
Devin Fleming, DB, 5-9, 160, Manassas, Va.
Darnell Hightower, DB, 5-9, 180, Marlton, N.J.
Zane Janiszewski, RB, 5-11, 195, Western Wayne H.S.
Nassir Jones, H-Back, 6-3, 230, Williamsport H.S.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.