Wrestling
Wednesday resultsMontoursville 41, Warrior Run 27at Warrior Run
126: David Kennedy (M) maj. dec. Samuel Hall, 15-5. 132: Kaden Milheim (WR) dec. Cole Johnson, 9-4. 138: Blaize Vogel (M) dec. Colby LeBarron, 9-6. 145: Jaiden Hanford (WR) pinned Owen Kleinman, :30. 152: Cameron Milheim (WR) pinned Luke Steinbacher, 3:15. 160: Kayden Frame (M) maj. dec. Isaiah Betz, 12-0. 172: Isaac Cory (M) pinned Cole Shupp, 2:43. 189: Stone Allison (WR) pinned Nate Fisher, 2:52. 215: Cole Yonkin (M) pinned Austin Bryson, 2:58. 285: Gaven Farquharson (M) pinned Evan Diehl, 2:36. 106: Ryan Aguirre (M) pinned Caden Snyder, 2:55. 113: Trey Nichoals (WR) won by forfeit. 120: Branden Wentzel (M) pinned Gavin Hunter, 2:12.
Boys basketball
Wednesday resultsLewisburg 56, Shikellamy 36at Lewisburg
Shikellamy 6 10 11 9 — 36 Lewisburg 14 13 17 12 — 56
Shikellamy (3-2) 36
Ryan Williams 0 0-2 0; Cameron Lenner 2 3-4 8; Asner Moyer 1 0-0 2; John Peifer 4 4-8 13; Xavier Fisher 1 0-0 2; Trey Wallace 3 0-0 6; Luke Snyder 1 1-3 4; Caleb Kashner 1 0-6 2; Keenan Hoffman 0 0-0 0. Totals: 13 8-19 36.
3-point goals:
Lenner, Peifer.
Lewisburg (2-1) 56
Jake Hernandez 8 4-6 18; Forrest Zelechoski 2 0-0 5; Joey Martin 5 2-2 15; Khashaun Akins 1 0-0 2; Cam Michaels 0 0-0 0; Jack Blough 0 0-0 0; Henry Harrison 4 0-0 10; Charlie Landis 0 0-0 0; Noah Pawling 0 0-0 0; Devin Bodden 0 0-0 0; Will Barrick 1 0-0 2. Totals: 21 6-8 56.
3-point goals:
Martin 3, Harrison 2, Zelechoski.
JV score:
Shikellamy, 60-59. High scorer: Lewisburg, Bodden, 20. Milton 66, Mount Carmel 34 at Milton Mount Carmel 6 9 12 7 — 34 Milton 19 17 13 17 — 66
Mount Carmel (1-3) 34
Chase Balichik 0 3-5 3; Matt Balichik 0 0-0 0; Dustin Blessing 2 0-0 5; Cole Spears 2 0-0 4; Pedro Feliciano 3 0-0 7; Garrett Varano 0 0-0 0; Jacob Schultz 0 0-0 0; Julien Stellar 1 0-0 2; Andy Wasilewski 0 2-2 2; Damen Milewski 4 3-4 11; Noah Shimko 0 0-0 0. Totals: 12 8-11 34.
3-point goals:
Blessing, Feliciano.
Milton (4-1) 66
Carter Lilley 3 1-2 7; Nevin Carrier 2 1-1 6; Dale Mitchell 1 0-0 2; Austin Gainer 1 2-2 5; Dillan Guinn-Bailey 3 4-5 10; Jace Brandt 4 6-6 15; Xzavier Minium 4 1-2 10; Luke DeLong 3 0-0 8; Ashton Krall 0 0-2 0; Peyton Rearick 0 0-0 0; Nigel Hunter 1 0-0 3; Joel Langdon 0 0-0 0. Totals: 20 15-20 66.
3-point goals:
DeLong 2, Minium, Brandt, Gainer, Carrier, Hunter.
JV score:
MCA, 56-55. High scorers: MCA, M. Balichik, 22; Milton, Isaiah Day, 13. Mifflinburg 48, East Juniata 46 at Mifflinburg East Juniata 13 8 9 16 — 46 Mifflinburg 11 11 8 18 — 48
East Juniata (2-3) 46
Brackbill 6 0-1 12; Barth 3 0-0 8; Dressler 3 0-0 7; Smith 2 0-0 4; Roe 1 0-0 3; Ritzman 1 0-0 2; Wagner 3 4-6 10. Totals: 19 4-7 46.
3-point goals:
Barth 2, Dressler, Roe.
Mifflinburg (4-1) 48
Jarret Foster 0 0-0 0; Tyler Reigel 6 1-1 15; Eli Troutman 0 0-0 0; Lane Yoder 2 3-4 8; Cannon Griffith 1 0-0 2; Carter Breed 4 1-2 9; Ethan Bomgardner 6 2-2 14. Totals: 19 7-9 48.
3-point goals:
Reigel 2, Yoder.
JV score:
Mifflinburg, 39-31. High scorer: Mifflinburg, Bolick, 16.
Swimming and diving
Wednesday resultsBoysLewisburg 102, Shamokin 37
200 medley relay: 1. Lewisburg (Braden Davis, Miles Fassero, Mason Ordonez, Kieran Davis), 2:03.91. 200 free: 1. Anthony Feudale, S, 2:11.94; 2. Aidan Gross, L; 3. Ethan Zeb, L. 200 IM: 1. Ordonez, L, 2:09.82; 2. Fassero, L. 50 free: 1. B. Davis, L, 26.88; 2. Oskar Moraski, S; 3. Fassero, L. Diving: 1. Brian Jovel-Martinez, S, 150.85; 2. Vance Shiko, S. 100 fly: 1. Gross, L, 1:12.36. 100 free: 1. B. Davis, L, 1:02.88; 2. Shiko, S; 3. Moraski, S. 500 free: 1. Feudale, S, 6:11.50; 2. Miles Fassero, L. 200 free relay: 1. Lewisburg (Gross, Zeb, Ma. Fassero, K. Davis), 1:57.67. 100 back: 1. Ordonez, L, 1:01.13; 2. Zeb, L. 100 breast: 1. K. Davis, L, 1:24.40; 2. Ma. Fassero, L. 400 free relay: 1. Lewisburg (Mi. Fassero, B. Davis, K. Davis, Ordonez), 4:03.10.
GirlsLewisburg 86, Shamokin 37
200 medley relay: 1. Lewisburg (Skylar Crosby, Valeria Riley, Kimmy Shannon, Emma Gerlinski), 2:11.78. 200 free: 1. Emma Rodriguez, S, 2:50.12; 2. Tracy Mitchell, L; 3. Catherine Jacobson, L. 200 IM: 1. Riley, L, 2:38.63. 50 free: 1. Gerlinski, L, 26.93; 2. Carina Pavlov, L; 3. Hannah Bashore, S. 100 fly: 1. Shannon, L, 44.88. 100 free: 1. Riley, L, 1:04.93; 2. Crosby, L; 3. Bashore, S. 500 free: 1. Gerlinski, L, 5:51.60; 2. Pavlov, L; 3. Rodriguez, S. 200 free relay: 1. Shamokin (Rodriguez, Nina Wilk, Bashore, Leila Bellis), 2:18.13. 100 back: 1. Shannon, L, 1:04.37; 2. Bellis, S; 3. Mitchell, L. 100 breast: 1. Crosby, L, 1:30.38; 2. Katelyn Beers, L; 3. Bridget Kinnaman, L. 400 free relay: 1. Lewisburg (Gerlinski, Crosby, Riley, Shannon), 4:12.67.
National Basketball Association
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
W L Pct GB Brooklyn 21 9 .700 — Philadelphia 16 15 .516 5½ Boston 16 16 .500 6 Toronto 14 15 .483 6½ New York 14 17 .452 7½
Southeast Division
W L Pct GB Miami 19 13 .594 — Washington 16 15 .516 2½ Charlotte 16 17 .485 3½ Atlanta 14 16 .467 4 Orlando 7 25 .219 12
Central Division
W L Pct GB Chicago 19 10 .655 — Milwaukee 20 13 .606 1 Cleveland 19 13 .594 1½ Indiana 13 19 .406 7½ Detroit 5 25 .167 14½
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Southwest Division
W L Pct GB Memphis 19 13 .594 — Dallas 15 15 .500 3 San Antonio 12 18 .400 6 New Orleans 11 21 .344 8 Houston 10 22 .313 9
Northwest Division
W L Pct GB Utah 21 9 .700 — Denver 15 15 .500 6 Minnesota 15 16 .484 6½ Portland 13 19 .406 9 Oklahoma City 11 19 .367 10
Pacific Division
W L Pct GB Phoenix 25 5 .833 — Golden State 25 6 .806 ½ L.A. Clippers 17 15 .531 9 L.A. Lakers 16 16 .500 10 Sacramento 13 20 .394 13½
Wednesday’s Games
Boston 111, Cleveland 101 Orlando 104, Atlanta 98 Oklahoma City 108, Denver 94 Milwaukee 126, Houston 106 L.A. Clippers 105, Sacramento 89 Toronto at Chicago, ppd
Thursday’s Games
Atlanta at Philadelphia, 7 p.m. Houston at Indiana, 7 p.m. New Orleans at Orlando, 7 p.m. Detroit at Miami, 7:30 p.m. Washington at New York, 7:30 p.m. Milwaukee at Dallas, 8:30 p.m. Charlotte at Denver, 9 p.m. Minnesota at Utah, 9 p.m. Oklahoma City at Phoenix, 9 p.m. Brooklyn at Portland, ppd Memphis at Golden State, 10 p.m. San Antonio at L.A. Lakers, 10:30 p.m.
Friday’s Games
No games scheduled.
National Football League
AMERICAN CONFERENCE
East
W L T Pct PF PA New England 9 5 0 .643 367 227 Buffalo 8 6 0 .571 394 243 Miami 7 7 0 .500 285 312 e-N.Y. Jets 3 11 0 .214 250 428
South
W L T Pct PF PA Tennessee 9 5 0 .643 337 309 Indianapolis 8 6 0 .571 398 300 e-Houston 3 11 0 .214 207 372 e-Jacksonville 2 12 0 .143 196 370
North
W L T Pct PF PA Baltimore 8 6 0 .571 334 315 Cincinnati 8 6 0 .571 369 303 Pittsburgh 7 6 1 .536 291 335 Cleveland 7 7 0 .500 292 305
West
W L T Pct PF PA Kansas City 10 4 0 .714 385 296 L.A. Chargers 8 6 0 .571 379 370 Denver 7 7 0 .500 285 243 Las Vegas 7 7 0 .500 299 374
NATIONAL CONFERENCE
East
W L T Pct PF PA Dallas 10 4 0 .714 401 293 Philadelphia 7 7 0 .500 364 308 Washington 6 8 0 .429 283 351 N.Y. Giants 4 10 0 .286 238 331
South
W L T Pct PF PA Tampa Bay 10 4 0 .714 410 306 New Orleans 7 7 0 .500 313 285 Atlanta 6 8 0 .429 258 384 Carolina 5 9 0 .357 271 313
North
W L T Pct PF PA y-Green Bay 11 3 0 .786 359 302 Minnesota 7 7 0 .500 361 342 e-Chicago 4 10 0 .286 240 349 e-Detroit 2 11 1 .179 243 366
West
W L T Pct PF PA Arizona 10 4 0 .714 378 284 L.A. Rams 10 4 0 .714 386 303 San Francisco 8 6 0 .571 360 314 Seattle 5 9 0 .357 282 282 e-Eliminated from playoffs y-clinched division
Thursday, Dec. 23
San Francisco at Tennessee, 8:20 p.m.
Saturday, Dec. 25
Cleveland at Green Bay, 4:30 p.m. Indianapolis at Arizona, 8:15 p.m.
Sunday, Dec. 26
Baltimore at Cincinnati, 1 p.m. Buffalo at New England, 1 p.m. Detroit at Atlanta, 1 p.m. Jacksonville at N.Y. Jets, 1 p.m. L.A. Chargers at Houston, 1 p.m. L.A. Rams at Minnesota, 1 p.m. N.Y. Giants at Philadelphia, 1 p.m. Tampa Bay at Carolina, 1 p.m. Chicago at Seattle, 4:05 p.m. Denver at Las Vegas, 4:25 p.m. Pittsburgh at Kansas City, 4:25 p.m. Washington at Dallas, 8:20 p.m.
Monday, Dec. 27
Miami at New Orleans, 8:15 p.m.
Men’s college basketball
Associated Press Top 25
RANK TEAM PV RANK CONFERENCE POINTS 1 Baylor (10-0) 1 Big 12 1,524 (60) 2 Duke (10-1) 2 Atlantic Coast 1,445 3 Purdue (10-1) 3 Big Ten 1,360 4 Gonzaga (9-2) 5 West Coast 1,313 5 UCLA (9-1) 4 Pacific 12 1,294 6 Arizona (11-0) 8 Pacific 12 1,230 (1) 7 Kansas (9-1) 7 Big 12 1,210 8 USC (12-0) 10 Pacific 12 937 9 Iowa State (11-0) 11 Big 12 926 10 Alabama (9-2) 6 Southeastern 897 11 Michigan State (9-2) 12 Big Ten 822 12 Auburn (10-1) 13 Southeastern 782 13 Houston (10-2) 14 American Athletic 780 14 Ohio State (8-2) 15 Big Ten 744 15 Seton Hall (9-2) 16 Big East 693 16 Texas (8-2) 17 Big 12 569 17 LSU (11-0) 19 Southeastern 542 18 Xavier (11-1) 22 Big East 469 19 Tennessee (8-2) 18 Southeastern 447 20 Kentucky (8-2) 21 Southeastern 428 21 Colorado State (10-0) 23 Mountain West 328 22 Providence (11-1) Big East 266 23 Villanova (7-4) 9 Big East 222 24 Wisconsin (9-2) Big Ten 182 25 Texas Tech (8-2) 25 Big 12 86 Others receiving votes: Oklahoma 65, West Virginia 57, Connecticut 55, Illinois 49, Loyola Chicago 42, Arkansas 9, Michigan 9, BYU 8, North Carolina 7, San Francisco 6, Wake Forest 5, Oklahoma State 4, Virginia Tech 4, Iowa 3, Minnesota 3, Creighton 2, Memphis 1
Wednesday scores
