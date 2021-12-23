Wrestling

Wednesday resultsMontoursville 41, Warrior Run 27at Warrior Run

126: David Kennedy (M) maj. dec. Samuel Hall, 15-5. 132: Kaden Milheim (WR) dec. Cole Johnson, 9-4. 138: Blaize Vogel (M) dec. Colby LeBarron, 9-6. 145: Jaiden Hanford (WR) pinned Owen Kleinman, :30. 152: Cameron Milheim (WR) pinned Luke Steinbacher, 3:15. 160: Kayden Frame (M) maj. dec. Isaiah Betz, 12-0. 172: Isaac Cory (M) pinned Cole Shupp, 2:43. 189: Stone Allison (WR) pinned Nate Fisher, 2:52. 215: Cole Yonkin (M) pinned Austin Bryson, 2:58. 285: Gaven Farquharson (M) pinned Evan Diehl, 2:36. 106: Ryan Aguirre (M) pinned Caden Snyder, 2:55. 113: Trey Nichoals (WR) won by forfeit. 120: Branden Wentzel (M) pinned Gavin Hunter, 2:12.

Boys basketball

Wednesday resultsLewisburg 56, Shikellamy 36at Lewisburg

Shikellamy 6 10 11 9 — 36 Lewisburg 14 13 17 12 — 56

Shikellamy (3-2) 36

Ryan Williams 0 0-2 0; Cameron Lenner 2 3-4 8; Asner Moyer 1 0-0 2; John Peifer 4 4-8 13; Xavier Fisher 1 0-0 2; Trey Wallace 3 0-0 6; Luke Snyder 1 1-3 4; Caleb Kashner 1 0-6 2; Keenan Hoffman 0 0-0 0. Totals: 13 8-19 36.

3-point goals:

Lenner, Peifer.

Lewisburg (2-1) 56

Jake Hernandez 8 4-6 18; Forrest Zelechoski 2 0-0 5; Joey Martin 5 2-2 15; Khashaun Akins 1 0-0 2; Cam Michaels 0 0-0 0; Jack Blough 0 0-0 0; Henry Harrison 4 0-0 10; Charlie Landis 0 0-0 0; Noah Pawling 0 0-0 0; Devin Bodden 0 0-0 0; Will Barrick 1 0-0 2. Totals: 21 6-8 56.

3-point goals:

Martin 3, Harrison 2, Zelechoski.

JV score:

Shikellamy, 60-59. High scorer: Lewisburg, Bodden, 20. Milton 66, Mount Carmel 34 at Milton Mount Carmel 6 9 12 7 — 34 Milton 19 17 13 17 — 66

Mount Carmel (1-3) 34

Chase Balichik 0 3-5 3; Matt Balichik 0 0-0 0; Dustin Blessing 2 0-0 5; Cole Spears 2 0-0 4; Pedro Feliciano 3 0-0 7; Garrett Varano 0 0-0 0; Jacob Schultz 0 0-0 0; Julien Stellar 1 0-0 2; Andy Wasilewski 0 2-2 2; Damen Milewski 4 3-4 11; Noah Shimko 0 0-0 0. Totals: 12 8-11 34.

3-point goals:

Blessing, Feliciano.

Milton (4-1) 66

Carter Lilley 3 1-2 7; Nevin Carrier 2 1-1 6; Dale Mitchell 1 0-0 2; Austin Gainer 1 2-2 5; Dillan Guinn-Bailey 3 4-5 10; Jace Brandt 4 6-6 15; Xzavier Minium 4 1-2 10; Luke DeLong 3 0-0 8; Ashton Krall 0 0-2 0; Peyton Rearick 0 0-0 0; Nigel Hunter 1 0-0 3; Joel Langdon 0 0-0 0. Totals: 20 15-20 66.

3-point goals:

DeLong 2, Minium, Brandt, Gainer, Carrier, Hunter.

JV score:

MCA, 56-55. High scorers: MCA, M. Balichik, 22; Milton, Isaiah Day, 13. Mifflinburg 48, East Juniata 46 at Mifflinburg East Juniata 13 8 9 16 — 46 Mifflinburg 11 11 8 18 — 48

East Juniata (2-3) 46

Brackbill 6 0-1 12; Barth 3 0-0 8; Dressler 3 0-0 7; Smith 2 0-0 4; Roe 1 0-0 3; Ritzman 1 0-0 2; Wagner 3 4-6 10. Totals: 19 4-7 46.

3-point goals:

Barth 2, Dressler, Roe.

Mifflinburg (4-1) 48

Jarret Foster 0 0-0 0; Tyler Reigel 6 1-1 15; Eli Troutman 0 0-0 0; Lane Yoder 2 3-4 8; Cannon Griffith 1 0-0 2; Carter Breed 4 1-2 9; Ethan Bomgardner 6 2-2 14. Totals: 19 7-9 48.

3-point goals:

Reigel 2, Yoder.

JV score:

Mifflinburg, 39-31. High scorer: Mifflinburg, Bolick, 16.

Swimming and diving

Wednesday resultsBoysLewisburg 102, Shamokin 37

200 medley relay: 1. Lewisburg (Braden Davis, Miles Fassero, Mason Ordonez, Kieran Davis), 2:03.91. 200 free: 1. Anthony Feudale, S, 2:11.94; 2. Aidan Gross, L; 3. Ethan Zeb, L. 200 IM: 1. Ordonez, L, 2:09.82; 2. Fassero, L. 50 free: 1. B. Davis, L, 26.88; 2. Oskar Moraski, S; 3. Fassero, L. Diving: 1. Brian Jovel-Martinez, S, 150.85; 2. Vance Shiko, S. 100 fly: 1. Gross, L, 1:12.36. 100 free: 1. B. Davis, L, 1:02.88; 2. Shiko, S; 3. Moraski, S. 500 free: 1. Feudale, S, 6:11.50; 2. Miles Fassero, L. 200 free relay: 1. Lewisburg (Gross, Zeb, Ma. Fassero, K. Davis), 1:57.67. 100 back: 1. Ordonez, L, 1:01.13; 2. Zeb, L. 100 breast: 1. K. Davis, L, 1:24.40; 2. Ma. Fassero, L. 400 free relay: 1. Lewisburg (Mi. Fassero, B. Davis, K. Davis, Ordonez), 4:03.10.

GirlsLewisburg 86, Shamokin 37

200 medley relay: 1. Lewisburg (Skylar Crosby, Valeria Riley, Kimmy Shannon, Emma Gerlinski), 2:11.78. 200 free: 1. Emma Rodriguez, S, 2:50.12; 2. Tracy Mitchell, L; 3. Catherine Jacobson, L. 200 IM: 1. Riley, L, 2:38.63. 50 free: 1. Gerlinski, L, 26.93; 2. Carina Pavlov, L; 3. Hannah Bashore, S. 100 fly: 1. Shannon, L, 44.88. 100 free: 1. Riley, L, 1:04.93; 2. Crosby, L; 3. Bashore, S. 500 free: 1. Gerlinski, L, 5:51.60; 2. Pavlov, L; 3. Rodriguez, S. 200 free relay: 1. Shamokin (Rodriguez, Nina Wilk, Bashore, Leila Bellis), 2:18.13. 100 back: 1. Shannon, L, 1:04.37; 2. Bellis, S; 3. Mitchell, L. 100 breast: 1. Crosby, L, 1:30.38; 2. Katelyn Beers, L; 3. Bridget Kinnaman, L. 400 free relay: 1. Lewisburg (Gerlinski, Crosby, Riley, Shannon), 4:12.67.

National Basketball Association

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

W L Pct GB Brooklyn 21 9 .700 — Philadelphia 16 15 .516 5½ Boston 16 16 .500 6 Toronto 14 15 .483 6½ New York 14 17 .452 7½

Southeast Division

W L Pct GB Miami 19 13 .594 — Washington 16 15 .516 2½ Charlotte 16 17 .485 3½ Atlanta 14 16 .467 4 Orlando 7 25 .219 12

Central Division

W L Pct GB Chicago 19 10 .655 — Milwaukee 20 13 .606 1 Cleveland 19 13 .594 1½ Indiana 13 19 .406 7½ Detroit 5 25 .167 14½

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Southwest Division

W L Pct GB Memphis 19 13 .594 — Dallas 15 15 .500 3 San Antonio 12 18 .400 6 New Orleans 11 21 .344 8 Houston 10 22 .313 9

Northwest Division

W L Pct GB Utah 21 9 .700 — Denver 15 15 .500 6 Minnesota 15 16 .484 6½ Portland 13 19 .406 9 Oklahoma City 11 19 .367 10

Pacific Division

W L Pct GB Phoenix 25 5 .833 — Golden State 25 6 .806 ½ L.A. Clippers 17 15 .531 9 L.A. Lakers 16 16 .500 10 Sacramento 13 20 .394 13½

Wednesday’s Games

Boston 111, Cleveland 101 Orlando 104, Atlanta 98 Oklahoma City 108, Denver 94 Milwaukee 126, Houston 106 L.A. Clippers 105, Sacramento 89 Toronto at Chicago, ppd

Thursday’s Games

Atlanta at Philadelphia, 7 p.m. Houston at Indiana, 7 p.m. New Orleans at Orlando, 7 p.m. Detroit at Miami, 7:30 p.m. Washington at New York, 7:30 p.m. Milwaukee at Dallas, 8:30 p.m. Charlotte at Denver, 9 p.m. Minnesota at Utah, 9 p.m. Oklahoma City at Phoenix, 9 p.m. Brooklyn at Portland, ppd Memphis at Golden State, 10 p.m. San Antonio at L.A. Lakers, 10:30 p.m.

Friday’s Games

No games scheduled.

National Football League

AMERICAN CONFERENCE

East

W L T Pct PF PA New England 9 5 0 .643 367 227 Buffalo 8 6 0 .571 394 243 Miami 7 7 0 .500 285 312 e-N.Y. Jets 3 11 0 .214 250 428

South

W L T Pct PF PA Tennessee 9 5 0 .643 337 309 Indianapolis 8 6 0 .571 398 300 e-Houston 3 11 0 .214 207 372 e-Jacksonville 2 12 0 .143 196 370

North

W L T Pct PF PA Baltimore 8 6 0 .571 334 315 Cincinnati 8 6 0 .571 369 303 Pittsburgh 7 6 1 .536 291 335 Cleveland 7 7 0 .500 292 305

West

W L T Pct PF PA Kansas City 10 4 0 .714 385 296 L.A. Chargers 8 6 0 .571 379 370 Denver 7 7 0 .500 285 243 Las Vegas 7 7 0 .500 299 374

NATIONAL CONFERENCE

East

W L T Pct PF PA Dallas 10 4 0 .714 401 293 Philadelphia 7 7 0 .500 364 308 Washington 6 8 0 .429 283 351 N.Y. Giants 4 10 0 .286 238 331

South

W L T Pct PF PA Tampa Bay 10 4 0 .714 410 306 New Orleans 7 7 0 .500 313 285 Atlanta 6 8 0 .429 258 384 Carolina 5 9 0 .357 271 313

North

W L T Pct PF PA y-Green Bay 11 3 0 .786 359 302 Minnesota 7 7 0 .500 361 342 e-Chicago 4 10 0 .286 240 349 e-Detroit 2 11 1 .179 243 366

West

W L T Pct PF PA Arizona 10 4 0 .714 378 284 L.A. Rams 10 4 0 .714 386 303 San Francisco 8 6 0 .571 360 314 Seattle 5 9 0 .357 282 282 e-Eliminated from playoffs y-clinched division

Thursday, Dec. 23

San Francisco at Tennessee, 8:20 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 25

Cleveland at Green Bay, 4:30 p.m. Indianapolis at Arizona, 8:15 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 26

Baltimore at Cincinnati, 1 p.m. Buffalo at New England, 1 p.m. Detroit at Atlanta, 1 p.m. Jacksonville at N.Y. Jets, 1 p.m. L.A. Chargers at Houston, 1 p.m. L.A. Rams at Minnesota, 1 p.m. N.Y. Giants at Philadelphia, 1 p.m. Tampa Bay at Carolina, 1 p.m. Chicago at Seattle, 4:05 p.m. Denver at Las Vegas, 4:25 p.m. Pittsburgh at Kansas City, 4:25 p.m. Washington at Dallas, 8:20 p.m.

Monday, Dec. 27

Miami at New Orleans, 8:15 p.m.

Men’s college basketball

Associated Press Top 25

RANK TEAM PV RANK CONFERENCE POINTS 1 Baylor (10-0) 1 Big 12 1,524 (60) 2 Duke (10-1) 2 Atlantic Coast 1,445 3 Purdue (10-1) 3 Big Ten 1,360 4 Gonzaga (9-2) 5 West Coast 1,313 5 UCLA (9-1) 4 Pacific 12 1,294 6 Arizona (11-0) 8 Pacific 12 1,230 (1) 7 Kansas (9-1) 7 Big 12 1,210 8 USC (12-0) 10 Pacific 12 937 9 Iowa State (11-0) 11 Big 12 926 10 Alabama (9-2) 6 Southeastern 897 11 Michigan State (9-2) 12 Big Ten 822 12 Auburn (10-1) 13 Southeastern 782 13 Houston (10-2) 14 American Athletic 780 14 Ohio State (8-2) 15 Big Ten 744 15 Seton Hall (9-2) 16 Big East 693 16 Texas (8-2) 17 Big 12 569 17 LSU (11-0) 19 Southeastern 542 18 Xavier (11-1) 22 Big East 469 19 Tennessee (8-2) 18 Southeastern 447 20 Kentucky (8-2) 21 Southeastern 428 21 Colorado State (10-0) 23 Mountain West 328 22 Providence (11-1) Big East 266 23 Villanova (7-4) 9 Big East 222 24 Wisconsin (9-2) Big Ten 182 25 Texas Tech (8-2) 25 Big 12 86 Others receiving votes: Oklahoma 65, West Virginia 57, Connecticut 55, Illinois 49, Loyola Chicago 42, Arkansas 9, Michigan 9, BYU 8, North Carolina 7, San Francisco 6, Wake Forest 5, Oklahoma State 4, Virginia Tech 4, Iowa 3, Minnesota 3, Creighton 2, Memphis 1

Wednesday scores

EAST Canisius 97, Florida Gulf Coast 90, OT Hartford 78, Sacred Heart 71 Hofstra 77, Monmouth (NJ) 71 Lafayette 87, Gwynedd-Mercy 66 Marist 68, Bethune-Cookman 45 Robert Morris 75, St. Francis (Pa.) 67 Temple 85, Delaware St. 48 Towson 69, Navy 52 Vermont 78, Colgate 68 West Virginia 82, Youngstown St. 52 SOUTH Auburn 71, Murray St. 58 Charlotte 98, W. Carolina 82 Chattanooga 77, Middle Tennessee 65 Clemson 67, Virginia 50 Coll. of Charleston 82, Old Dominion 80 Davidson 106, Johnson & Wales (NC) 64 Duke 76, Virginia Tech 65 ETSU 86, Georgia 84 Florida 87, Stony Brook 62 Kentucky 95, W. Kentucky 60 LSU 95, Lipscomb 60 Louisiana Tech 99, Crowley’s Ridge 56 Richmond 81, Bucknell 50 South Carolina 105, Army 75 Stetson 97, Piedmont 53 Tennessee 77, Arizona 73 Troy 69, Mercer 65 UAB 100, MVSU 58 UCF 75, North Alabama 64 UNC-Wilmington 65, Campbell 58 MIDWEST Drake 87, Chicago St. 50 Illinois 88, Missouri 63 Indiana 79, N. Kentucky 61 Minnesota 72, Green Bay 56 N. Dakota St. 86, North Dakota 76 Nebraska 88, Kennesaw St. 74 Notre Dame 83, Texas A&M-CC 73 Omaha 84, W. Illinois 78 S. Dakota St. 82, Oral Roberts 76 UMKC 68, South Dakota 57 Valparaiso 88, William & Mary 66 Wichita St. 102, Prairie View 66 SOUTHWEST Abilene Christian 74, Longwood 58 Bradley 73, UTEP 66 Houston 80, Texas St. 47 Oklahoma 72, Alcorn St. 48 Sam Houston St. 68, NC Central 51 Texas 68, Alabama St. 48 Texas Tech 78, E. Washington 46 Texas-Arlington 95, Howard Payne 46 FAR WEST BYU 54, South Florida 39 Bethesda 82, CS Northridge 80 Boise St. 58, Washington St. 52 California 73, Pacific 53 Denver 75, St. Thomas (MN) 74 Liberty 76, N. Iowa 74 Montana St. 124, SAGU American Indian College 73 Portland 65, UC Davis 60 S. Utah 87, Dixie St. 59 Saint Mary’s (Cal.) 75, Missouri St. 58 San Diego St. 78, UC San Diego 57 San Francisco 64, S. Illinois 52 Seattle 100, Northwest U. 68 Stanford 66, Wyoming 63 UC Santa Barbara 56, Idaho St. 43 UNLV 80, San Diego 57

Women’s college basketball

EAST Merrimack 70, New Hampshire 64, OT Old Dominion 71, Temple 68 Pittsburgh 67, Holy Cross 56 St. Peter’s 73, Fairleigh Dickinson 52 Texas 70, Princeton 53 UMass 86, Hartford 40 SOUTH Davidson 79, Charlotte 65 Louisiana Tech 74, McNeese St. 57 UNC-Wilmington 45, UNC-Greensboro 42 MIDWEST Arkansas St. 74, SIU-Edwardsville 71 Bellarmine 82, Pioneers 63 Butler 75, Evansville 67 Marquette 60, Cincinnati 49 Missouri 84, Illinois 65 N. Dakota St. 67, North Dakota 61 Nebraska 72, Wyoming 61 Notre Dame 91, DePaul 86 South Dakota 67, UMKC 57 St. Thomas (MN) 56, Denver 48 W. Illinois 77, Omaha 70 SOUTHWEST S. Dakota St. 71, Oral Roberts 51 San Francisco 78, Tulsa 76 Tarleton St. 58, Incarnate Word 47

Transactions

BASKETBALL National Basketball Association ATLANTA HAWKS — Signed Fs Lance Stephenson and Malcolm Hill to 10-day contracts. BOSTON CELTICS — Signed G Joe Johnson to a 10-day contract. CHICAGO BULLS — Signed F Ersan Ilyasova and G Mac McClung to 10-day contracts. CLEVELAND CAVALIERS — Signed F Trevon Scott to a 10-day contract. DALLAS MAVERICKS — Signed F George King to a 10-day contract. MIAMI HEAT — Signed F Zylan Cheatham to a 10-day contract. PHILADELPHIA 76ERS — Signed G Tyler Johnson to a 10-day contract. SACRAMENTO KINGS — Signed G Emmanuel Mudiay and Ade Murkey to 10-day contracts. WASHINGTON WIZARDS — Signed G Jordan Schakel to a 10-day contract. FOOTBALL National Football League ARIZONA CARDINALS — Placed P Andy Lee on the reserve/COVID-19 list. BALTIMORE RAVENS — Placed S Geno Stone, DT Justin Madubuike, LBs Chris Board, Kristian Welch and OT David Sharpe on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Designated OLB Daelyn Hayes to return from injured reserve to practice. Signed C Jimmy Murray to the practice squad. BUFFALO BILLS — Signed DE Breeland Speaks to the practice squad. Placed TE Quinton Morris on the practice squad reserve/COVID-19 list. CAROLINA PANTHERS — Placed K Zane Gonzalez on injured reserve. Signed K Lirim Hajrullahu. Signed K Alex Kessman to the practice squad. Placed S Sam Franklin Jr. and DE Azur Kamara on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Activated RB Christian McCaffrey from the reserve/COVID-19 list. CHICAGO BEARS — Activated OL Larry Borom, DB Eddie Jackson and LB Sam Kamara from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Placed TE Jesper Horsted on the reserve/COVID-19 list. CLEVELAND BROWNS — Activated TE Austin Hooper and LB Jacob Phillips from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Placed CB Greg Newsome on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Waived P Jamie Gillan. Announced head coach Kevin Stefanksi has returned from the COVID-19 protocols. Activated WR JoJo Watson from the practice squad reserve/COVID-19 list. DALLAS COWBOYS — Returned WR T.J. Vasher to practice from the non-football injury list. Designated OT Josh Ball to return from injured reserve to practice. Activated DT Osa Odighizuwa from the reserve/COVID-19 list. DENVER BRONCOS — Activated OLB Malik Reed from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Designated OT Calvin Anderson and OLB Andre Mintze to return from injured reserve to practice. DETROIT LIONS — Activated S Jalen Elliott from the reserve/COVID-19 list. HOUSTON TEXANS — Placed K Ka’imi Fairbairn, WR Brandin Cooks and LB Eric Wilson on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Placed TE Jeff Driskel on injured reserve. Activated DE Demarcus Walker from the reserve/COVID-19 list. INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Placed CB Rock Ya-Sin and DE Kemoka Turay on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Placed TE Farrod Green on the practice squad reserve/COVID-19 list. JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Designated TE Dan Arnold to return from injured reserve to practice. Signed RB Rayquell Armstead. Returned LB Dylan Moses to practice from the non-football injury list. Placed RB Travis Etienne on the reserve/COVID-19 list. KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — Activated LB Willie Gay Jr, and WR Josh Gordon from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Designated DE Joshua Kaindoh to return from injured reserve to practice. Placed OT Mike Remmers on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Signed OT Paul Adams and WR Dalton Schoen to the practice squad. LAS VEGAS RAIDERS — Placed DB Brandon Facyson on the reserve/COVID-19 list. LOS ANGELES CHARGERS — Placed RB Austin Ekeler and WR Jalen Guyton on the reserve/COVID-19 list. LOS ANGELES RAMS — Activated RT Rob Havenstein, S Terrell Burgess, OLB Ogbonnia Okoronkwo, DT Sebastien Joseph-Day and OL Jamil Demby from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Activated DB Tyler Hall, TE Jared Pinkney and DE Jonah Williams from the practice squad reserve/COVID-19 list. Placed RB Javian Hawkins and WR Warren Jackson on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Released DB Damarius Randall from the practice squad. MIAMI DOLPHINS — Placed G Robert Jones and RB Lynn Bowden on the reserve/COVID-19 list. MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Activated RB Alexander Mattison from the reserve/COVID-19 list. NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Activated RB J.J. Taylor from the reserve/COVID-19 list. NEW ORLEANS SAINTS — Placed TE Adam Trautman on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Signed DT Braxton Hoyett to the practice squad. Released LB Chase Hansen from the practice squad. NEW YORK GIANTS — Signed DB Dwayne Johnson to the practice squad. Signed DB Darqueze Dennard to the practice squad. Promoted WR Pharoh Cooper from the practice squad to the active roster. NEW YORK JETS — Placed DB Ashtyn Davis, DT Jonathan Marshall and TE Kenny Yeboah on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Signed DB Ken Webster and WR Isaiah Zuber to the practice squad. Activated DE Hamilcar Rashed from the practice squad. PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Placed OT Le’Raven Clark on the reserve/Covid-19 list. PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Placed OT Zach Banner, LBs Marcus Allen and Devin Bush on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Designated G Kevin Dotson to return from injured reserve to practice. SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Designated RB Trey Sermon to return from injured reserve to practice. SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — Activated RB Alex Collins from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Placed TE Will Dissly on the reserve/COVID-19 list. TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Signed RB Le’Veon Bell. TENNESSEE TITANS — Placed G Rodger Saffold on the reserve/COVID-19 list. WASHINGTON FOOTBALL TEAM — Activated OT Cornelius Lucas from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Placed LB Cole Holcomb on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Activated DE William Bradley-King from the practice squad reserve/COVID-19 list. Released DE Hercules Mata’afa from the practice squad. HOCKEY National Hockey League PHILADELPHIA FLYERS — Reassigned G Kirill Ustimenko from Lehigh Valley (AHL) to Reading (ECHL). TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING — Returned D Andrej Sustr to Syracuse (AHL). American Hockey League ONTARIO REIGN — Recalled F Nikita Pavlychev. East Coast Hockey League JACKSONVILLE ICEMEN — Activated F Derek Lodermeier from reserve. MAINE MARINERS — Claimed D Philippe Bureau-Blais off waivers from Trois-Rivieres. ORLANDO SOLAR BEARS — Released G Craig Levasseur as an emergency backup goalie (EBUG). Acquired G Kai Edmonds from Tulsa. Placed G Zachary Emond and D Richie Boyd on commissioner’s exempt list. READING ROYALS — Released F Mike Gornall. Signed F Trevor Gooch. Acquired F Anthony Gagnon from Norfolk and placed on reserve. TROIS-RIVIERES LIONS — Released Fs Maxime Villemaire and Maxime St-Cyr. WORCESTER RAILERS — Acquired F Chris Ordoobodi. SOCCER Major League Soccer COLUMBUS CREW — Named Eric Quill and Blair Gavin assistant coaches. FC DALLAS — Named Javier Cabello and Ben Cross assistant coaches and Miguel Villagrasa head of performance. HOUSTON DYNAMO — Signed G Steve Clark to a two-year contract with an option for 2024 and 2025. NEW ENGLAND REVOLUTION — Signed D Omar Gonzalez to a two-year contract. National Women’s Soccer League NJ/NY GOTHAM FC — Signed M Taryn Torres to a one-year contract with an option for 2023. WASHINGTON SPIRIT — Re-signed F Ashley Hatach to a two-year contract extension with an option for 2024. Re-signed M Taylor Aylmer and D Morgan Goff to a one-year contract with an option for 2023. COLLEGE NEW MEXICO — Named Derrick Baker football director of athletic performance.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.