MLB GlanceAMERICAN LEAGUEEast Division W L Pct GB
Tampa Bay 49 22 .690 _ Baltimore 42 25 .627 5 New York 39 30 .565 9 Toronto 38 31 .551 10 Boston 34 35 .493 14
Central Division W L Pct GB
Minnesota 35 33 .515 _ Cleveland 31 36 .463 3½ Chicago 29 39 .426 6 Detroit 27 39 .409 7 Kansas City 18 50 .265 17
West Division W L Pct GB
Texas 42 25 .627 _ Houston 39 29 .574 3½ Los Angeles 38 32 .543 5½ Seattle 33 34 .493 9 Oakland 19 51 .271 24½
NATIONAL LEAGUEEast Division W L Pct GB
Atlanta 42 26 .618 _ Miami 38 31 .551 4½ Philadelphia 34 34 .500 8 New York 32 36 .471 10 Washington 26 40 .394 15
Central Division W L Pct GB
Pittsburgh 34 32 .515 _ Milwaukee 34 34 .500 1 Cincinnati 34 35 .493 1½ Chicago 30 37 .448 4½ St. Louis 27 42 .391 8½
West Division W L Pct GB
Arizona 41 27 .603 _ Los Angeles 38 29 .567 2½ San Francisco 36 32 .529 5 San Diego 33 34 .493 7½ Colorado 29 41 .414 13
AMERICAN LEAGUETuesday’s Games
Baltimore 11, Toronto 6 N.Y. Yankees 7, N.Y. Mets 6 Minnesota 7, Milwaukee 5 Colorado 7, Boston 6, 10 innings Cincinnati 5, Kansas City 4 Houston 6, Washington 1 L.A. Angels 7, Texas 3 San Diego 6, Cleveland 3 Oakland 2, Tampa Bay 1 Seattle 9, Miami 3 L.A. Dodgers 5, Chicago White Sox 1 Atlanta at Detroit, ppd.
Wednesday’s Games
Minnesota 4, Milwaukee 2 Atlanta 10, Detroit 7, 1st game Atlanta 6, Detroit 5, 2nd game Toronto 3, Baltimore 1 Boston 6, Colorado 3 N.Y. Mets 4, N.Y. Yankees 3, 10 innings Houston 5, Washington 4 Texas 6, L.A. Angels 3 Cincinnati 7, Kansas City 4 San Diego 5, Cleveland 0 Miami 4, Seattle 1 Tampa Bay 6, Oakland 3 Chicago White Sox at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Toronto (Kikuchi 6-2) at Baltimore (Wells 5-2), 1:05 p.m. Tampa Bay (Bradley 4-3) at Oakland (Blackburn 0-0), 3:37 p.m. Detroit (Boyd 3-5) at Minnesota (Gray 4-1), 7:10 p.m. L.A. Angels (Ohtani 5-2) at Texas (Eovaldi 9-2), 8:05 p.m. Washington (Gore 3-5) at Houston (Javier 7-1), 8:10 p.m. Cleveland (Allen 3-2) at San Diego (Weathers 1-4), 8:40 p.m. Chicago White Sox (Cease 3-3) at L.A. Dodgers (Grove 0-2), 10:10 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Baltimore at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m. N.Y. Yankees at Boston, 7:10 p.m. Toronto at Texas, 8:05 p.m. Cincinnati at Houston, 8:10 p.m. Detroit at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m. L.A. Angels at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m. Cleveland at Arizona, 9:40 p.m. Philadelphia at Oakland, 9:40 p.m. Tampa Bay at San Diego, 9:40 p.m. Chicago White Sox at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.
NATIONAL LEAGUETuesday’s Games
N.Y. Yankees 7, N.Y. Mets 6 Minnesota 7, Milwaukee 5 Colorado 7, Boston 6, 10 innings Cincinnati 5, Kansas City 4 Houston 6, Washington 1 Chicago Cubs 11, Pittsburgh 3 San Francisco 11, St. Louis 3 San Diego 6, Cleveland 3 Philadelphia 15, Arizona 3 Seattle 9, Miami 3 L.A. Dodgers 5, Chicago White Sox 1 Atlanta at Detroit, ppd.
Wednesday’s Games
Minnesota 4, Milwaukee 2 San Francisco 8, St. Louis 5, 10 innings Atlanta 10, Detroit 7, 1st game Atlanta 6, Detroit 5, 2nd game Boston 6, Colorado 3 N.Y. Mets 4, N.Y. Yankees 3, 10 innings Houston 5, Washington 4 Cincinnati 7, Kansas City 4 Chicago Cubs 10, Pittsburgh 6 San Diego 5, Cleveland 0 Miami 4, Seattle 1 Philadelphia 4, Arizona 3, 10 innings Chicago White Sox at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Philadelphia (Nola 5-5) at Arizona (Nelson 3-3), 3:40 p.m. Colorado (Freeland 4-7) at Atlanta (Smith-Shawver 0-0), 7:20 p.m. Pittsburgh (Oviedo 3-5) at Chicago Cubs (Stroman 7-4), 8:05 p.m. Washington (Gore 3-5) at Houston (Javier 7-1), 8:10 p.m. Cleveland (Allen 3-2) at San Diego (Weathers 1-4), 8:40 p.m. Chicago White Sox (Cease 3-3) at L.A. Dodgers (Grove 0-2), 10:10 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Baltimore at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m. Miami at Washington, 7:05 p.m. St. Louis at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m. Colorado at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m. Cincinnati at Houston, 8:10 p.m. Pittsburgh at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m. Cleveland at Arizona, 9:40 p.m. Philadelphia at Oakland, 9:40 p.m. Tampa Bay at San Diego, 9:40 p.m. San Francisco at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
SoccerMLS GlanceEastern Conference W L T Pts GF GA
Cincinnati 12 1 4 40 27 16 Nashville 9 3 5 32 25 12 Philadelphia 9 5 3 30 28 17 New England 8 3 6 30 28 21 Atlanta 7 4 7 28 35 29 Columbus 8 6 3 27 35 25 Orlando City 7 4 5 26 22 17 D.C. United 6 7 5 23 25 24 CF Montréal 7 9 1 22 19 27 Charlotte FC 6 8 4 22 25 33 New York 4 6 7 19 11 16 Toronto FC 3 5 10 19 17 21 New York City FC 4 7 6 18 17 22 Chicago 3 6 8 17 22 27 Inter Miami CF 5 12 0 15 16 24
Western Conference W L T Pts GF GA
Saint Louis City SC 9 5 2 29 33 17 Seattle 8 6 4 28 24 17 Los Angeles FC 7 3 5 26 23 15 FC Dallas 7 6 5 26 21 19 San Jose 7 5 5 26 21 20 Houston 7 7 3 24 20 21 Vancouver 5 5 7 22 27 21 Portland 5 7 5 20 20 24 Sporting Kansas City 5 8 5 20 20 25 Minnesota United 5 7 5 20 15 22 Real Salt Lake 5 7 5 20 18 27 Austin FC 5 8 4 19 18 27 LA Galaxy 3 9 4 13 14 27 Colorado 2 9 7 13 14 27 NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.
Wednesday, June 7
Atlanta 0, Los Angeles FC 0, tie
Saturday, June 10
Atlanta 3, D.C. United 1 Seattle 3, Charlotte FC 3, tie CF Montréal 4, Minnesota 0 New England 3, Miami 1 Nashville 1, Toronto FC 1, tie Orlando City 2, Colorado 0 Columbus 2, Chicago 1 Houston 4, Los Angeles FC 0 Sporting Kansas City 4, Austin FC 1 New York City FC 0, Real Salt Lake 0, tie San Jose 2, Philadelphia 1 Cincinnati 1, Vancouver 1, tie
Sunday, June 11
LA Galaxy 1, Saint Louis City SC 1, tie Portland 1, FC Dallas 0
Wednesday, June 14
Houston 1, Los Angeles FC 0
Saturday, June 17
Columbus at New York City FC, 3:30 p.m. Real Salt Lake at D.C. United, 7:30 p.m. Orlando City at New England, 7:30 p.m. Los Angeles FC at Sporting Kansas City, 8:30 p.m. Saint Louis City SC at Nashville, 8:30 p.m. Portland at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.
Wednesday, June 21
New York City FC at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m. Toronto FC at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m. Nashville at CF Montréal, 7:30 p.m. Charlotte FC at New York, 7:30 p.m. Philadelphia at Orlando City, 7:30 p.m. FC Dallas at Austin FC, 8:30 p.m. San Jose at Houston, 8:30 p.m. New England at Minnesota, 8:30 p.m. Real Salt Lake at Saint Louis City SC, 8:30 p.m. Vancouver at Colorado, 9:30 p.m. Sporting Kansas City at LA Galaxy, 10:30 p.m. Seattle at Los Angeles FC, 10:30 p.m. Chicago at Portland, 10:30 p.m.
Saturday, June 24
