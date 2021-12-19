LEWISBURG – The Bucknell wrestling team hosted Buffalo and Lock Haven for a tri-dual on Saturday at Davis Gym.
The Bison (4-2, 0-0 EIWA) were edged by Buffalo (5-4, 2-0 MAC), 18-15, and defeated Lock Haven (3-4, 0-1 MAC), 21-15. Kurt Phipps (133) and No. 15 Zach Hartman (165) each went 2-0, with Phipps defeating a nationally ranked opponent and Hartman twice netting bonus points.
In the day’s second bout, Phipps knocked off No. 29 Derek Spann (Buffalo) by a 9-5 decision. After staking himself a 6-0 lead in the first period behind a takedown and two two-point near falls, Phipps held off Spann’s comeback bid; he ultimately sealed his first career victory over a nationally ranked grappler with a reversal late in the final frame. Notably, Spann is a two-time NCAA qualifier and three-time placewinner at the MAC Championships.
Later in the afternoon, Phipps picked up a commanding 10-1 major decision over Matt Maloney (Lock Haven). The sophomore racked up 2:04 of riding time en route to his fifth dual victory of the season.
Hartman needed just 2:28 to pin Noah Grover (Buffalo), accounting for the opening dual’s lone bonus-point victory. It was Hartman’s team-leading fifth victory by fall of the season and 24th of his decorated career. Notably, he cracked the program’s top-10 list in career pins; he now stands in a tie for eighth with Bucknell Athletics Hall of Famers Tom Scotton (1974-78) and Andy Rendos (2006-10) as well as Mark Faglioni (1985-89).
Hartman then defeated Ashton Eyler (Lock Haven) by a 20-4 technical fall in 4:47. Over the course of his team-leading third victory by technical fall of the season, he posted an impressive three four-point near falls.
During Bucknell’s dual with Buffalo, all but one bout ended in a decision, with six being decided by two or fewer points. The 125, 141, 157 and 184 bouts came down to a third-period takedown or reversal; the 149 bout was won on a takedown early in the first sudden victory frame.
Brandon Seidman (125) and Luke Niemeyer (285) were the Bison’s other victors against the Bulls. Seidman used a pair of third-period takedowns to edge Tristan Daugherty, 5-4, while Niemeyer turned a dynamic first period into a 9-5 decision over Toby Cahill.
Bucknell pulled away from Lock Haven by winning four bouts in a row from 165 to 197 pounds. The Bison, who trailed by as many as six points during their second dual of the day, moved to 5-3 against the Bald Eagles in their past eight meetings.
Beyond Phipps and Hartman, Kolby DePron (149), Sam Barnes (174), Logan Deacetis (184) and Mason McCready (197) scored victories against Lock Haven. DePron, who moved to 14-4 on his freshman campaign, topped Connor Eck, 6-1, by scoring two unanswered takedowns and registering an escape down the stretch; he also clocked 1:59 of riding time.
Barnes gave Bucknell a 15-11 lead, and picked up his first collegiate dual victory, with his 10-3 decision over Tyler Stoltzfus. Barnes was bolstered by a strong third period, in which he recorded a reversal and two takedowns to pull away. Deacetis then extended the Bison’s advantage to 18-11, sealing the team win, with a gritty 5-3 decision over Colin Fegley.
McCready made the Davis Gym crowd come alive by defeating Parker McClellan in sudden victory, 4-2. Trailing 1-0 late in the third period, McCready registered a takedown to go up, 2-1; after McClellan managed to escape in the final seconds, they headed to overtime locked in a 2-2 tie. McCready ultimately prevailed on a takedown early in the bonus period.
Bucknell next attends the Ken Kraft Midlands Championships from Dec. 29-30. Hartman is a two-time placewinner at the event, having taken third at 157 pounds in 2018 and sixth at 165 pounds in 2019.
Buffalo 18, Bucknell 15
125: Brandon Seidman (BU) dec. over Tristan Daugherty (UB) 5-4 133: Kurt Phipps (BU) dec. over #29 Derek Spann (UB) 9-5 141: Ben Freeman (UB) dec. over Noah Levett (BU) 6-4 149: John Arceri (UB) dec. over Kolby DePron (BU) 6-4 (SV-1) 157: Ty Raines (UB) dec. over Nick Delp (BU) 4-2 165: #15 Zach Hartman (BU) fall over Noah Grover (UB) 2:28 174: Giuseppe Hoose (UB) dec. over Nolan Springer (BU) 10-5 184: Peter Acciardi (UB) dec. over Logan Deacetis (BU) 9-8 197: Sam Mitchell (UB) dec. over Mason McCready (BU) 2-0 285: Luke Niemeyer (BU) dec. over Toby Cahill (UB) 9-5
Bucknell 21, Lock Haven 15
125: #27 Anthony Noto (LHU) fall over Brandon Seidman (BU) 4:48 133: Kurt Phipps (BU) maj. dec. over Matt Maloney (LHU) 10-1 141: Nick Stonecheck (LHU) dec. over Noah Levett (BU) 5-3 149: Kolby DePron (BU) dec. over Connor Eck (LHU) 6-1 157: Ben Barton (LHU) dec. over Nick Delp (BU) 5-1 165: #15 Zach Hartman (BU) tech fall over Ashton Eyler (LHU) 20-4 (4:47) 174: Sam Barnes (BU) dec. over Tyler Stoltzfus (LHU) 10-3 184: Logan Deacetis (BU) dec. over Colin Fegley (LHU) 5-3 197: Mason McCready (BU) dec. over Parker McClellan (LHU) 4-2 (SV-1) 285: Isaac Reid (LHU) maj. dec. over Luke Niemeyer (BU) 11-2 * Lock Haven was deducted one team point for flagrant misconduct
Buffalo 21, Lock Haven 10*
