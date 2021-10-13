DANVILLE — With a sweep over its four opponents in Tuesday’s quad meet, Lewisburg’s boys cross country team finished the Heartland Athletic Conference season undefeated and as Division I champions.
Six top-10 finishers propelled Lewisburg (18-0) to victories over host Danville, as well as Mifflinburg, Milton and Shamokin. The Black Panthers went 2-2 in the meet and the Wildcats were 1-3.
Jacob Hess led the Green Dragons with a first-place finish in 16 minutes and 10 seconds. Thomas Hess added a third-place finish (17:37), and Connor Murray was fourth (17:38), Bryce Ryder was fifth (17:39) and Jonathan Hess was sixth (17:57).
The quartet of Lewisburg seniors — Jacob Hess, Murray, Ryder and Erich Stiner — finished their careers undefeated with a 61-0 mark.
Ryan Bickhart finished eighth in 18:03 and Chace Bilodeau was 10th (18:11) to lead Milton. For Mifflinburg, Josh Reimer paced the Wildcats by finishing 21st in 20:08.
On the girls side, Lewisburg went 3-1 on the day with the Green Dragons’ only loss coming 26-31 to Danville, while Mifflinburg went 2-2 and Milton went 0-4.
Alanna Jacob finished third in 20:39 to lead Lewisburg (17-1), plus Margaret Daly was fifth in 21:28 and Olivia Beattie was sixth in 21:28.
Jayden Mather and Emma East paced Milton by finishing ninth and 10th, respectively, in 22:06 and 22:19. For Mifflinburg, Marissa Allen was tops on the team with a 14th-place finish in 23:20.
BoysLewisburg 19, Danville 42Lewisburg 15, Milton 47Lewisburg 15, Mifflinburg 50Lewisburg 15, Shamokin 50Milton 16, Mifflinburg 42Milton 15, Shamokin 49Mifflinburg 15, Shamokin 45Danville 21, Milton 37Danville 15, Mifflinburg 49at Danville, 3.1-mile course
1. Jacob Hess (L), 16:10; 2. Rory Lieberman (D), 16:17; 3. Thomas Hess (L), 17:37; 4. Connor Murray (L), 17:38; 5. Bryce Ryder (L), 17:39; 6. Jonathan Hess (L), 17:57; 7. Evan Klinger (D), 17:59; 8. Ryan Bickhart (Milt), 18:03; 9. Liam Shabahang (L), 18:07; 10. Chace Bilodeau (Milt), 18:11; 11. Jonah Carney (L), 18:21; 13. Kieran Murray (L), 18:35; 15. Ben Bailey (L), 19:06; 17. Cameron Kautz (Milt), 19:32; 19. Jude Sterling (Milt), 19:45; 21. Joshua Reimer (Miff), 20:08; 22. Rex Farr (Milt), 20:17; 24. Brady Ryder (L), 20:34; 25. Kellon Brubaker (Miff), 20:52; 26. Chris Wright (Milt), 20:59; 27. Gabriel Newlin (L), 20:59; 28. Benjamin Reimer (Miff), 21:07; 30. Dan Walter (Miff), 21:28; 32. Abram Harrison (Miff), 21:48; 34. Brad Newcomer (Milt), 22:07; 35. Kai Ambrose (L), 22:57.
GirlsLewisburg 16, Milton 46Lewisburg 17, Mifflinburg 42Lewisburg 16, Shamokin 45Mifflinburg 25, Milton 30Shamokin 27, Milton 28Mifflinburg 16, Shamokin 20Danville 26, Lewisburg 31Danville 18, Milton 43Danville 17, Mifflinburg 41At Danville, 3.1-mile course
1. Coyla Bartholomew (D), 19:54; 2. Victoria Bartholomew (D), 20:10; 3. Alanna Jacob (L), 20:39; 4. Hannah Bartholomew (D), 21:11; 5. Margaret Daly (L), 21:28; 6. Olivia Beattie (L), 21:38; 7. Alivia Shen (D), 21:45; 8. Grace Evans (L), 21:56; 9. Jayden Mather (Milt), 22:06; 10. Emma East (Milt), 22:19; 12. Samantha Wakeman (L), 22:57; 14. Marissa Allen (Miff), 23:20; 15. Gabrielle Rosenberg (L), 23:26; 16. Mercedez Farr (Milt), 23:26; 17. Isabelle Kim (L), 23:33; 19. Emma Hyder (Miff), 24:30; 21. Makenna Walter (Miff), 24:55; 23. Liberty Justice-Dean (L), 25:40; 24. Asha Hohmuth (L), 25:44; 25. Emma Freeman (L), 25:50; 27. Elise Vegols (Milt), 26:19; 28. Nia Young (L), 26:31; 29. Anaya Davis (L), 27:45; 31. Jacklyn Hopple (Milt), 30:05; 33. Alana Ayala (Milt), 33:09; 35. Autumn Campbell (L), 34:44.
Field hockey
Lewisburg 8
Warrior Run 0
TURBOTVILLE — The Green Dragons got one step closer to both a Heartland-II title and a No. 1 seed for the upcoming District 4 playoffs after they rolled to a shutout win over the Defenders.
Madi Redding posted a hat trick for Lewisburg (7-4-1, 4-0-1 HAC-II), which moved ahead of Muncy for the top spot in District 4 Class A by mere percentage points.
Whitney Berge added a pair of goals for the Green Dragons, as did Rylee Dyroff. Siena Brazier also scored on the day for the victors.
Lewisburg and Warrior Run play again at 4 p.m. today, this time at the Pawling Sports Complex. A win today and a win next week against Midd-West will wrap up the league title for the Green Dragons.
Lewisburg 8, Warrior Run 0at Warrior RunScoringFirst quarter
Lew-Madi Redding, unassisted, 8:10; Lew-Whitney Berge, assist Ryan Brouse, 6:00; Lew-Redding, unassisted, 3:00.
Second quarter
Lew-Redding, assist Rylee Dyroff, 3:40.
Third quarter
Lew-Berge, unassisted, 10:10; Lew-Dyroff, unassisted, 9:20.
Fourth quarter
Lew-Dyroff, unassisted, 8:00; Lew-Siena Brazier, unassisted, 5:05.
Shots: Lewisburg, 29-1; Corners: Lewisburg, 14-4; Saves:
Lewisburg (Keeley Baker), 1; WR (Haley Carper), 22.
JV score:
Lewisburg, 3-0.
Other area score:
Selinsgrove 11, Milton 0
Girls soccer
Bloomsburg 2
Milton 1 (OT)
BLOOMSBURG — The Black Panthers lost another overtime heartbreaker this season, this time around the Panthers took the Heartland-II win.
Mackenzie Lopez scored the goal for Milton (10-3-1, 6-2 HAC-II) off an assist by Alexis Beaver. Morgan Reiner also made four stops to keep the Black Panthers in the game.
Milton next hosts nonleague opponent Line Mountain at 11 a.m. Saturday.
Mount Carmel 3
Warrior Run 1
MOUNT CARMEL — The Defenders fell victim to a hat trick by Mia Chapman as they lost the Heartland-II game to the Red Tornadoes.
Avery Soltesz scored an unassisted goal in the second half for Warrior Run (7-6, 3-5 HAC-II), which also got 12 saves from Addy Ohnmeiss.
Warrior Run next plays at Shikellamy at 4 p.m. Thursday.
Meadowbrook Chr. 3
Belleville Mennonite 0
BELLEVILLE — Maddy Osman and Kailey Devlin both had a goal and an assist in the first half to help lead the Lions to the Allegheny Christian Athletic Association win.
First, Osman scored off an assist from Devlin with 22:05 left, and then Devlin scored off an Osman assist with 2:31 remaining.
Audrey Millett put the game away for Meadowbrook (8-7, 4-4-1 ACAA) with an unassisted goal 13:10 left in the second half.
Meadowbrook next hosts Columbia County Christian at 3 p.m. Thursday.
Meadowbrook Chr. 3, Belleville Mennonite 0at Belleville MennoniteScoringFirst half
MC-Maddy Osman, assist Kailey Devlin, 22:05; MC-Devlin, assist Osman, 2:31.
Second half
MC-Audrey Millett, unassisted, 13:10.
Shots: MC, 23-2; Corners: MC, 9-3; Saves: MC (Alayna Smith), 2; BM (Karina Renno), 15.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.