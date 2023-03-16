MECHANICSBURG — When Meadowbrook Christian needed a spark to settle down its offense early in the second half of Wednesday’s PIAA Class A second-round contest against Linville Hill Christian, coach Shane Devlin got it from a very familiar source. His daughter, Kailey.
Leading by just three points at the half, Kailey Devlin hit a couple of quick baskets to begin a 10-2 run in the third quarter as the Lions pulled ahead by double digits and took a 40-24 victory over the Warriors at Cumberland Valley High School.
Kailey Devlin scored a game-high 18 points to go along with four assists and three rebounds, and Madalyn Fasnacht added 10 points as Meadowbrook’s best season in school history continues on to the state quarterfinals. The Lions now take on District 2 champ Mountain View on Saturday at a site and time to be determined.
“It’s a little surreal watching what these girls have accomplished, and how far they’ve grown in just one season,” said coach Devlin. “And I look at a kid like Maddy Fasnacht, who stepped on the court in the beginning of the season a raw freshman, who is now making veteran plays in a big game.
“But all of the girls have grown so much throughout the season,” added Meadowbrook’s coach.
Meadowbrook (27-2) certainly got off on the right foot to start the contest as Kailey Devlin sandwiched a pair of field goals around a bucket from Fasnacht to get the Lions off to a 6-0 start.
“If you look back at our district run — those first two games we got down early, so we talked about that when we got off the bus (tonight),” said coach Devlin. “We talked about coming out strong to try to get that confidence and get Linville Hill on their heels, and it did early in the game.”
Fasnacht later scored off an assist from Kailey Devlin at the end of the first quarter to make the score 10-5 in favor of Meadowbrook.
The second quarter was a different story for the Lions, however. Meadowbrook had more turnovers (8) than points (6) as Linville Hill (21-3) trailed just 16-13 at the half.
“We talked at halftime about that. Yeah, we were reverting to some old habits, and that’s not the kind of basketball we’ve been playing,” said coach Devlin.
And after she knocked down a pair of quick shots to begin the third quarter, Kailey Devlin then found Alayna Smith for a bucket. Fasnacht would follow with a steal and a layup before assisting on a bucket by Smith and the Lions were back to firing on all cylinders.
“In the first half when we were careless with our possessions, I could see some of the girls starting to get a little frustrated. That extra focus that Kailey brought in those moments to hit those big shots kind of settled us down,” said coach Devlin. “But you also have to give credit to the kids for catching and finishing. Kailey can make the pass, but they got to hit the shots, and this is a tough environment to finish those, and they did.”
Said Kailey Devlin, “I think the big thing with that (run in the third) is, if you look at the stat sheet most of those baskets were assisted. It wasn’t like one person was going (to the hoop). I had a couple (of baskets), and Alayna, Audrey and Maddy did, too, and it was kind of like we were in this together and it’s not just one person that has to pull up and make offense for themselves.
“We really worked together.”
And if there was any doubt with the outcome, Smith later added a pair of buckets in the fourth quarter to go along with two more from Kailey Devlin to pull away.
Smith finished with eight points and eight rebounds, while Fasnacht added six rebounds and five steals, and Audrey Millett chipped in a bucket to go along with six rebounds, two steals and an assist.
“I mean, I know we were ahead, but those buckets gave us some extra cushion between them,” said Smith. “I know the team has worked on making the passes (into the post), so I think it was just remembering what we practiced and finishing then, and I think that just kind of kept us going.
“Making it to the quarterfinals is really crazy. I’m really glad and I’m very thankful for my team and coaches that we’ve made it this far,” added Smith.
Said coach Devlin, “Alyssa’s rebounding and defensive presence really made a big difference, because Linville’s kids were hesitating to take shots because of her presence inside.”
PIAA Class A second round
At Cumberland Valley High School
Meadowbrook Chr. 40, Linville Hill Chr. 24
Meadowbrook 10 6 14 10 – 40
Linville Hill 5 8 4 7 – 24
Meadowbrook Chr. (27-2) 40
Alyssa Canelo 0 0-0 0; Kailey Devlin 8 2-2 18; Kat Bennage 1 0-0 2; Maddy Fasnacht 4 2-2 10; Audrey Millett 1 0-0 2; Alayna Smith 4 0-0 8. Totals: 18 4-4 40.
Linville Hill Chr. (21-3) 24
Elena Esh 2 0-4 4; Anilyn Stoltzfus 0 0-0 0; Courtney Smoker 0 0-0 0; Courtney Good 3 1-2 8; Devaya Graham 1 0-2 2; Carissa Mulder 0 0-0 0; Abrielle Fisher 2 0-0 4; Desiree Smucker 2 1-2 6. Totals: 10 2-10 24.
3-point goals: Good, Smucker.
