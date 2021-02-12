MILTON — Thursday’s nonleague matchup between Meadowbrook Christian and host Milton was for more than just town bragging rights, both teams’ postseason chances also depended on the outcome of the game.
Luckily for the Black Panthers, who have a much tougher path to get into the District 4 playoffs than the Lions do, they have Xavier Minium on their team.
The sophomore guard scored a game-high 27 points to lead Milton to a 71-44 victory over Meadowbrook inside The Jungle to keep their playoff hopes alive.
“We’ll take (a win) anyway we can get it,” said Milton coach Ryan Brandt, whose team has now won two in a row and three of its last four games after starting the season 1-9.
“It’s a nice feeling, and a big part of it is we’re kind of getting our legs back finally,” Brandt added. “When we got back from the three-week layoff (from Gov. Wolf’s state-wide shutdown for all high school athletics due to the pandemic), it seemed to take like eight or nine games until we started playing with the energy that we felt we were going to play with (this year).”
Three 3-pointers by Minium, all made back-to-back-to-back late in the first quarter, helped get Milton (4-10) out to an 18-11 lead over Meadowbrook (6-8).
A couple of buckets to start the second period by Meadowbrook’s Evan Young trimmed that deficit to five (20-15), but two more treys by Minium and a couple of buckets from Carter Lilley built Milton’s lead back up to 13 (30-17) with 2:12 left.
The Black Panthers carried a double-digit lead into the half even though the Lions put together an 8-4 run to close to 36-25 behind four points from Young.
“Xavier hit some big shots and he was definitely feeling hot, which is good because Jace (Brandt) rolled his ankle in warm-ups so he wasn’t 100 percent for us,” said coach Brandt. “We’re not real deep so I was getting a little worried, but Xavier really stepped up like a leader of this team like he is and he made some big shots.”
The third quarter, however, proved to be the deciding eight minutes of the game.
Milton outscored Meadowbrook 20-7 to go ahead by 24 (56-32). Six points from Minium and four from Dillan Guinn-Bailey highlighted the period for the Black Panthers, who got points from six different players in the third.
“I was really pleased with the first half, but when you come out and score seven points in the third quarter you just can’t do that,” said Meadowbrook coach Bill Lynd. “I think (our troubles in the third) was more of us not doing the little things. You have to do the little things all four quarters, but the third quarter killed us, plus Minium had just an incredible game.”
Although Minium’s night ended early in the fourth, players like Lilley, Guinn-Bailey and Austin Gainer kept on producing.
Gainer hit a 3-pointer and Guinn-Bailey had a put-back layup in the fourth as they both finished with 11 points on the night, plus Lilley scored twice in the final period to end the game with 10 points.
Minium added 6 rebounds, four assists and two steals on the night, plus Lilley had nine rebounds and Jace Brandt had six rebounds, five assists and three steals.
“Lilley had a monster game for us — not just points-wise — but defensively and rebounding, which he always does that stuff,” said coach Brandt. “I always feel really good when Lilley gets rewarded on the offensive end.”
And with home games coming up against Southern Columbia (Saturday), Line Mountain (Monday) and Midd-West (Wednesday), Milton can smell the playoffs. The contest against the Mustangs is a big one as they are currently in the No. 8 spot in Class 4A while the Black Panthers sit at No. 9.
“We’re battling there, and right now I think we’re in if (the season) ends today, but we know there’s not much margin for error. “We know the games that are winnable, and the games that are good matchups for us we need to take advantage of, and we’ve been doing that lately taking three of our last four.,” said coach Brandt.
“We got a nice stretch of three games here, and all are decent matchups for us. If we play our game we feel pretty confident that we can come out of it, but we know the importance of what this is. We started off the season and we were 1-9, and we said, “Okay, that was a good preseason, and now let’s start the second half.’ We’ve won three of four since that point, so we’re pretty happy with the new start to the season.”
Meadowbrook is currently the No. 7 team in Class A, but coach Lynd is more concerned with the Allegheny Christian Athletic Association Tournament that begins Feb. 25
“The district seed is important, but really our first goal has to be to secure a spot in the ACAA Tournament, which I think we’re going to do,” said Lynd. “District seeding is critical for us, but if we take care of business here in the next week or so we should be fine.
“This game will definitely help us in districts, absolutely,” added Meadowbrook’s coach.
Milton 71, Meadowbrook Christian 4at Milton Area High SchoolScore by quarters
Meadowbrook 11 14 7 12 — 44 Milton 18 18 20 15 — 71
Meadowbrook (6-8) 44
Ashton Canelo 8 3-7 19; Jacob Reed 5 0-0 10; Mike Smith 1 0-0 2; Noah Smith 2 1-5 5; Evan Young 3 2-5 8; Jacob Bair 0 0-0 0; Nick Bennage 0 0-0 0; Mike Eager 0 0-0 0; Elijah Cruz 0 0-0 0.
Totals:
19 6-17 44.
3-point goals:
None.
Milton (4-10) 71
Austin Gainer 5 0-0 11; Xavier Minium 10 1-4 27; Ethan Rowe 1 0-0 2; Carter Lilley 5 0-2 10; Peyton Rearick 0 0-0 0; Ashton Krall 0 0-0 0; Wade Young 0 0-0 0; Nevin Carrier 0 0-0 0; Jose Oyola 2 0-0 4; Jace Brandt 1 2-4 4; Gehrig Baker 0 0-0 0; Dale Mitchell 1 0-0 2; Dillan Guinn-Bailey 4 3-4 11.
Totals:
27 6-14 71.
3-point goals:
Minium 6, Gainer.
JV score: Milton, 50-22.
