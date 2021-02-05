LEWISBURG – The Bucknell wrestling team's home duals against American and Binghamton, scheduled for this Sunday, have been postponed. The postponement comes as a result of the university's shift to remote instruction from Feb. 5-12, along with restrictions in in-person gatherings during that period.
Makeup dates will be announced at a later time, provided a scheduling opportunity can be mutually agreed upon by the institutions.
Bucknell's next scheduled competition is a dual at Lehigh on Sunday, Feb. 14 at 2 p.m., followed by the EIWA Championships at the Spooky Nook Sports Complex in Manheim, Pa., on Feb. 26.
Penn State 2021 footballs schedule announced
UNIVERSITY PARK – The Big Ten Conference Administrators Council, which includes the Directors of Athletics and Senior Women Administrators from all 14 member institutions, has approved a revised 2021 Big Ten football schedule.
The schedule was updated in order to accommodate six games that adjusted locations as a result of changes made during the 2020 scheduling process.
Penn State’s revised 2021 schedule can be seen below. All times and network designations are TBD.
2021 PENN STATE FOOTBALL SCHEDULE
Sept. 4 at Wisconsin
Sept. 11 Ball State
Sept. 18 Auburn
Sept. 25 Villanova
Oct. 2 Indiana
Oct. 9 at Iowa
Oct. 16 Bye Week
Oct. 23 Illinois
Oct. 30 at Ohio State
Nov. 6 at Maryland
Nov. 13 Michigan
Nov. 20 Rutgers
Nov. 27 at Michigan State
Ty Howle selected as PSU tight ends coach
UNIVERSITY PARK – Penn State head coach James Franklin announced the hiring of Ty Howle as the program’s tight ends coach. Howle served as an offensive analyst for the Nittany Lions in 2020.
In addition to the hiring of Howle, Franklin announced Terry Smith as associate head coach and Taylor Stubblefield as offensive recruiting coordinator.
"We are excited to have Ty represent his alma mater and serve as our tight ends coach,” said Franklin. “I have known Ty since I first started at Penn State when he worked with our recruiting department. Since then, I followed his career and watched him grow into an impressive coach and tremendous leader of young men. As the son of a high school football coach, Ty’s passion for teaching the game is unmatched. In addition, he wears his pride for this University on his chest each day. His contributions as a member of the 2012 team and as a captain in 2013 will long be remembered by Penn State fans. He was a great addition to our staff as an offensive analyst and I look forward to watching him thrive in this new role.”
“I am excited and honored to be the tight ends coach at my alma mater,” said Howle. “I want to thank Coach Franklin for giving me this opportunity to develop the tremendous young men in this program. Penn State University means the world to my family and me. The pride I have for the University, this team, my lettermen brothers and the greatest fans in the world is unrivaled. I’m thankful for everyone who helped me get to this point and I’m excited to be home at Penn State.”
Howle was a two-year starter at Penn State and a four-year letterwinner on the offensive line from 2009-13. He started at center and left guard and was also a four-time Academic All-Big Ten selection. The 2013 team captain closed his career by receiving the Maginnis Memorial Award, given to the most outstanding senior offensive lineman. He appeared in 47 career games for the Nittany Lions, making 13 starts.
Prior to his return to Happy Valley, Howle spent four seasons at Western Illinois. He was hired by then-WIU head coach and former Penn State quarterbacks coach Charlie Fisher to coach the offensive line in 2016. After adding recruiting coordinator to his title in 2017, Howle was elevated to assistant head coach and co-offensive coordinator in 2018.
