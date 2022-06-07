WILLIAMSPORT — Mifflinburg put together a late rally, but Post 410 fell short to Williamsport, 5-2, to suffer its first loss in Susquehanna Valley American Legion League action Monday.
Williamsport scored twice in both of the first and second innings to take early control of the game, but Mifflinburg (2-1) tallied a pair of runs in the sixth to get into the contest.
Cyrus Scholvin keyed those runs for Post 410. He batted 2-for-4 with a double and a run scored.
“We struggled to hit tonight, but Scholvin did a nice job, and we were able to get a couple runs in the sixth to stay in it,” said Mifflinburg manager Jacob Golomboski. “We started the seventh with the top of our order, but we came up a little short today.
“If we take away a couple of errors, it’s a 3-2 game and maybe that could’ve changed the pace,” added Mifflinburg’s manager. “But Williamsport played very well as a team today, and they played great defense.”
Mifflinburg next plays at Milton at 5:45 p.m. Wednesday.
Williamsport 5, Mifflinburg 2
at Williamsport
Mifflinburg 000 002 0 — 2-2-2
Williamsport 220 100 0 — 5-8-0
Derek Hackenberg, Lucas Kurtz (6) and Birch Harvey. Weeks-Shuler and Larson.
WP: Weeks-Shuler. LP: Hackenberg.
Top Mifflinburg hitters: Cyruss Scholvin, 2-for-4, double, run scored.
Top Williamsport hitters: K. Wright, 2-for-3, 2 RBI; Neidig, 2-for-3.
Jersey Shore 19,
Lewisburg 4 (4 inn.)
LEWISBURG — Jersey Shore scored 17 unanswered runs to club Lewisburg in SVALL action at Brandon Kramm Memorial Field.
After Jersey Shore scored twice to open the game, Lewisburg (1-2) responded with a four-spot in the bottom of the first.
But the lead was short-lived as Jersey Shore tallied 17 runs over the next three innings to quickly end the game.
Michael Casale batted 2-for-3 and scored a run, plus Kadyn Magyar had a hit and an RBI and losing pitcher John Hoffman had two RBI for Post 182.
Lewisburg next plays at Williamsport at 5:45 p.m. Wednesday.
Jersey Shore 19, Lewisburg 4 (4 innings)
at Lewisburg
Jersey Shore 247 6 — 19-11-3
Lewisburg 400 0 — 4-3-4
Laubach and Bauder. John Hoffman, Owen Rice (3), Jack Landis (4) and Shea Girton.
WP: Laubach. LP: Hoffman.
Top Jersey Shore hitters: Dannaker, 1-for-1, walk, 4 runs scored; Laubach, 3-for-3, walk, 4 runs, RBI; Bauder, 2-for-3, 5 RBI, 2 runs; Thompson, 1-for-3, walk, 2 runs, RBI; Sortman, 1-for-2, walk, 2 RBI, 2 runs; DePasqua, walk, run; Myers, walk, RBI; Team (No. 7), 2 RBI, run; Houser, 2-for-3, 2 RBI, run; Tillotson, 1-for-4, 2 runs.
Top Lewisburg hitters: Aiden Howerter, run scored; Michael Casale, 2-for-3, run; Girton, run; Kadyn Magyar, 1-for-2, RBI, run; Hoffman, 2 RBI.
