Warrior Run Hs @ Lewisburg Area Hs on 02/02/2022.
Warrior Run Hs (WRH) 52.0 Lewisburg Area Hs (LAH) 18.0
152: Kaiden Wagner (LAH) over Connor Kertsmar (WRH) (Fall 0:46) 160: Isaiah Betz (WRH) over Chase Wenrich (LAH) (Fall 5:36) 172: Cole Shupp (WRH) over Hagen Persun (LAH) (Dec 5-4) 189: Derek Shedleski (LAH) over Stone Allison (WRH) (Fall 2:48) 215: Quintin Kertsmar (WRH) over Zander Walter (LAH) (Dec 8-4) 285: Hunter Hauck (WRH) over Cory Mahon (LAH) (Fall 2:55) 106: Jace Gessner (LAH) over Caden Snyder (WRH) (Fall 5:18) 113: Gavin Hunter (WRH) over Caden Michaels (LAH) (TF 15-0 6:00) 120: Trey Nicholas (WRH) over Quintonq Bartlett (LAH) (Fall 1:44) 126: Samuel Hall (WRH) over Chase Long (LAH) (Fall 1:36) 132: Kaden Milheim (WRH) over Derek Gessner (LAH) (Fall 3:48) 138: Cameron Milheim (WRH) over Brady Cromley (LAH) (TF 22-6 6:00) 145: Colby LeBarron (WRH) over Ricardo Torres (LAH) (Fall 2:38)
