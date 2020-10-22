Field hockey
Milton 1
Warrior Run 0 (OT)
TURBOTVILLE — Miranda Hess’s scored just 25 seconds into the first overtime period to give Milton a 1-0 Heartland Athletic Conference crossover victory over Warrior Run on Wednesday.
Hess scored off an assist by Regina Wendt to account for the only blemish on the night for Warrior Run goalkeeper Hailey Carper, who finished with four saves.
Larissa Shearer made four saves as well for Milton, which held a slim 5-4 shot advantage.
Milton 1, Warrior Run 0 (OT)at Warrior RunOvertime
Milt-Miranda Hess, assist Regina Wendt, 9:35.
Shots: Milton, 5-4; Corners: WR, 18-5; Saves:
Milton, Larissa Shearer, 4; WR, Hailey Carper, 4.
Boys soccer
Mifflinburg 2
Central Columbia 1
ALMEDIA — Ethan Dreese and Collin Dreese both scored to lead the Wildcats to the nonleague win over the Blue Jays in their season finale.
Ethan Dreese scored off an assist by Madden Schnure to tie the game at a goal apiece with just 7 seconds remaining in the first half.
Collin Dreese later scored off an assist by Kellen Beck in the second half to break the tie and give Mifflinburg (3-11-1) the win.
Mifflinburg 2, Central Columbia 1at Central ColumbiaFirst half
CC-Steven Brink, unassisted, 27:00. Miff-Ethan Dreese, assist Madden Schnure, :07.
Second half
Miff-Collin Dreese, assist Kellen Beck.
Shots: 5-5; Corners: Central, 2-1; Saves: Mifflinburg, Kannon Keister, 4; Central, Maddix Karnes, 5.
