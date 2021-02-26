National Basketball Association
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
W L Pct GB Philadelphia 22 11 .667 — Brooklyn 22 12 .647 ½ Toronto 16 17 .485 6 New York 16 17 .485 6 Boston 15 17 .469 6½
Southeast Division
W L Pct GB Charlotte 15 16 .484 — Miami 15 17 .469 ½ Atlanta 14 18 .438 1½ Washington 12 18 .400 2½ Orlando 13 20 .394 3
Central Division
W L Pct GB Milwaukee 20 13 .606 — Indiana 15 15 .500 3½ Chicago 15 16 .484 4 Cleveland 12 21 .364 8 Detroit 9 23 .281 10½
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Southwest Division
W L Pct GB San Antonio 16 12 .571 — Memphis 14 14 .500 2 Dallas 15 16 .484 2½ New Orleans 14 18 .438 4 Houston 11 19 .367 6
Northwest Division
W L Pct GB Utah 26 6 .813 — Portland 18 13 .581 7½ Denver 17 15 .531 9 Oklahoma City 13 19 .406 13 Minnesota 7 26 .212 19½
Pacific Division
W L Pct GB L.A. Clippers 23 11 .676 — L.A. Lakers 22 11 .667 ½ Phoenix 20 11 .645 1½ Golden State 18 15 .545 4½ Sacramento 12 20 .375 10
Thursday’s Games
Philadelphia 111, Dallas 97 Brooklyn 129, Orlando 92 New York 140, Sacramento 121 Memphis 122, L.A. Clippers 94 Washington 112, Denver 110 Milwaukee 129, New Orleans 125
Friday’s Games
Houston at Toronto, 7:30 p.m. Indiana at Boston, 7:30 p.m. Atlanta at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m. L.A. Clippers at Memphis, 8 p.m. Phoenix at Chicago, 8 p.m. Sacramento at Detroit, 8 p.m. Utah at Miami, 8 p.m. Charlotte at Golden State, 10 p.m. Portland at L.A. Lakers, 10 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Cleveland at Philadelphia, 7 p.m. Minnesota at Washington, 7 p.m. Denver at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m. Indiana at New York, 8 p.m. New Orleans at San Antonio, 8 p.m. Utah at Orlando, 8 p.m. Dallas at Brooklyn, 8:30 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
L.A. Clippers at Milwaukee, 3:30 p.m. Chicago at Toronto, 7 p.m. Washington at Boston, 7 p.m. Atlanta at Miami, 8 p.m. Golden State at L.A. Lakers, 8 p.m. Memphis at Houston, 8 p.m. New York at Detroit, 8 p.m. Phoenix at Minnesota, 9 p.m. Charlotte at Sacramento, 10 p.m.
National Hockey League
East Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA Boston 17 11 4 2 24 53 43 Washington 19 10 5 4 24 65 65 N.Y. Islanders 19 10 6 3 23 51 45 Philadelphia 16 9 4 3 21 55 54 Pittsburgh 18 10 7 1 21 56 60 New Jersey 15 7 6 2 16 41 44 N.Y. Rangers 17 6 8 3 15 43 46 Buffalo 17 6 8 3 15 44 51
Central Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA Florida 19 13 4 2 28 62 53 Tampa Bay 18 13 4 1 27 64 39 Chicago 21 11 6 4 26 63 61 Carolina 19 12 6 1 25 65 53 Columbus 21 8 8 5 21 60 72 Dallas 15 6 5 4 16 46 40 Nashville 19 8 11 0 16 44 62 Detroit 22 6 13 3 15 44 68
West Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA Vegas 16 11 4 1 23 48 34 St. Louis 20 10 8 2 22 60 61 Los Angeles 18 9 6 3 21 56 49 Arizona 19 9 7 3 21 52 55 Minnesota 16 10 6 0 20 50 40 Colorado 16 9 6 1 19 46 38 San Jose 17 7 8 2 16 47 64 Anaheim 20 6 10 4 16 40 58
North Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA Toronto 21 15 4 2 32 74 55 Edmonton 22 14 8 0 28 79 65 Winnipeg 19 12 6 1 25 67 52 Montreal 19 9 6 4 22 64 58 Calgary 21 9 10 2 20 52 62 Vancouver 24 8 14 2 18 68 85 Ottawa 22 7 14 1 15 58 85 NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. The top four teams in each division will qualify for playoffs under this season’s temporary realignment.
Thursday’s Games
Chicago 2, Columbus 0 Ottawa 6, Calgary 1 N.Y. Islanders 7, Boston 2 Washington 5, Pittsburgh 2 New Jersey 4, Buffalo 3, OT Florida 3, Dallas 2 Tampa Bay 3, Carolina 1 Detroit 5, Nashville 2 Winnipeg 6, Montreal 3 Edmonton 3, Vancouver 0 Vegas at San Jose, ppd
Friday’s Games
Boston at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m. Los Angeles at Minnesota, 8 p.m. Colorado at Arizona, 9 p.m. Vegas at Anaheim, ppd St. Louis at San Jose, ppd
Saturday’s Games
Calgary at Ottawa, 1 p.m. Philadelphia at Buffalo, 1 p.m. Washington at New Jersey, 1 p.m. Columbus at Nashville, 3 p.m. Carolina at Florida, 7 p.m. Dallas at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m. Pittsburgh at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m. Toronto at Edmonton, 7 p.m. Detroit at Chicago, 8 p.m. Los Angeles at Minnesota, 8 p.m. Colorado at Arizona, 9 p.m. Montreal at Winnipeg, 10 p.m. Vegas at Anaheim, 10 p.m. St. Louis at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Boston at N.Y. Rangers, 12 p.m. Columbus at Nashville, 3 p.m. Philadelphia at Buffalo, 3 p.m. Washington at New Jersey, 3 p.m. Pittsburgh at N.Y. Islanders, 5 p.m. Detroit at Chicago, 7 p.m.
Men’s college basketball
EAST Bryant 87, LIU 80 Buffalo 85, Cent. Michigan 73 Fairleigh Dickinson 82, Sacred Heart 69 Mount St. Mary’s 72, St. Francis (Pa.) 65, OT St. Francis (NY) 84, Merrimack 71 Wagner 83, CCSU 63 SOUTH Chowan 97, Lees-Mcrae 90 E. Kentucky 81, Belmont 67 Florida A&M 75, SC State 67 Georgia College 77, North Georgia 62 Jacksonville St. 87, Murray St. 74 Morehead St. 74, Tennessee St. 60 North Greenville 86, Barton 80 Southern Wesleyan 88, Erskine 60 Tennessee Tech 81, Austin Peay 76 MIDWEST Cent. Oklahoma 77, Cent. Missouri 75 Detroit 83, Robert Morris 73 Emporia St. 78, Pittsburg St. 57 Fort Wayne 89, Green Bay 84, 2OT Illinois 86, Nebraska 70 Lewis 74, Missouri S&T 64 Lincoln (Mo.) 80, Newman 62 Malone 94, Lake Erie 75 Maryville (Mo.) 60, Indianapolis 56 McKendree 74, Missouri-St. Louis 71 Miami (Ohio) 74, W. Michigan 66 Michigan 79, Iowa 57 Michigan St. 71, Ohio St. 67 Milwaukee 84, IUPUI 72 Missouri Southern 89, Washburn 80 NW Missouri St. 95, Neb.-Kearney 59 Northwestern 67, Minnesota 59 Ohio 86, E. Michigan 67 SE Missouri 94, E. Illinois 88 SIU-Edwardsville 66, UT Martin 53 Southwest Baptist 81, Quincy 69 Truman St. 81, Rockhurst 76 Walsh 86, Ohio Dominican 75 Youngstown St. 74, Ill.-Chicago 58 SOUTHWEST Ark.-Monticello 55, Ouachita Baptist 52 Henderson St. 82, Harding 62 Houston 81, W. Kentucky 57 Midwestern St. 88, Texas-Permian Basin 63 NW Oklahoma 75, SE Oklahoma 72 Oklahoma Baptist 78, East Central 69 Prairie View 82, MVSU 62 S. Arkansas 76, Arkansas Tech 63 Texas A&M Commerce 81, Cameron 68 Texas Southern 79, Ark.-Pine Bluff 65 West Texas A&M 82, Lubbock Christian 78 FAR WEST Arizona 69, Washington St. 53 Arizona St. 80, Washington 72 BYU 79, San Francisco 73 Colorado 80, Southern Cal 62 Gonzaga 89, Santa Clara 75 Loyola Marymount 81, Pepperdine 74 Montana 64, Idaho St. 58 N. Colorado 66, Portland St. 64 Oregon 71, Stanford 68 Oregon St. 59, California 57 Saint Mary’s (Cal.) 58, Pacific 46 San Diego St. 78, Boise St. 66, OT UCLA 76, Utah 61 Weber St. 82, Sacramento St. 73
Women’s college basketball
EAST Bryant 87, LIU 80 Buffalo 85, Cent. Michigan 73 Fairleigh Dickinson 82, Sacred Heart 69 Mount St. Mary’s 72, St. Francis (Pa.) 65, OT St. Francis (NY) 84, Merrimack 71 Wagner 83, CCSU 63 SOUTH Chowan 97, Lees-Mcrae 90 E. Kentucky 81, Belmont 67 Florida A&M 75, SC State 67 Georgia College 77, North Georgia 62 Jacksonville St. 87, Murray St. 74 Morehead St. 74, Tennessee St. 60 North Greenville 86, Barton 80 Southern Wesleyan 88, Erskine 60 Tennessee Tech 81, Austin Peay 76 MIDWEST Cent. Oklahoma 77, Cent. Missouri 75 Detroit 83, Robert Morris 73 Emporia St. 78, Pittsburg St. 57 Fort Wayne 89, Green Bay 84, 2OT Illinois 86, Nebraska 70 Lewis 74, Missouri S&T 64 Lincoln (Mo.) 80, Newman 62 Malone 94, Lake Erie 75 Maryville (Mo.) 60, Indianapolis 56 McKendree 74, Missouri-St. Louis 71 Miami (Ohio) 74, W. Michigan 66 Michigan 79, Iowa 57 Michigan St. 71, Ohio St. 67 Milwaukee 84, IUPUI 72 Missouri Southern 89, Washburn 80 NW Missouri St. 95, Neb.-Kearney 59 Northwestern 67, Minnesota 59 Ohio 86, E. Michigan 67 SE Missouri 94, E. Illinois 88 SIU-Edwardsville 66, UT Martin 53 Southwest Baptist 81, Quincy 69 Truman St. 81, Rockhurst 76 Walsh 86, Ohio Dominican 75 Youngstown St. 74, Ill.-Chicago 58 SOUTHWEST Ark.-Monticello 55, Ouachita Baptist 52 Henderson St. 82, Harding 62 Houston 81, W. Kentucky 57 Midwestern St. 88, Texas-Permian Basin 63 NW Oklahoma 75, SE Oklahoma 72 Oklahoma Baptist 78, East Central 69 Prairie View 82, MVSU 62 S. Arkansas 76, Arkansas Tech 63 Texas A&M Commerce 81, Cameron 68 Texas Southern 79, Ark.-Pine Bluff 65 West Texas A&M 82, Lubbock Christian 78 FAR WEST Arizona 69, Washington St. 53 Arizona St. 80, Washington 72 BYU 79, San Francisco 73 Colorado 80, Southern Cal 62 Gonzaga 89, Santa Clara 75 Loyola Marymount 81, Pepperdine 74 Montana 64, Idaho St. 58 N. Colorado 66, Portland St. 64 Oregon 71, Stanford 68 Oregon St. 59, California 57 Saint Mary’s (Cal.) 58, Pacific 46 San Diego St. 78, Boise St. 66, OT UCLA 76, Utah 61 Weber St. 82, Sacramento St. 73
College hockey
MIDWEST Minnesota St. 4, Bemidji St. 3, OT Denver 5, Colorado College 1
Soccer
Champions League
(Home teams listed first) SECOND ROUND First leg Tuesday, Feb. 16 Barcelona (Spain) 1, Paris Saint-Germain (France) 4 Leipzig (Germany) 0, Liverpool (England) 2 Wednesday, Feb. 17 Porto (Portugal) 2, Juventus (Italy) 1 Sevilla (Spain) 2, Borussia Dortmund (Germany) 3 Tuesday, Feb. 23 Atlético Madrid (Spain) 0, Chelsea (England) 1 Lazio (Italy) 1, Bayern Munich (Germany) 4 Wednesday, Feb. 24 Atalanta (Italy) 0, Real Madrid (Spain) 1 Borussia Mönchengladbach (Germany) 0, Manchester City (England) 2 Second leg Tuesday, March 9 Borussia Dortmund vs. Sevilla, 3 p.m. Juventus vs. Porto, 3 p.m. Wednesday, March 10 Liverpool vs. Leipzig, 3 p.m. Paris Saint-Germain vs. Barcelona, 3 p.m. All Times EDT Tuesday, March 16 Manchester City vs. Borussia Mönchengladbach 4 p.m. Real Madrid vs. Atalanta, 4 p.m. Wednesday, March 17 Bayern Munich vs. Lazio, 4 p.m. Chelsea vs. Atlético Madrid, 4 p.m.
Europa League
