WILLIAMSPORT — Lewisburg boys tennis players Eddie Monaco IV and Will Cecchini will get their first shot at qualifying for the PIAA Championships after advancing to the semifinals of the District 4 Singles Tournament Saturday at Williamsport Area High School.

After a first-round bye, the top-seeded Monaco breezed into the semifinals following a 6-2, 6-1 win over Galeton’s Micah Baston in the second round, and then a 6-1, 6-1 triumph over No. 8-seeded James Kehrer of Montoursville in the quarterfinals.

