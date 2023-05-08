WILLIAMSPORT — Lewisburg boys tennis players Eddie Monaco IV and Will Cecchini will get their first shot at qualifying for the PIAA Championships after advancing to the semifinals of the District 4 Singles Tournament Saturday at Williamsport Area High School.
After a first-round bye, the top-seeded Monaco breezed into the semifinals following a 6-2, 6-1 win over Galeton’s Micah Baston in the second round, and then a 6-1, 6-1 triumph over No. 8-seeded James Kehrer of Montoursville in the quarterfinals.
For the No. 7-seeded Cecchini, after his first-round bye he beat Montoursville’s Wyatt Fry, 6-2, 6-2; and then No. 2 Jett Pulizzi of Loyalsock, 6-0, 6-1.
Playing in the first round were Mifflinburg’s Matthew Blake and Milton’s Hagan Hanselman-Reigel. Blake beat Hanselman-Reigel, 6-2, 6-1. Blake’s season, however, came to an end in round two when Hughesville No. 3 seed John Finnegan took a 6-0, 6-0 victory.
In the semifinals, Monaco will face No. 4 Luke Hottenstein of Central Columbia, while Cecchini will go up against fellow Blue Jay and unseeded Matthew Getz.
The semifinals are at 1 p.m. today at Central PA Tennis Center in South Williamsport, with the finals to follow.
In addition to the singles tournament, Monaco and Cecchini, and the rest of the No. 1-seeded Green Dragons, can get one step closer to reaching states when they play No. 4 Hughesville in the semifinals of the District 4 team tournament.
Lewisburg and Hughesville plays at 4 p.m. Tuesday at South Williamsport High School.
In Tuesday’s other semifinal, No. 2 Central Columbia plays No. 3 Wellsboro at 5 p.m. at Muncy High School.
The championship match will then be at 4 p.m. Thursday at a site to be determined.
Baseball
Warrior Run 11,
Saint John Neumann 0 (5 inn.)
TURBOTVILLE - Landon Polcyn and Aden Lewis combined for a five-inning no-hitter, and the Defenders exploded for 10 runs in the fourth inning to cruise to the nonleague win over the Golden Knights on Saturday.
Polcyn struck out five batters and Lewis had three punch-outs.
Warrior Run (6-8) batted around in the fourth to help end the game early.
Isaiah Betz started fourth with a two-run single to bring home Cohen Zechman and Griffen Harrington.
Then after two outs, Stone Allison reached on an error that allowed Betz to score. Mason Sheesley then hit an RBI double before a James Keifer RBI single plated Sheesley.
The final two runs came home on a passed ball and a two-run single lined to center by Griff Harrington.
Betz batted 3-for-3 with two RBI and two runs scored to lead Warrior Run, plus Lewis added two hits and two runs.
The Defenders will be looking for their third straight win when they play at Jersey Shore today at 4:30 p.m.
Warrior Run 11, Saint John Neumann 0 (5 inn.)
Saturday at Warrior Run
Neumann 000 00 - 0-0-3
Warrior Run 100 (10)x - 11-9-1
Kane Wright and Aidan Vogt. Landon Polcyn, Aden Lewis and Gabe Engel.
WP: Polcyn. LP: Wright.
Top Warrior Run hitters: Griffen Harrington, 1-for-3, walk, 2 RBI, run scored; Isaiah Betz, 3-for-3, 2 RBI, 2 runs; Polcyn, 1-for-2, walk, RBI; Stone Allison, run; Mason Sheesley, 1-for-2, double, RBI, run; Lewis, 2-for-3, 2 runs; James Keifer, 1-for-2, walk, 2 runs, RBI; Cohen Zechman, 2 RBI, 2 runs.
Boys lacrosse
Lewisburg 8,
Mifflin County 1
LEWISTOWN - After three straight losses, the Green Dragons finally got back on the winning side by taking a Central Susquehanna Lacrosse Conference win over the Huskies on Friday.
Mason Fassero led Lewisburg (7-5 overall) with four goals. Ben Bailey added to goals plus Derek Gessner had a goal and three assists.
Matt Reish contributed a goal and an assist, plus Alfred Romano and Quin Michaels both chipped in an assist.
Defensively, Tyler Downs made nine saves to get the near shutout for Lewisburg, which next hosts Selinsgrove at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday in what has turned out to be a pretty good rivalry between the two District 4 powers.
Track and field
Lewisburg at Mt. Lion Classic
ALTOONA - Lewisburg's boys got three first-place finishes during Friday's running of the Altoona Mt. Lion Track and Field Classic at Mansion Park.
Getting wins for the Green Dragons in the Large School (Class 3A) meet were Thomas Hess in the 800 (1:53.14), Kieran Murray in the 1600 (4:32.98) and Jonathan Hess in the 3200 (9:34.59).
Other top-5 finishes for Lewisburg's boys came from Jeremy Sanches Rodriguez, who was fourth in the 100 (11.38) and fifth in the 200 (23.41) and Haneef Shaffers, who was third in the 300IH (43.15) and fifth in the 110HH (15.69), and Jacob Gose was fourth in the shot put (42-11 3/4).
On the girls side, Lewisburg got a victory from Hazel Buonopane, who won the pole vault with a leap of 10 feet, 9 inches, and the team's 3200 relay was also victorious in 10:06.75.
In addition, Caroline Blakeslee and Maddie Ikeler both added a pair of top-5 finishes.
Blakeslee took second in the 200 (25.84) and third in the 100 (12.26), plus Ikeler was third in the 100H (16.06) and fifth in the 300H (49.21).
Others finishing in the top-5 for the Green Dragons were Asha Hohmuth in the 200 (4th, 26.71), Baylee Espinosa in the 1600 (5:10.89), Alanna Jacob in the 3200 (5th, 11:15.16), Layla Lacchab in the long jump (5th, 15-9 1/4) and Maddie Still in the javelin (4th, 110-2).
The Green Dragons also were fourth in the 400 relay (50.50) and fifth in the 1600 relay (4:13.05).
Milton at Blue Jay Classic
ALMEDIA - Milton's boys and girls squads each claimed individual titles at Saturday's Blue Jay Classic at Central Columbia High School.
In the girls' meet, Mackenzie Lopez won the javelin (132-9), and she added a fourth-place finish in the 100H (16.39) and fifth-place showing in the 300IH (48.42).
Also landing atop the podium was Sammy Roarty, who won the 800 (2:23.57).
The Black Panthers also got top-5 finishes from Morgan Reiner in the pole vault (2nd, 8-6) and the javelin (120-9 1/2), plus Allasandra DiCostanzo in the shot put (32-3 1/4) and from the team's 3200 relay team (3rd, 10:31.35.).
On the boys' side, Xzavier Minium had himself quite a night as he won the long jump (20-9) and took third in the triple jump (41-0) and fifth in the 100-meter dash (11.24).
Ryan Bickhart added a third-place finish in the 1600 (4:29.42), Ashton Krall was fourth in the triple jump (40-0), Trey Locke was fifth in the pole vault (11-6), Hunter Zettlemoyer was fifth in the discus (132-0) and Connor Snyder was fifth in the javelin (161-4 1/2), with Jace Brandt close behind in sixth (157-9).
PHAC Freshman/Sophomore Meet
MILTON - Winning a pair of titles on Saturday at Milton Area High School were Milton's own Joel Langdon in the high jump (5-8) and the long jump (20-3), plus Camron Roush in the 100 (13.31) and 200 (27.37).
Amelia Gainer added a win in the javelin for Milton with a throw of 116 feet, 1 inch.
In addition, the Black Panthers' Rex Farr was the runner-up in the 1600 (4:46.40), and for the girls Jayden Mather was second in the 3200 (13:08.54), Janayah Jones was second in the long jump (15-3), Keturah Rice was second in the triple jump (32-1 1/2) and Allasandra DiCostanzo was second in the shot put (31-3).
Lewisburg's Haneef Shavers was second in the 110HH (15.89), plus Ezra Zook was second in the long jump (19-8), triple jump (38-6) and pole vault (11-6), and Jacob Gose added a runner-up showing in the discus (113-7). Lewisburg was also second in the 1600R (3:46.73).
In the girls' meet, Lewisburg's Nora Driver was second in the 100 (13.55), and teammates Ava Satteson was second in the 800 (2:43.77) and 1600 (5:54.88), Emma Bolton was second in the 300H (54.49), and Teagan Osunde was second in the javelin (104-2).
Meadowbrook's Abby Schuler added a second-place finish in the 200 (27.45).
Milton's girls also claimed all three relays on the day.
In the North Meet at Williamsport Area High School on Saturday, those winning titles were Warrior Run's Claire Dufrene in the 800 (2:20.48) and Keiara Shaffer in the 3200 (12:33.08), plus Mifflinburg's Jayda Tilghman in the 100H (17.03).
Tilghman added a third-place finish in the 300H (50.98), plus fellow Wildcat Natalie Osborne was second in the 400 (1:04.70).
Mifflinburg's girls added a win in the 400 relay (53.18) and Warrior Run took the 1600 relay (4:13.52).
For the boys at Williamsport, Warrior Run's Gavin Hunter was second in the 110HH (17.71) and third in the 300IH (45.96), and teammate Braego Cieslukowski was second in the pole vault (11-0).
The Wildcats got a good day from Landen Murray, who was second in the triple jump (39-8), third in the long jump (19-2) and third in the pole vault (10-0).
