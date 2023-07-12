LAS VEGAS (AP) — New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara pleaded no contest Tuesday to a misdemeanor and agreed to pay medical costs for a man who was beaten into unconsciousness at a Las Vegas nightclub the weekend before the 2022 NFL Pro Bowl, authorities said.
Three other men, including Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Chris Lammons and co-defendants Darrin Young and Percy Harris, also entered pleas to reduced charges Tuesday in an agreement that avoided a trial and possible prison time.
None of the defendants was in court for the written plea agreement. Each was represented by their attorney before Clark County District Court Judge Tara Clark Newberry. The court action was confirmed by Kamara’s attorney, David Chesnoff.
Kamara, 27, pleaded no contest to breach of the peace and was sentenced to 30 hours of community service, which he can complete in New Orleans, Chesnoff said.
“Alvin is pleased that this matter is behind him and looks forward to a successful NFL season,” Chesnoff and attorneys Richard Schonfeld and Drew Findling said in a statement on Kamara’s behalf.
The plea by Lammons, a 27-year-old cornerback, was to a similar breach of peace charge.
The agreement calls for Kamara and Lammons together to pay the victim of the beating, Darnell Greene Jr., of Houston, a total of about $210,000 in medical costs.
Attorneys for Lammons, Young and Harris did not respond to messages from The Associated Press.
Prosecutor Parker Brooks told the AP Greene was “kept informed the entire time and approved" of the plea agreement.
Greene’s attorney said a $10 million civil lawsuit he filed against Kamara last year in Civil District Court of Orleans has been settled.
“The settlement terms are confidential,” attorney Tony Buzbee said. “It was separate from the criminal matter. We settled with all parties, to include Chris Lammons.”
Buzbee noted that Kamara and Lammons each provided written apologies to Greene.
Greene's lawsuit said he was left unconscious for more than two minutes and suffered injuries to his face, shoulder, back, head, knees and neck.
Kamara was arrested Feb. 6, 2022, after he played in the NFL Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. Police say he told officers he punched a man after he thought he had done something to someone in his group and was trying to run away.
Lammons, Young and Harris turned themselves in after police issued warrants for their arrest in mid-February 2022.
All four men were indicted in February on felony battery and misdemeanor conspiracy to commit battery charges, more than a year after the attack. The felony charge carried a possible sentence of one to five years in state prison.
Police said surveillance video showed Greene approached a group near an elevator at Drai’s Nightclub at The Cromwell Las Vegas Hotel & Casino before he was punched and kicked and stomped on.
Kamara still faces possible suspension by the NFL.
MLB experimenting with pearl white baseballs to rid sticky stuff problem
SEATTLE (AP) — Pristine white baseballs that would not require rubbing are under consideration by Major League Baseball as a way to solve the issue of pitchers using sticky substances for better grip.
“We continue to work with the people at Dow Chemical on developing a tacky ball,” Commissioner Ron Manfred told the Baseball Writers' Association of America on Tuesday. “It would literally eliminate all — well, not all — but many of the variables in the current process. It would come out of a sealed foil pouch at the ballpark. No individual mudding.”
MLB executive vice president Morgan Sword said the balls were tested in the first half of this season in the Double-A Southern League. The balls would retain colored stitches.
“Like everything in baseball, when you inch towards a solution, you figure out another problem,” Manfred said. "The baseball, if we get there with the Dow people, would be a pearl, right? A pure white baseball. I think if you take hitters and pitchers out front here and ask ‘em what they think of a pure white baseball, you’re going to find out that it’s a pretty controversial topic. So not only do we have the science that we’re continuing to work on but we’re going to have to get over that sort of policy issue of: Is a pure white baseball a good thing?".
A minimum 13 dozen baseballs are prepared for each game. Humidors have been used for storage by all teams since 2022.
“The only issue guys are having now is that whatever park you go to, every stadium is different,” Minnesota All-Star pitcher Sonny Gray said. "The elements are different everywhere. Like when you’re pitching in Minnesota when it’s 30 degrees outside for the first month of the season, the balls are going to be hard, cold and dry, rather than when you’re pitching in Cincinnati in the middle of the summer it’s sticky and humid.”
Tampa Bay pitcher Shane McClanahan prefers a pre-tacked ball, such as Nippon Professional Baseball uses.
“We’ve seen that it’s had success in Japan with consistent balls,” he said. "Once we agree upon it as players and whatnot, I’m excited to see what happens.”
Five pitchers have been suspended for 10 games each since MLB began its crackdown on banned grip substances in June 2021 by instituting regular inspections by umpires.
Seattle’s Hector Santiago and Arizona’s Caleb Smith served suspensions in 2021 and three were disciplined this season: the Mets’ Max Scherzer, the Yankees' Domingo Germán on May 17 and the Mets' Drew Smith on June 14.
“The suspensions that we have had would fall into the category of clear-to-egregious violations,” Manfred said. “I understand that feeling someone’s hand is inherently subjective. I think this is an area where umpires, again, with a difficult topic, have shown great judgment and discretion. I think gray areas, players have definitely been given the benefit of the doubt.”
Baseballs currently are rubbed with mud to make them less slick. MLB standardized rubbing procedures among the 30 teams last year.
Flopping, challenge rules changed by NBA's Board of Governors
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Upon review, coaches will have more chances to ask for reviews.
The NBA’s Board of Governors approved two rule changes for the coming season Tuesday — one to give coaches a second challenge if their first one is successful, the other being a technical foul for flopping.
The challenge rule change is something that coaches have wanted for some time. Coaches who challenge a call and are successful will get the chance to make a second challenge — with one catch. Teams must have a timeout in order to call for a challenge; that timeout would not be retained even if a coach won that first challenge.
Players who flop — or are called for committing “a physical act that reasonably appears to be intended to cause the officials to call a foul on another player,” the league said — will be given a non-unsportsmanlike technical, which will not count as a personal foul or lead to ejection. But it will give the opposing team a free throw and could lead to a possession change, depending on when it is called.
Officials can choose to stop live play to call a flopping violation, or can wait until the next “neutral opportunity” to do so.
Floppers will be fined $2,000, with fines rising incrementally for repeat offenders. The flopping rule will be on a one-year experiment.
Both rule changes first got unanimous recommendation from the NBA’s Competition Committee, composed of players, representatives from the National Basketball Players Association, coaches, governors, team basketball executives and referees.
Manfred has no intention of altering Pete Rose's lifetime ban from baseball
SEATTLE (AP) — Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred has no intention of altering Pete Rose's lifetime ban from baseball, and said the sport's commercial deals with gambling companies have no impact on the status of the career hits leader.
Rose agreed to a lifetime ban in 1989 after an investigation for Major League Baseball by lawyer John Dowd found Rose placed numerous bets on the Cincinnati Reds to win from 1985-87 while playing for and managing the team.
The Hall of Fame's board decided in 1991 that players on the permanently ineligible list also may not appear on the Hall ballot. Rose asked the Hall in 2016 to change the rule.
Rose applied for reinstatement in 1997 and met with Commissioner Bud Selig in 2002, but Selig never ruled on Rose’s application. Manfred succeeded Selig in 2015 and rejected Rose's application.
“We’ve always approached the issue of gambling from the proposition that players and other people who are in a position to influence the outcome of the game are going to be subject to a different set of rules than everyone else in the world,” Manfred told the Baseball Writers' Association of America on Tuesday.
“Pete Rose violated what is sort of rule one in baseball, and the consequences of that are clear in the rule, and we’ve continued to abide by our own rules,” Manfred added. “It’s just the rules are different for players. It’s part of the responsibility that comes with the privilege of being a major league player.”
Manfred minimized MLB's revenue from gaming companies.
“I think people believe we make more money off gambling than we actually do,” he said.
