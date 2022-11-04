PHILADELPHIA (AP) — James Harden is expected to miss about a month because of a right foot tendon strain.
Harden was injured during the Sixers' loss at Washington on Wednesday and the team said the 10-time All-Star will be evaluated again in two weeks.
Harden stumbled on a drive to the basket early in the game and remained on his back in pain before he got up and returned to the game. Harden still scored 24 points.
The Sixers are 4-5 heading into Friday's home game against the New York Knicks.
The Sixers have already been hampered this season playing games without NBA scoring champion Joel Embiid because of illness. Sixers coach Doc Rivers said Embiid has the flu and has not been around the team in recent days to avoid spreading it around the locker room. Embiid, who has averaged 27.2 points and 9.5 rebounds in six games, missed Monday night’s game in Washington for the same reason.
The 33-year-old Harden averaged 22 points and 10 assists in the first nine games of the season. Harden, the 2018 MVP, had seemingly recovered from lingering tightness in his left hamstring last season that decimated his explosiveness and forced him into what he called “tough times, lot of dark moments" in his personal life during the recovery.
The Sixers play six of their next seven games at home, including what could still be an anticipated Nov. 22 game at the Wells Fargo Center that would have seen Harden go against his old Brooklyn team and the player he was traded for, Ben Simmons.
In Harden’s 2017-18 MVP season, he joined Michael Jordan as the only players to average at least 20 points, eight assists, five rebounds and 1.7 steals in a season. He led the league in scoring, 3-pointers and 50-point games with four and led the Rockets to an NBA-best 65 wins.
The seven-time All-NBA player was also named last year to the league’s 75th anniversary team.
PSU's Carter among 14 semifinalists for Freshman of the Year Award
UNIVERSITY PARK – Penn State freshman linebacker Abdul Carter was named a Semifinalist for the Shaun Alexander Freshman of the Year Award on Thursday. Carter is one of 14 semifinalists and one of three Big Ten players on the list.
Carter (6-3, 233) has appeared in eight games, making two starts at linebacker. He has collected 35 tackles (23 solo) with 4.5 tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks, a forced fumble and two pass breakups.
Carter paces the Nittany Lions with 4.5 tackles for loss and sits third on the team with 35 tackles. He is also one of 11 Nittany Lions with at least one sack this season.
Finalists for the fifth annual Shaun Alexander Freshman of the Year award will be announced on Dec. 6 and the winner will be announced on Dec. 29.
Nets suspend Kyrie Irving for at least 5 games without pay
NEW YORK (AP) — The Brooklyn Nets suspended Kyrie Irving for at least five games without pay Thursday, dismayed by his repeated failure to “unequivocally say he has no antisemitic beliefs.”
Hours after Irving refused to issue the apology that NBA Commissioner Adam Silver sought for posting a link to an antisemitic work on his Twitter feed, the Nets said that Irving is “currently unfit to be associated with the Brooklyn Nets.”
“We were dismayed today, when given an opportunity in a media session, that Kyrie refused to unequivocally say he has no antisemitic beliefs, nor acknowledge specific hateful material in the film. This was not the first time he had the opportunity — but failed — to clarify,” the Nets said in a statement.
“Such failure to disavow antisemitism when given a clear opportunity to do so is deeply disturbing, is against the values of our organization, and constitutes conduct detrimental to the team. Accordingly, we are of the view that he is currently unfit to be associated with the Brooklyn Nets.”
Irving’s reluctance to apologize came hours before the FBI said it had received credible information about a “broad” threat to synagogues in New Jersey, Irving’s home state.
The Nets said they made multiple attempts in recent days to help Irving understand the harm and danger of his words and actions, but it was clear during the point guard's interview after practice earlier Thursday that little had changed.
The Nets are off to a 2-6 start, costing coach Steve Nash his job Tuesday.
Ray Guy, first Pro Football Hall of Fame punter, dies at 72
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (AP) — Ray Guy, the first punter to make the Pro Football Hall of Fame, died Thursday. He was 72.
Southern Mississippi, where Guy starred before becoming the first punter ever taken in the first round of the NFL draft, said he died following a lengthy illness. He had been receiving care in a Hattiesburg-area hospice.
Guy was drafted 23rd overall by Al Davis' Raiders in 1973 and played his entire 14-year career with the team. He was a three-time All-Pro selection. In 2014, he became the first player to make be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame exclusively for his punting.
“Ray Guy was a football player who punted,” the late John Madden said in 2014 before he presented Guy for induction into the Hall of Fame.
Guy was selected to the NFL's 75th anniversary team and the 1970's all-decade team. He was a three-time Super Bowl champion and seven-time Pro Bowl selection.
The yearly award that goes to the best punter in college football is named after Guy, who also became first punter ever inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in 2004.
Madden said the first time he watched Guy punt in practice for the Raiders, he knew the team had something special.
“He punted the longest, highest footballs that I had ever seen,” Madden said then.
Guy ended his NFL career in 1986 with a streak of 619 punts without having one blocked. But it took nearly three decades for him to be selected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame.
He was a finalist for induction seven times starting in 1992 without being voted in and didn’t even make it that far on other occasions.
Guy’s statistics look somewhat pedestrian compared to today’s punters. His career average of 42.4 yards per kick ranks 61st all time and his net average of 32.2 yards (excluding his first three seasons when the statistic wasn’t kept by the NFL) isn’t even in the top 100.
