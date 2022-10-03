College
Women’s soccerSaturdayBucknell 5, Holy Cross 1Notes:
Not long after Holy Cross scored an equalizing goal 15 minutes into the second half, Bucknell exploded for four goals in a span of 10 minutes in a 5-1 victory over Holy Cross in Patriot League play at Emmitt Field at Holmes Stadium. Abby Gearhart scored the go-ahead goal from long range in the 66th minute, her first of two goals on the day, to help the Bison get to 3-1 in league play and 6-5-1 overall. Holy Cross is 0-8-4, 0-3-1 PL.
Lycoming 2, Delaware Valley 0Notes:
Helping each other out to the tune of a goal and an assist each, seniors Bella Green and Bridgett Maaloum led the Warriors to the shutout to open MAC Freedom competition on Homecoming Saturda at the newly-dedicated UPMC Field at Keiper Stadium. Maaloum opened the scoring for the Warriors (7-2-2, 1-0 MAC Freedom) in the 26th minute from the top right corner of the box after a through pass from Green at center field. Green’s goal in the 81st minute was a header directly in front of the goal off a pass from Maaloum from just inside the box against the Aggies (6-4-1, 0-1).
Men’s soccerSaturdayLafayette 1, Bucknell 0Note:
Marcos Kitromilides converted a penalty kick in the 33rd minute, and Bucknell could not find an equalizer despite a dominant second half and a ball off the post late in the game as Lafayette held on for the win in Patriot League action Saturday night at rainy Emmitt Field at Holmes Stadium. Bucknell outshot Lafayette 18-9, including a 14-3 edge in the second half, in one of its best performances of the season. The Leopards improved to 7-3-1 overall and 2-1-1 in the Patriot League, while the Bison fell to 2-8-0/1-3-0.
Lycoming 5, Delaware Valley 0Notes:
Three goals in less than 10 minutes in the second half helped the Warriors to a Homecoming shutout of Delaware Valley to open MAC Freedom competition on Saturday. Five Warriors (5-2-4, 1-0 MAC Freedom) found the back of the net with sophomore Owen Magee (Selinsgrove) opening the scoring for the Warriors just three minutes in on a shot from inside the left goal post against Delaware Valley (5-3, 0-1).
Field hockeySaturdayFDU-Florham 4, Lycoming 0Note:
The Warriors fell to FDU-Florham on Saturday at the newly-dedicated UPMC Field at Keiper Stadium. First-year Kelly Preston recorded a defensive save and sophomore Halie Woodring had a shot for the Warriors (2-7, 0-3 MAC Freedom) against FDU-Florham (7-3, 3-0) were led by three goals and an assist from Haleigh Flukey.
FridayNo. 5 Millersville 5, Bloomsburg 4Note:
The Huskies had an upset on their minds, but the fifth-ranked and undefeated Marauders held on for the win. The Huskies dropped to 5-4 on the year, and open PSAC play 0-1 while the Marauders improve to 7-0 and 1-0 in PSAC action. In the third period, Mifflinburg Area High School grad Bri Doebler collected a rebound and scored the Huskies’ first goal of the game 37 seconds into the action. The Marauders answered 90 seconds later to push their lead back to 3-1 at the 32:19 mark.
Men’s cross countryFridayLock Haven at Paul Short InvitationalNote:
Lock Haven finished 36th out of 45 teams. Milton Area High School grad Tanner Walter finished in a time of 26:48.1.
Women’s volleyballLycoming splits pair at La Roche tri-matchNotes
: Junior Brynne Bisel had 17 kills and 30 digs to lead the Warriors, which posted a 3-0 win over Pitt-Greensburg (25-20, 25-21, 25-21) to split a pair of matches at La Roche College, falling to La Roche, 3-1 (18-25, 15-25, 26-24, 12-25) in the opening match at the Kerr Fitness & Sports Center on Saturday. Bisel led the Warriors (11-6 overall) with 11 kills, an ace and 11 digs for a double-double to lead the team to the win over Pitt-Greensburg (0-9). Senior Elizabeth Kelson posted nine kills and a block and first-year Cameron Upcraft added eight kills and a block in the win.
BaseballMLB GlanceAMERICAN LEAGUEEast Division W L Pct GB
x-New York 97 61 .614 _ y-Toronto 90 69 .566 7½ y-Tampa Bay 86 73 .541 11½ Baltimore 82 77 .516 15½ Boston 75 84 .472 22½
Central Division W L Pct GB
x-Cleveland 90 69 .566 _ Chicago 79 80 .497 11 Minnesota 77 82 .484 13 Detroit 65 93 .411 24½ Kansas City 64 95 .403 26
West Division W L Pct GB
x-Houston 104 55 .654 _ y-Seattle 87 71 .551 16½ Los Angeles 73 86 .459 31 Texas 66 92 .418 37½ Oakland 57 102 .358 47 ___
NATIONAL LEAGUEEast Division W L Pct GB
z-Atlanta 99 59 .627 _ z-New York 98 60 .620 1 Philadelphia 86 73 .541 13½ Miami 67 92 .421 32½ Washington 55 104 .346 44½
Central Division W L Pct GB
x-St. Louis 92 67 .579 _ Milwaukee 84 75 .528 8 Chicago 73 86 .459 19 Cincinnati 60 99 .377 32 Pittsburgh 60 99 .377 32
West Division W L Pct GB
x-Los Angeles 110 49 .692 _ y-San Diego 87 72 .547 23 San Francisco 80 79 .503 30 Arizona 73 86 .459 37 Colorado 66 93 .415 44 x-clinched division y-clinched wild card z-clinched playoff berth ___
AMERICAN LEAGUESaturday’s Games
N.Y. Yankees 8, Baltimore 0 Toronto 10, Boston 0 Seattle 5, Oakland 1 Detroit 3, Minnesota 2 Kansas City 7, Cleveland 1 Houston 2, Tampa Bay 1 L.A. Angels 3, Texas 2 San Diego 5, Chicago White Sox 2
Sunday’s Games
Detroit 5, Minnesota 2 Toronto 6, Boston 3 Cleveland 7, Kansas City 5 Houston 3, Tampa Bay 1 Baltimore 3, N.Y. Yankees 1 L.A. Angels 8, Texas 3 Chicago White Sox 2, San Diego 1 Oakland 10, Seattle 3
Monday’s Games
Kansas City (Greinke 4-9) at Cleveland (McKenzie 11-11), 6:10 p.m. N.Y. Yankees (Taillon 14-5) at Texas (Pérez 12-7), 7:05 p.m. Toronto (Berríos 11-7) at Baltimore (Kremer 8-6), 7:05 p.m. Tampa Bay (Glasnow 0-0) at Boston (Hill 8-7), 7:10 p.m. Minnesota (Ober 2-3) at Chicago White Sox (Cueto 7-10), 8:10 p.m. Philadelphia (Nola 10-13) at Houston (McCullers Jr. 4-1), 8:10 p.m. Detroit (Garcia 1-0) at Seattle (Kirby 8-4), 9:40 p.m. L.A. Angels (Sandoval 6-9) at Oakland (Martinez 4-6), 9:40 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
N.Y. Yankees at Texas, 2:05 p.m., 1st game Detroit at Seattle, 6:10 p.m., 1st game Kansas City at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m. Toronto at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m. Tampa Bay at Boston, 7:10 p.m. N.Y. Yankees at Texas, 8:05 p.m., 2nd game Minnesota at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m. Philadelphia at Houston, 8:10 p.m. Detroit at Seattle, 9:40 p.m., 2nd game L.A. Angels at Oakland, 9:40 p.m. ___
NATIONAL LEAGUESaturday’s Games
Washington 13, Philadelphia 4, 1st game Chicago Cubs 2, Cincinnati 1 Arizona 8, San Francisco 4 Philadelphia 8, Washington 2, 2nd game Atlanta 4, N.Y. Mets 2 St. Louis 13, Pittsburgh 3 Miami 4, Milwaukee 3 San Diego 5, Chicago White Sox 2 L.A. Dodgers 6, Colorado 4
Sunday’s Games
Philadelphia 8, Washington 1, 6 innings Chicago Cubs 8, Cincinnati 1 Pittsburgh 7, St. Louis 5 Miami 4, Milwaukee 3, 12 innings Colorado 4, L.A. Dodgers 1 Chicago White Sox 2, San Diego 1 San Francisco 4, Arizona 3, 10 innings N.Y. Mets at Atlanta, 7:08 p.m.
Monday’s Games
St. Louis (Mikolas 12-13) at Pittsburgh (Keller 5-12), 6:35 p.m. Atlanta (Elder 2-3) at Miami (Luzardo 3-7), 6:40 p.m. Chicago Cubs (Wesneski 3-1) at Cincinnati (Greene 4-13), 6:40 p.m. Washington (Espino 0-8) at N.Y. Mets (Carrasco 15-7), 7:10 p.m. Arizona (Henry 3-4) at Milwaukee (Woodruff 13-4), 7:40 p.m. Philadelphia (Nola 10-13) at Houston (McCullers Jr. 4-1), 8:10 p.m. San Francisco (TBD) at San Diego (Musgrove 10-7), 9:40 p.m. Colorado (Ureña 3-8) at L.A. Dodgers (Gonsolin 16-1), 10:10 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
St. Louis at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m. Atlanta at Miami, 6:40 p.m. Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m. Washington at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m. Arizona at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m. Philadelphia at Houston, 8:10 p.m. San Francisco at San Diego, 9:40 p.m. Colorado at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
FootballNFL GlanceAMERICAN CONFERENCEEast W L T Pct PF PA
Buffalo 3 1 0 .750 114 58 Miami 3 1 0 .750 98 91 N.Y. Jets 2 2 0 .500 76 101 New England 1 3 0 .250 74 98
South W L T Pct PF PA
Jacksonville 2 2 0 .500 105 67 Tennessee 2 2 0 .500 75 101 Indianapolis 1 2 1 .375 57 85 Houston 0 3 1 .125 73 93
North W L T Pct PF PA
Baltimore 2 2 0 .500 119 100 Cincinnati 2 2 0 .500 91 70 Cleveland 2 2 0 .500 105 95 Pittsburgh 1 3 0 .250 74 90
West W L T Pct PF PA
Kansas City 2 1 0 .667 88 65 Denver 2 2 0 .500 66 68 L.A. Chargers 2 2 0 .500 92 108 Las Vegas 1 3 0 .250 96 100
NATIONAL CONFERENCEEast W L T Pct PF PA
Philadelphia 4 0 0 1.000 115 71 Dallas 3 1 0 .750 71 62 N.Y. Giants 3 1 0 .750 76 71 Washington 1 3 0 .250 73 107
South W L T Pct PF PA
Tampa Bay 2 1 0 .667 51 27 Atlanta 2 2 0 .500 103 101 Carolina 1 3 0 .250 78 85 New Orleans 1 3 0 .250 76 96
North W L T Pct PF PA
Green Bay 3 1 0 .750 75 69 Minnesota 3 1 0 .750 86 80 Chicago 2 2 0 .500 64 77 Detroit 1 3 0 .250 140 141
West W L T Pct PF PA
L.A. Rams 2 1 0 .667 61 70 Arizona 2 2 0 .500 88 103 Seattle 2 2 0 .500 95 115 San Francisco 1 2 0 .333 47 37 ___
Thursday’s Games
Cincinnati 27, Miami 15
Sunday’s Games
Minnesota 28, New Orleans 25, London, GBR Atlanta 23, Cleveland 20 Buffalo 23, Baltimore 20 Dallas 25, Washington 10 L.A. Chargers 34, Houston 24 N.Y. Giants 20, Chicago 12 N.Y. Jets 24, Pittsburgh 20 Philadelphia 29, Jacksonville 21 Seattle 48, Detroit 45 Tennessee 24, Indianapolis 17 Arizona 26, Carolina 16 Green Bay 27, New England 24, OT Las Vegas 32, Denver 23 Kansas City at Tampa Bay, 8:20 p.m.
Monday’s Games
L.A. Rams at San Francisco, 8:15 p.m.
Thursday, Oct. 6
Indianapolis at Denver, 8:15 p.m.
Sunday, Oct. 9
N.Y. Giants vs Green Bay at London, GBR, 9:30 a.m. Atlanta at Tampa Bay, 1 p.m. Chicago at Minnesota, 1 p.m. Detroit at New England, 1 p.m. Houston at Jacksonville, 1 p.m. L.A. Chargers at Cleveland, 1 p.m. Miami at N.Y. Jets, 1 p.m. Pittsburgh at Buffalo, 1 p.m. Seattle at New Orleans, 1 p.m. Tennessee at Washington, 1 p.m. San Francisco at Carolina, 4:05 p.m. Dallas at L.A. Rams, 4:25 p.m. Philadelphia at Arizona, 4:25 p.m. Cincinnati at Baltimore, 8:20 p.m.
Monday, Oct. 10
