National Football League
AMERICAN CONFERENCE East W L T Pct PF PA Buffalo 10 3 0 .769 359 321 Miami 8 5 0 .615 330 245 New England 6 7 0 .462 277 279 N.Y. Jets 0 13 0 .000 183 393 South W L T Pct PF PA Indianapolis 9 4 0 .692 372 300 Tennessee 9 4 0 .692 390 336 Houston 4 9 0 .308 295 359 Jacksonville 1 12 0 .077 261 383 North W L T Pct PF PA x-Pittsburgh 11 2 0 .846 349 237 Cleveland 9 3 0 .750 306 321 Baltimore 7 5 0 .583 316 231 Cincinnati 2 10 1 .192 244 338 West W L T Pct PF PA yx-Kansas City 12 1 0 .923 403 281 Las Vegas 7 6 0 .538 350 391 Denver 5 8 0 .385 257 347 L.A. Chargers 4 9 0 .308 297 362 NATIONAL CONFERENCE East W L T Pct PF PA Washington 6 7 0 .462 287 275 N.Y. Giants 5 8 0 .385 238 291 Philadelphia 4 8 1 .346 277 328 Dallas 4 9 0 .308 298 400 South W L T Pct PF PA x-New Orleans 10 3 0 .769 368 265 Tampa Bay 8 5 0 .615 370 294 Atlanta 4 9 0 .308 328 322 Carolina 4 9 0 .308 307 332 North W L T Pct PF PA yx-Green Bay 10 3 0 .769 410 323 Chicago 6 7 0 .462 282 291 Minnesota 6 7 0 .462 333 355 Detroit 5 8 0 .385 310 389 West W L T Pct PF PA L.A. Rams 9 4 0 .692 325 246 Seattle 9 4 0 .692 393 324 Arizona 7 6 0 .538 358 303 San Francisco 5 8 0 .385 300 311 x-clinched playoff spot Sunday’s Games Arizona 26, N.Y. Giants 7 Chicago 36, Houston 7 Dallas 30, Cincinnati 7 Denver 32, Carolina 27 Kansas City 33, Miami 27 Tampa Bay 26, Minnesota 14 Tennessee 31, Jacksonville 10 Indianapolis 44, Las Vegas 27 Seattle 40, N.Y. Jets 3 Green Bay 31, Detroit 24 L.A. Chargers 20, Atlanta 17 Philadelphia 24, New Orleans 21 Washington 23, San Francisco 15 Buffalo 26, Pittsburgh 15 Monday’s Games Baltimore at Cleveland, 8:15 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 17 L.A. Chargers at Las Vegas, 8:20 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 19 Buffalo at Denver, 4:30 p.m. Carolina at Green Bay, 8:15 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 20 Chicago at Minnesota, 1 p.m. Detroit at Tennessee, 1 p.m. Houston at Indianapolis, 1 p.m. Jacksonville at Baltimore, 1 p.m. New England at Miami, 1 p.m. San Francisco at Dallas, 1 p.m. Seattle at Washington, 1 p.m. Tampa Bay at Atlanta, 1 p.m. N.Y. Jets at L.A. Rams, 4:05 p.m. Philadelphia at Arizona, 4:05 p.m. Kansas City at New Orleans, 4:25 p.m. Cleveland at N.Y. Giants, 8:20 p.m. Monday, Dec. 21 Pittsburgh at Cincinnati, 8:15 p.m.
College football
Army 15, Navy 0 Buffalo 56, Akron 7 Penn St. 39, Michigan St. 24 Rutgers 27, Maryland 24, OT SOUTH Appalachian St. 34, Georgia Southern 26 Auburn 24, Mississippi St. 10 Coastal Carolina 42, Troy 38 Florida St. 56, Duke 35 LSU 37, Florida 34 Louisville 45, Wake Forest 21 Memphis 30, Houston 27 North Carolina 62, Miami 26 Tennessee 42, Vanderbilt 17 Virginia Tech 33, Virginia 15 MIDWEST Ball St. 30, W. Michigan 27 E. Michigan 41, N. Illinois 33 Georgia 49, Missouri 14 Iowa 28, Wisconsin 7 Minnesota 24, Nebraska 17 Northwestern 28, Illinois 10 Toledo 24, Cent. Michigan 23 SOUTHWEST Alabama 52, Arkansas 3 Oklahoma St. 42, Baylor 3 TCU 52, Louisiana Tech 10 UAB 21, Rice 16 FAR WEST BYU 28, San Diego St. 14 Boise St. 17, Wyoming 9 Hawaii 38, UNLV 21 New Mexico 49, Fresno St. 39 Southern Cal 43, UCLA 38 Stanford 27, Oregon St. 24 Utah 38, Colorado 21
Women’s college basketball
Sunday EAST Albany (NY) 71, Seton Hall 66 Buffalo 85, Akron 77 NC State 75, Boston College 69 Pittsburgh 80, Clemson 71 Saint Joseph’s 72, Lincoln (PA) 64 St. Peter’s 45, Iona 38 UMass 63, St. John’s 61 Villanova 48, Drexel 46 West Virginia 85, James Madison 54 SOUTH Alabama 78, Mercer 61 Auburn 74, South Alabama 66 Charleston Southern 66, W. Carolina 56 Elon 72, Furman 64 Florida Gulf Coast 70, UCF 57 Florida St. 69, Virginia 51 Georgia St. 93, Life University 49 Howard 63, George Washington 53 Kentucky 88, Samford 54 Liberty 85, Carson-Newman 60 Marquette 64, Belmont 61 N. Kentucky 62, Robert Morris 50 North Florida 93, Edward Waters 35 Old Dominion 73, SC-Upstate 39 South Florida 85, Stetson 43 Tennessee Tech 68, Jacksonville St. 66 UAB 70, Grambling St. 62 Vanderbilt 80, Chattanooga 78 William & Mary 60, Navy 51 MIDWEST Bradley 79, N. Illinois 71 DePaul 76, Loyola of Chicago 67 Georgia Tech 82, Notre Dame 67 IUPUI 80, Fort Wayne 59 Illinois St. 85, W. Illinois 55 Kent St. 61, Toledo 57 Milwaukee 59, Green Bay 51 Oakland 81, Ill.-Chicago 55 Purdue 79, Bowling Green 73 S. Illinois 67, SE Missouri 51 Wright St. 73, Detroit 43 Xavier 70, Wofford 64 SOUTHWEST Arkansas 105, Cent. Arkansas 58 Oklahoma 52, Texas State 40 TCU 83, Middle Tennessee 77 Texas A&M 77, Abilene Christian 59 Texas A&M-CC 84, Concordia (TX) 38 Tulsa 69, Oklahoma St. 62 UALR 63, W. Kentucky 47 FAR WEST Arizona St. 64, San Diego 55 Colorado St. 85, Denver 62 Gonzaga 58, Montana 51 Nevada 62, Sacramento St. 53 Oregon 79, Oregon St. 59 San Francisco 102, Fresno St. 93, 2OT Stanford 83, California 38 UCLA 73, Southern Cal 52 Utah St. 68, UTEP 65 Washington St. 74, Idaho 55 Saturday EAST Army 51, Quinnipiac 50 Fairfield 76, Siena 44 Fairleigh Dickinson 68, NJIT 54 Manhattan 50, Rider 38 Marist 82, Canisius 61 St. Peter’s 63, Iona 54 UConn 79, Mass.-Lowell 23 SOUTH Georgia Southern 118, Coastal Georgia 48 Louisiana-Monroe 68, Northwestern St. 55 Memphis 69, McNeese St. 48 Mississippi 86, MVSU 46 N. Kentucky 61, Robert Morris 33 Presbyterian 68, ETSU 38 SC State 69, UNC-Asheville 60 MIDWEST Cent. Michigan 79, Cincinnati 62 IUPUI 75, Fort Wayne 36 Iowa St. 85, N. Dakota St. 64 Kansas St. 66, Nebraska-Omaha 59 Michigan St. 86, Iowa 82 Milwaukee 61, Green Bay 58 N. Iowa 65, S. Dakota St. 48 Oakland 76, Ill.-Chicago 70 S. Illinois 72, Austin Peay 54 UMKC 89, SIU-Edwardsville 81 Valparaiso 75, W. Michigan 51 Wright St. 75, Detroit 55 SOUTHWEST Houston Baptist 103, McMurry 30 FAR WEST Nevada 74, Sacramento St. 61 Pepperdine 54, New Mexico St. 46 S. Utah 84, Grand Canyon 83 UNLV 54, Wyoming 46 OTHER Dixie State 81, Park University Gilbert 52 Tarleton State 95, Champion Christian College 27
Men’s college basketball
Sunday EAST Georgetown 97, St. John’s 94, OT Marshall 81, Ohio 67 Northeastern 78, UMass 75 UMBC 66, Coppin St. 49 West Virginia 87, Richmond 71 Youngstown St. 79, Binghamton 65 SOUTH Jacksonville 60, SC State 58 Jacksonville St. 73, Tennessee Tech 67 Mercer 77, Georgia Southern 75 Troy 61, Central Baptist 44 UNC-Asheville 90, High Point 84, OT UNC-Greensboro 64, Norfolk St. 47 VMI 79, Hampton 64 Vanderbilt 84, MVSU 41 W. Kentucky 68, Rhode Island 65 Winthrop 107, SC-Upstate 77 MIDWEST Chicago 77, Ill.-Chicago 66 Drake 81, Air Force 53 Indiana 87, North Alabama 52 Iowa 106, N. Illinois 53 Kent St. 92, N. Kentucky 73 Michigan 62, Penn St. 58 Michigan St. 109, Oakland 91 Milwaukee 71, W. Michigan 63 Ohio St. 67, Cleveland St. 61 Wright St. 85, Bowling Green 67 SOUTHWEST New Mexico 72, Rice 61 FAR WEST Arizona St. 71, Grand Canyon 70 Boise St. 70, Weber St. 59 Cal Poly 75, San Jose St. 71 Cal St.-Fullerton 94, San Diego Christian 70 California 72, San Francisco 70 Montana 102, YCC 42 Seattle 89, Northwest U. 40 Washington St. 69, Portland St. 60 Saturday EAST Bryant 81, Stony Brook 72 Fairfield 67, Iona 52 La Salle 58, Drexel 48 Manhattan 87, Rider 77 Marist 56, Canisius 52 Pittsburgh 67, Gardner-Webb 50 St. Peter’s 53, Niagara 49 Syracuse 101, Boston College 63 SOUTH Auburn 74, Memphis 71 Belmont 81, Lipscomb 71 Chattanooga 81, North Georgia 63 Clemson 64, Alabama 56 Coastal Carolina 103, Greensboro 45 Dayton 85, Mississippi St. 82, 2OT E. Kentucky 81, Transylvania 60 Florida Gulf Coast 66, Miami 62 Florida St. 83, Florida 71 Furman 86, Flagler 61 Georgia 79, Samford 75 Kennesaw St. 72, Dalton St. 62 Liberty 73, Columbia (SC) 26 Louisiana-Lafayette 61, Louisiana Tech 56 Louisiana-Monroe 66, Stephen F. Austin 55 McNeese St. 96, Carver 53 Middle Tennessee 76, Covenant 57 Mississippi 78, UNC-Wilmington 58 North Carolina 73, NC Central 67 North Florida 80, FIU 77 Northwestern St. 77, CBAP 44 Notre Dame 64, Kentucky 63 South Alabama 76, Southern Miss. 75 South Florida 58, Wofford 56 Tennessee 65, Cincinnati 56 Tulane 67, Ark.-Pine Bluff 56 UAB 65, ETSU 61 UNC-Asheville 80, High Point 67 VCU 77, Old Dominion 54 W. Carolina 104, NC A&T 98, OT Winthrop 95, SC-Upstate 77 MIDWEST Akron 97, Cedarville 49 Ball St. 82, Illinois St. 66 Cent. Michigan 84, Valparaiso 79 Detroit 67, W. Michigan 57 E. Illinois 92, W. Illinois 88 IUPUI 69, Tennessee St. 66 Missouri 81, Illinois 78 N. Dakota St. 53, North Dakota 52 Oklahoma St. 67, Wichita St. 64 Oral Roberts 111, SW Christian 58 Purdue 80, Indiana St. 68 South Dakota 91, S. Dakota St. 78 Toledo 64, UMKC 57 SOUTHWEST Abilene Christian 83, McMurry 46 Arkansas 100, Cent. Arkansas 75 Oklahoma 85, Florida A&M 54 Our Lady of the Lake 61, Texas St. 58 TCU 73, Texas A&M 55 Texas Tech 77, Texas A&M-CC 57 FAR WEST Arizona 69, UTEP 61 BYU 82, Utah 64 CS Bakersfield 76, Idaho 66 CS Northridge 89, Pepperdine 84 Cal Baptist 110, Fresno Pacific 71 Colorado St. 89, CSU-Pueblo 77 Dixie St. 73, Denver 70 Hawaii 83, Hawaii Pacific 50 Loyola Marymount 81, UC Santa Barbara 76 Oregon 74, Washington 71 Wyoming 93, Utah Valley St. 88
College hockey
Saturday EAST UConn 3, Boston College 1 Clarkson 4, Mercyhurst 3, OT RIT 5, Long Island 1 Northeastern 8, Merrimack 2 New Hampshire 5, Maine 2 MIDWEST Minnesota-Duluth 4, Denver 1 St. Cloud St. 5, North Dakota 3 Bemidji St. 6, Michigan Tech 3 Notre Dame 3, Ohio St. 0 Bowling Green 6, Ferris St. 2 Miami 1, Omaha 0
Transactions
BASEBALL Major League Baseball National League NEW YORK METS — Named Jared Porter general manager. SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Placed DB Madre Harper on injured reserve. FOOTBALL National Football League CLEVELAND BROWNS — Activated G Wyatt Teller from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Waived RB Dontrell Hilliard. INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Placed LB Jordan Glasgow on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Promoted S Ibraheim Campbell to the active roster. SOCCER Major League Soccer ATLANTA UNITED — Acquired a 2021 international roster spot from Nashville SC in exchange for general allocation money. Acquired $225,000 in general allocation money from Austin FC in exchange for M Jon Gallagher. AUSTIN FC — Acquired Ds Nick Lima, Ben Sweat and Julio Cascante, F Jon Gallagher and M Ulises Segura. COLORADO RAPIDS — Acquired the sixth overall pick in the 2021 Super Draft from Chicago FC in exchange for $125,000 in general allocation money. D.C. UNITED — Traded M Ulises Segura to Austin FC in exchange for general allocation money. FC DALLAS — Traded Callum Montgomery to Minnesota in exchange for a 2022 fourth-round pick. INTER MIAMI — Traded D Ben Sweat to Austin FC in exchange for general allocation money. LOS ANGELES FC — Acquired D Marco Farfan from Portland in exchange for $300,000 in general allocation money. PORTLAND TIMBERS — Acquired $160,000 in general allocation money from New York City FC in exchange for a 2021 international roster slot. Acquired $250,000 in general allocation money from Austin FC in exchange for D Julio Cascante. SAN JOSE EARTHQUAKES — Acquired $500,000 in general allocation money from Austin FC in exchange for D Nick Lima. Acquired a 2022 natural fourth-round selection from New England in exchange for the college player rights to D Jon Bell.
