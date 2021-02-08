SHAMOKIN — In the second quarter of Lewisburg’s boys basketball game at Shamokin, the Green Dragons knocked down six three pointers on eight attempts to give them a 36-27 halftime lead, and the hot shooting continued in the second half as Lewisburg came out with a 70-50 victory on Saturday.
Lewisburg coach Matt Salman wasn’t just happy of his team’s shooting success, but he was more so pleased with the shots that were taken to lead to the makes. The open looks provided the confidence for his players to knock down shot after shot.
“More importantly, it is about getting more of the better shots that have a higher make percentage. Obviously, the better percentage shots have a better chance of going in, and I think our guys are realizing that as of late. They aren’t forcing things just to get up a shot,” Salsman said.
The Indians tried to then emulate what their opponent was doing, and it took them out of their offensive rhythm after leading 13-10 after the first quarter. From the 4:21 mark of the second quarter, until the 6:38 mark of the fourth quarter, Shamokin shot just 5 for 27 from the field and turned the ball over 11 times.
“Our shot selection was good early, but then it became horrendous in the second quarter and for the rest of the game really,” said Shamokin head coach Chris Zimmerman. “It wasn’t as much that they were forcing us away from going inside, it was something that our guys just for whatever reason decided to not take advantage of. Then, with well they shot the ball it was just too much to overcome and our heads went down.”
The man that was in the middle of seemingly all of the success for the Green Dragons was point guard Cam Michaels. The floor general scored nine points, all of which came in the second quarter run that gave Lewisburg the lead for good, and he was a facilitator down the stretch.
“I didn’t feel like I played a very good first quarter, so I knew at that point I needed to turn it up to another level. I started to drive and got a couple of layups, and then when the defense collapsed, I was able to kick it out to my teammates for them to knock down shots,” said the sophomore floor general who also had a game-high of 10 assists.
Jake Hernandez scored a game-high 26 points and added eight rebounds. The 6-3 junior was the recipient of six of Michaels’ assists. Additionally, Michaels had four steals that led to transition points.
“Cam is like lightning in a bottle for our team. He provided us with a spark in the second quarter and does a great job of getting his teammates involved,” said Salsman.
For the game, Lewisburg knocked down 12 three-pointers, and five different players made at least one including Hernandez who knocked down three in the second quarter alone.
“We haven’t shot this well in a long time, so this is a huge confidence booster for us. Playing on the road at Shamokin is one of the toughest places to win, but we just played our game and found ways to execute,” said Hernandez. The junior also added eight rebounds and three steals in the victory.
With just under two minutes remaining in the second quarter, until the buzzer sounded to end the third quarter, the Green Dragons went on a 36-9 run with the majority of their success coming from the outside. Kadyn Magyar knocked down five three pointers on the way to a career-high 17 points for the senior.
“I felt that even with the amount of three pointers that we knocked down, I was more pleased in the way that we got them. We ran through our offense, and that allowed for us to get a good number of uncontested shots up from beyond the arc. The guys executed and found confidence in taking advantage of the opportunities,” Lewisburg head coach Matt Salsman said.
The Green Dragons (10-4) have a tough three-game stretch upcoming starting with Mifflinburg (9-2) and followed by Montoursville (9-3) and Neumann Regional Academy (10-0). Currently sitting in the four seed for the upcoming District 4 playoffs, Lewisburg will continue to try and build off the shooting momentum that they displayed inside the Purple Palace.
“It makes it a lot easier and more fun when you have teammates that are able to make shots when they are open and knowing that you can count on all of them. They do a good job of getting in the right spots on the court to allow me to dish it off to them,” Michaels said.
Lewisburg 70, Shamokin 50 Saturday at Shamokin
Score by quarters Lewisburg 10 26 21 13 — 70 Shamokin 13 14 6 17 — 50 Lewisburg (10-4) 70
Dante Simms 0 1-2 1, Jake Hernandez 9 5-5 26, Joey Martin 5 0-0 12, Cam Michaels 4 0-1 9, Kaden Wuerderman 1 0-0 3, Kadyn Magyar 5 2-2 17, Forrest Zelechoskl 0 2-2 2; Henry Harrison 0 0-0 0; Noah Pawling 0 0-0 0; Devin Bodden 0 0-0 0; Jack Blough 0 0-0 0; Sam Barrick 0 0-0 0. Totals 2410-12 70. 3-point goals: Magyar 5, Hernandez 3, Martin 2, Michaels, Wuerderman.
Shamokin 50
Cayan Lee 5 2-2 12, Cameron Annis 1 0-0 3, Joey Tarr 3 0-1 7, Colin Seedor 2 2-2 8, Brent Reed 6 0-1 12, Dom Michaels 2 0-0 5, JJ. Leiby 1 0-3 2, Mitchell Knowles 0 1-2 1; Hunter Wertz 0 0-0 0; Jason Alderson 0 0-0 0; Connor Mattern 0 0-0 0. Totals 20 5-11 50. 3-point goals: Seedor 2, Annls, Michaels, Tarr.
JV: Lewisburg 45-40.
