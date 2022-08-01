TRENTON — The Trenton Thunder took the series two games to one with a 6–2 win over the Williamsport Crosscutters Sunday evening.
Williamsport (6-2) struggled to get the bats going as Trenton scored three runs in both the third and fifth innings to get out to a four-run lead.
The Crosscutters got on the board first in the top of the second with an RBI single from left fielder Nick Hussey.
Trenton responded in the third inning, scoring three runs on three consecutive two-out singles for a 3–1 lead.
Shortstop Travis Holt hit an RBI single to make it a 3–2 ballgame in the top of the fifth, but The Thunder broke the ballgame open in the bottom of the inning with another three-run frame.
The big blow came on a two-run triple by Mark Herron to extend the lead 6–2.
Cutters’ pitchers Colin Kennedy tossed two scoreless innings and Blake Svoboda tossed one scoreless inning in relief.
The Crosscutters earned only one hit and had only one runner in scoring position over the final four innings as Trenton relievers shut down the Williamsport bats and closed out the game.
Williamsport returns home Tuesday to face the State College Spikes at 6:35 p.m.
