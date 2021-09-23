WILLIAMSPORT – After earning her second MAC Freedom Offensive Player of the Week award, junior Bella Green, a South Williamsport grad, has earned her first United Soccer Coaches Division III Offensive Player of the Week award, the organization announced on Wednesday.
The midfielder totaled 12 points on four goals and four assists to lead the Warriors to a 3-0 week, helping the team to its first 6-1 start in program history. She scored on a header off a corner kick in a 2-0 win over Penn College in the Battle for the Lumber on Wednesday. This weekend, Green scored a goal with three assists in a 9-0 win over Bethany, becoming the 11th player in program history with three assists in a game, before scoring twice and adding an assist in a 7-0 win over Wilson.
Green leads the MAC Freedom in goals (8), assists (6) and points (22). Just seven games into the season, the junior is tied for 15th in the program’s single season history in goals, tied for ninth in assists and tied for 14th in points.
Green is the second Warrior women’s soccer player to earn a United Soccer Coaches’ weekly award, joining Jordan Lazarich ’18, who earned the honor twice, the last time on Oct. 31, 2017.
