TRENTON — In a game shortened to seven innings due to lightning, the Williamsport Crosscutters fall to the Trenton Thunder by a final score of 4-2 on Sunday. Williamsport was swept in the series.
The Cutters bats struggled Sunday and only managed two hits in the shortened seven inning contest. Williamsport was able to score in the third inning as Jacob Harper worked a bases loaded walk, making it a 2-1 game in favor of Trenton.
Then, in the top of the sixth after getting two runners in scoring position, Jack Oberdorf was able to drive home Stanley Tucker from third on a sac fly. That would be the final run scored by Williamsport.
Cutters starter Riley Gowens (0-1) took the loss after throwing an inning and a third, giving up two runs on one hit. Ryan Ignoffo threw an inning and two thirds, where he didn’t allow a run but gave up three hits while striking out three.
Jack Crowder threw two innings, allowing two runs on two hits but striking out two. Ethan O”Neal threw one inning, striking out one.
Williamsport (7-14) next plays at the Frederick Keys tonight at 7 p.m. to begin a three-game set.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.