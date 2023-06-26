TRENTON — In a game shortened to seven innings due to lightning, the Williamsport Crosscutters fall to the Trenton Thunder by a final score of 4-2 on Sunday. Williamsport was swept in the series.

The Cutters bats struggled Sunday and only managed two hits in the shortened seven inning contest. Williamsport was able to score in the third inning as Jacob Harper worked a bases loaded walk, making it a 2-1 game in favor of Trenton.

