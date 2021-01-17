Boys basketball
Danville 61
Lewisburg 25
LEWISBURG — Jaggier Dressier scored 13 and Brady Hill added 10 as Danville downed Lewisburg Saturday in boys action at Lewisburg.
Jake Hernandez scored 11 for the Dragons.
Danville improved to 2-1. Lewisburg is 3-2
Danville 61
K.J. Riley 4 0-1 8, Jagger Dressier 6 0-0 13, Zach Gordon 3 2-2 8, Conner Kozlck 2 0-0 6, Dante Harward 3 0-0 6, Aiden Wiktor 2 0-0 4; Dameon White 10-0 3, Charlie Betz 1 1-3 3, Brady Hill 4 1-2 10; Brandon Zimmerman 0 0-0 0; Mason Raup 0 0-0 0. Totals 26 4-8 61. 3-point goals: Kozick 2, Dressier, Hill, White.
Lewisburg 25
Dante Sims 2 0-0 4, Khashaun Akins 2 1-1 5, Jake Hernandez 4 2-4 11, Cam Michaels 0 1-3 1, Forrest Zelechoski 2 0-0 4; Kadyn Magyar 0 0-0 0; Henry Harrison 0 0-0 0; Jack Blough 0 0-0 0; Sam Barrick 0 0-0 0. Totals 10 4-8 25. 3-point goals: Hernandez.
Warrior Run 69
Midd-West 50
MIDDLEBURG — Ethan Hartman poured in a game-high 32 points as the Defenders won their first game of the year.
The Defenders ran out to a 10-point first-quarter lead and never looked back. Alex Hazzoum chipped in with 15 and Gabe Hogan added 13.
Midd-West got nine from Stefan Leitzel.
Warrior Run (69)
Logan Confer 0 0-1 0; Gabe Hogan 5 2-2 13; Mason Sheesley 1 0-3 2; Carter Marr 0 1-2 1; Alex Hazzoum 6 0-2 15; Mason Hulsizer 0 0-0 0; Coltin Pentycofe 1 0-2 2; Ethan Hartman 13 6-7 32; Nathan Axtman 1 0-0 2; Ryan Newton 1 0-0 2. Totals 28 9-19 69. 3-point goals: Hazzoum 3, Hogan 1
Midd-West (50)
Eli Swan 0 0-0 0; Brandon Reid 6 2-4 15; Easton Erb 0 -0 0; Hunter Wolfley 3 1-1 7; Griffen Paige 3 0-0 7; Stefan Leitzel 4 1-2 9; Garrett Leitzel 1 0-0 3; Cole Shutt 3 0-0 6; Noah Romig 0 0-0 0; Chris Fisher 1 0-2 3. Totals 21 4-9 50. 3-point goals: Reid 1, Paige 1, G. Leitzel 1, Fisher 1
Mifflinburg 68
Montoursville 63 (OT)
MONTOURSVILLE — Isaiah Valentine scored a game-high 28 points, Gabe Yoder added 13 and Cannon Griffith 11 as Mifflinburg went on the road Saturday and topped Montoursville.
The Wildcats (6-0) canned 11 3-pointers, three by Yoder and Valentine and two by Tyler Reigel.
Montoursville (2-2) was paced by Peyton Mussina’s 19. Dillon Young added 16.
Other scores:
Shikellamy 54, Selinsgrove 33 Mount Carmel 65, Hughesville 54 Loyalsock 78, Tyrone 71 Montgomery 56, Benton 34 Muncy 73, CMVT 38 South Williamsport 52, Northwest 29
Girls basketball
Warrior Run 52
Danville 30
DANVILLE — Emily McKee and Sydney Hoffman scored 16 apiece and Gracy Beachel added 14 as the Defenders ran away from the Ironmen Saturday in girls action at Danville.
Warrior Run jumped out to an early lead and never looked back.
Ella Dewald had a dozen to lead Danville.
Warrior Run 52
Sydney Hoffman 7 1-2 16, Sierra Dunkleberger 0 0-1 0, Gracy Beachel 5 2-2 14, Katie Watkins 1 0-0 2, Jordan Hartman 0 2-2 2, Holly Hollenbach 1 0-0 2, Emily McKee 6 4-6 16; Alexis Hatson 0 0-0 0; Alayna Wilkins 0 0-0 0; Katie Watkins 0 0-0 0; Abby Evans 0 0-0 0. Totals 20 9-13 52. 3-point goals: Beachel 2, Hoffman.
Danville 30
Riley Outt 1 2-3 4, Savannah Dowd 3 0-0 6, Riley Maloney 1 0-1 2, Olivia Outt 2 1-1 6, Ella Dewald 5 2-3 12; Maddy Sauers 0 0-0 0; Chloe Hoffman 0 0-0 0; Brooke Wall 0 0-0 0; Theresa Amarante 0 0-0 0; Lucy Pickle 0 0-0 0. Totals 12 5-8 30. 3-point goals: 0. Outt.
Other scores:
Central Columbia 57, Mifflinburg 22
