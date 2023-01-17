LEWISBURG — Benefitted by three forfeits, Lewisburg grabbed a big early lead over Midd-West in their Heartland-II matchup Monday.
The Green Dragons almost let that advantage slip away, but a late pin by Derek Shedleski at 172 pounds sealed the hosts 39-33 victory over the Mustangs.
Lewisburg led 27-0 following the fifth bout of the night — a 5-1 decision by Landen Wagner over Midd-West’s Matthew Smith.
The Mustangs bounced back and won the next four bouts — including three by pin — to close to within 27-21.
But a forfeit earned by Chase Wenrich at 160 and Shedleski’s pin in 3:44 over Graham Yount made the lead too big for Midd-West to overcome, even though the Mustangs got pins in the final two bouts of the night.
Lewisburg next hosts Mifflinburg at 7 p.m. Thursday.
Lewisburg 39, Midd-West 33
285: Lennon Barner (L) won by forfeit.
107: Nolan Altoft (L) won by forfeit.
114: Landon Michaels (L) pinned Kaden Peters, 1:53.
121: Jace Gessner (L) won by forfeit.
127: Landen Wagner (L) dec. Matthew Smith, 5-1.
133: Charlie Paige (MW) dec. Quinton Bartlett, 6-3.
139: Conner Heckman (MW) pinned Derek Gessner, 2:36.
145: Jeffrey Yount (MW) pinned Daniel Leao, 1:18.
152: Kyle Ferster (MW) pinned Ahmaad Robinson, 1:21.
160: Chase Wenrich (L) won by forfeit.
172: Derek Shedleski (L) pinned Graham Yount, 3:44.
189: Grant Yount (MW) pinned Trent Wenrich, 5:30.
215: Bryce Hackenburg (MW) pinned Evan Frederick, :57.
