Landen Wagner

Lewisburg’s Landen Wagner tries to turn Midd-West’s Matthew Smith onto his back during their 127-pound bout Monday. Wagner ended up winning by a 5-1 decision.

 RAE ANN SHEDLESKI/FOR THE STANDARD-JOURNAL

LEWISBURG — Benefitted by three forfeits, Lewisburg grabbed a big early lead over Midd-West in their Heartland-II matchup Monday.

The Green Dragons almost let that advantage slip away, but a late pin by Derek Shedleski at 172 pounds sealed the hosts 39-33 victory over the Mustangs.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.