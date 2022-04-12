Major League Baseball
East Division W L Pct GB
Tampa Bay 3 1 .750 _ Toronto 3 1 .750 _ New York 2 2 .500 1 Baltimore 1 3 .250 2 Boston 1 3 .250 2
Central Division W L Pct GB
Chicago 2 1 .667 _ Cleveland 2 2 .500 ½ Detroit 2 2 .500 ½ Kansas City 2 2 .500 ½ Minnesota 2 2 .500 ½
West Division W L Pct GB
Houston 3 1 .750 _ Oakland 2 2 .500 1 Seattle 2 2 .500 1 Los Angeles 1 3 .250 2 Texas 1 3 .250 2 ___
East Division W L Pct GB
Philadelphia 3 1 .750 _ New York 3 2 .600 ½ Atlanta 2 3 .400 1½ Washington 2 3 .400 1½ Miami 1 2 .333 1½
Central Division W L Pct GB
Chicago 2 1 .667 _ St. Louis 2 1 .667 _ Cincinnati 2 2 .500 ½ Pittsburgh 1 2 .333 1 Milwaukee 1 3 .250 1½
West Division W L Pct GB
Colorado 3 1 .750 _ San Diego 3 1 .750 _ San Francisco 2 1 .667 ½ Los Angeles 1 2 .333 1½ Arizona 1 3 .250 2 ___
AMERICAN LEAGUESunday’s Games
Oakland 4, Philadelphia 1 Chicago White Sox 10, Detroit 1 Tampa Bay 8, Baltimore 0 Texas 12, Toronto 6 Cleveland 17, Kansas City 3 Minnesota 10, Seattle 4 Houston 4, L.A. Angels 1 Boston 4, N.Y. Yankees 3
Monday’s Games
Cleveland 10, Kansas City 7 Baltimore 2, Milwaukee 0 Detroit 3, Boston 1 Colorado 6, Texas 4, 10 innings Oakland 13, Tampa Bay 2 Toronto 3, N.Y. Yankees 0 Minnesota 4, Seattle 0 Miami at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Boston (Hill 0-0) at Detroit (Alexander 0-0), 1:10 p.m. Cleveland (Bieber 0-0) at Cincinnati (Mahle 1-0), 4:10 p.m. Seattle (Brash 0-0) at Chicago White Sox (Velasquez 0-0), 4:10 p.m. Oakland (Oller 0-0) at Tampa Bay (Romero 0-0), 6:40 p.m. Milwaukee (Lauer 0-0) at Baltimore (TBD), 7:05 p.m. Toronto (Kikuchi 0-0) at N.Y. Yankees (Cortes Jr. 0-0), 7:05 p.m. Miami (Luzardo 0-0) at L.A. Angels (Sandoval 0-0), 7:07 p.m. L.A. Dodgers (Heaney 0-0) at Minnesota (Archer 0-0), 7:40 p.m. Kansas City (Lynch 0-0) at St. Louis (Hudson 0-0), 7:45 p.m. Colorado (Kuhl 0-0) at Texas (Pérez 0-0), 8:05 p.m. Houston (Garcia 0-0) at Arizona (Bumgarner 0-0), 9:40 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Cleveland at Cincinnati, 12:35 p.m. Boston at Detroit, 1:10 p.m. L.A. Dodgers at Minnesota, 1:10 p.m. Kansas City at St. Louis, 1:15 p.m. Houston at Arizona, 3:40 p.m. Oakland at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m. Milwaukee at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m. Toronto at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m. Seattle at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m. ___
NATIONAL LEAGUESunday’s Games
Oakland 4, Philadelphia 1 Washington 4, N.Y. Mets 2 Cincinnati 6, Atlanta 3 Milwaukee 5, Chicago Cubs 4 Pittsburgh 9, St. Louis 4 Colorado 9, L.A. Dodgers 4 San Francisco 3, Miami 2 San Diego 10, Arizona 5
Monday’s Games
Baltimore 2, Milwaukee 0 Colorado 6, Texas 4, 10 innings Philadelphia 5, N.Y. Mets 4 Washington 11, Atlanta 2 Miami at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m. San Diego at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m. Pittsburgh at St. Louis, ppd.
Tuesday’s Games
Cleveland (Bieber 0-0) at Cincinnati (Mahle 1-0), 4:10 p.m. Chicago Cubs (Smyly 0-0) at Pittsburgh (Quintana 0-0), 4:12 p.m. N.Y. Mets (Megill 1-0) at Philadelphia (Wheeler 0-0), 6:45 p.m. Milwaukee (Lauer 0-0) at Baltimore (TBD), 7:05 p.m. Miami (Luzardo 0-0) at L.A. Angels (Sandoval 0-0), 7:07 p.m. Washington (Corbin 0-1) at Atlanta (TBD), 7:20 p.m. L.A. Dodgers (Heaney 0-0) at Minnesota (Archer 0-0), 7:40 p.m. Kansas City (Lynch 0-0) at St. Louis (Hudson 0-0), 7:45 p.m. Colorado (Kuhl 0-0) at Texas (Pérez 0-0), 8:05 p.m. Houston (Garcia 0-0) at Arizona (Bumgarner 0-0), 9:40 p.m. San Diego (Darvish 0-0) at San Francisco (Cobb 0-0), 9:45 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Washington at Atlanta, 12:20 p.m. Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh, 12:35 p.m. Cleveland at Cincinnati, 12:35 p.m. N.Y. Mets at Philadelphia, 1:05 p.m. L.A. Dodgers at Minnesota, 1:10 p.m. Kansas City at St. Louis, 1:15 p.m. Houston at Arizona, 3:40 p.m. San Diego at San Francisco, 3:45 p.m. Milwaukee at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
NBAPLAY-INFIRST ROUNDTuesday, April 12Eastern Conference
Cleveland at Brooklyn, 7 p.m.
Western Conference
L.A. Clippers at Minnesota, 9:30 p.m.
Wednesday, April 13Eastern Conference
Charlotte at Atlanta, 7 p.m.
Western Conference
San Antonio at New Orleans, 9:30 p.m.
PLAY-INSECOND ROUNDFriday, April 15Eastern Conference
Charlotte/Atlanta winner at Cleveland/Brooklyn loser, TBD
Western Conference
San Antonio/New Orleans winner at L.A. Clippers/Minnesota loser, TBD ———
FIRST ROUND(Best-of-7)x-if necessaryEastern ConferenceMiami vs. East Eighth Seed
Sunday, April 17: East Eight Seed at Miami, TBD
Boston vs. East Seventh Seed
Sunday, April 17: East Seventh Seed at Boston, TBD
Milwaukee vs. Chicago
Sunday, April 17: Chicago at Milwaukee, TBD
Philadelphia vs. Toronto
Saturday, April 16: Toronto at Philadelphia, 6 p.m. ESPN
Western ConferencePhoenix vs. West Eighth Seed
Sunday, April 17: West Eighth Seed at Phoenix, TBD
Memphis vs. West Seventh Seed
Saturday, April 16: West Seventh Seed at Memphis, 3:30 p.m. ESPN
Golden State vs. Denver
Saturday, April 16: Denver at Golden State, 8:30 p.m. ABC
Dallas vs. Utah
Saturday, April 16: Utah at Dallas, 1 p.m. ESPN ———
CONFERENCE SEMIFINALS
TBD
CONFERENCE FINALS
TBD
NBA FINALS
TBD
NHLEASTERN CONFERENCE GP W L OT Pts GF GA
x-Florida 72 51 15 6 108 302 214 x-Carolina 73 47 18 8 102 243 175 x-Toronto 72 47 19 6 100 277 221 x-N.Y. Rangers 73 47 20 6 100 225 187 a-Tampa Bay 72 44 20 8 96 239 204 Boston 72 45 22 5 95 227 195 m-Pittsburgh 74 42 22 10 94 243 205 Washington 72 40 22 10 90 240 210 N.Y. Islanders 71 33 29 9 75 195 196 Columbus 73 34 33 6 74 235 273 Detroit 72 28 34 10 66 209 277 Buffalo 74 26 37 11 63 203 264 Ottawa 72 26 40 6 58 193 236 Philadelphia 72 23 38 11 57 188 256 New Jersey 72 25 41 6 56 221 269 Montreal 73 20 42 11 51 192 279
WESTERN CONFERENCE GP W L OT Pts GF GA
x-Colorado 72 52 14 6 110 275 198 p-Calgary 72 44 19 9 97 253 178 c-Minnesota 71 44 21 6 94 263 222 c-St. Louis 72 42 20 10 94 264 207 p-Edmonton 73 42 25 6 90 255 230 Nashville 72 41 26 5 87 236 210 Dallas 72 41 27 4 86 214 217 p-Los Angeles 74 38 26 10 86 212 214 Vegas 73 40 29 4 84 234 216 Winnipeg 74 35 28 11 81 230 232 Vancouver 73 35 28 10 80 212 206 Anaheim 74 29 33 12 70 208 242 San Jose 71 29 33 9 67 186 228 Chicago 72 24 37 11 59 192 255 Seattle 72 23 43 6 52 186 250 Arizona 72 22 45 5 49 179 265 NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs. x-clinched playoff spot y-clinched division z-clinched conference (a, c, m, p)-top three in their division
Sunday’s Games
Washington 4, Boston 2 Pittsburgh 3, Nashville 2, OT Tampa Bay 5, Buffalo 0 Minnesota 6, Los Angeles 3 Carolina 5, Anaheim 2 Dallas 6, Chicago 4 Winnipeg 4, Ottawa 3
Monday’s Games
Winnipeg 4, Montreal 2
Tuesday’s Games
Anaheim at Florida, 7 p.m. Buffalo at Toronto, 7 p.m. Carolina at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m. Philadelphia at Washington, 7 p.m. St. Louis at Boston, 7 p.m. Ottawa at Detroit, 7:30 p.m. Pittsburgh at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m. Edmonton at Minnesota, 8 p.m. San Jose at Nashville, 8 p.m. Los Angeles at Chicago, 8:30 p.m. Seattle at Calgary, 9 p.m. Tampa Bay at Dallas, 9:30 p.m. New Jersey at Arizona, 10 p.m. Vegas at Vancouver, 10 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Montreal at Columbus, 7 p.m. N.Y. Rangers at Philadelphia, 7 p.m. Seattle at Winnipeg, 8:30 p.m. Los Angeles at Colorado, 9:30 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Anaheim at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m. Detroit at Carolina, 7 p.m. N.Y. Islanders at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m. Ottawa at Boston, 7 p.m. St. Louis at Buffalo, 7 p.m. Washington at Toronto, 7 p.m. Edmonton at Nashville, 8 p.m. Minnesota at Dallas, 8 p.m. San Jose at Chicago, 8:30 p.m. New Jersey at Colorado, 9 p.m. Vegas at Calgary, 9 p.m. Arizona at Vancouver, 10 p.m.
Transactions
MLB — Suspended Chicago Cubs RHP Keegan Thompson for three games and fined him an undisclosed amount for intentionally hitting OF Andrew McCutchen of Milwaukee with a wild pitch. Suspended Chicago Cubs manager David Ross for one game and fined him an undisclosed amount as a result of Thompson’s intentional throwing.
American League
BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Recalled LHP Alexander Wells from Norfolk (IL). Selected the contract of RHP Spenser Watkins from Norfolk (IL). Placed RHP Dean Kremer on the 10-day IL, retroactive to April 8. Optioned LF DJ Stewart to Norfolk (IL). HOUSTON ASTROS — Optioned 3B Joe Perez to Corpus Christi (TL). OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Claimed RHP Gabe Klobosits off waivers from Washington. TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Recalled LHP Anthony Kay from Buffalo (IL). Selected the contract of C Tyler Heineman and added to the active roster. Placed C Danny Jansen on the 10-day IL. Optioned LHP Tayler Saucedo to Buffalo (IL). Designated OF Josh Palacios for assignment.
National League
WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Recalled LHPs Hunter Harvey and Josh Rogers from Rochester (IL). Placed RHP Anibal Sanchez on the 10-day IL, retroactive to April 8.
BASKETBALLNational Basketball Association
MINNESOTA TIMBERWOLVES — Signed head coach Chris Finch to a multi-year contract extension.
Women’s National Basketball Association
LAS VEGAS ACES — Announced G Destiny Slocum has cleared waivers.
FOOTBALLNational Football League
ARIZONA CARDINALS — Re-signed RB Jonathan Ward. BALTIMORE RAVENS — Re-signed DL Calais Campbell. BUFFALO BILLS — Signed OL Bobby Hart to a one-year contract. CHICAGO BEARS — Signed LB Matthew Adams and CB Tavon Young. CINCINNATI BENGALS — Re-signed CB Tre Flowers. DENVER BRONCOS — Signed OLB Malik Reed. Re-signed QB Brett Rypien and S P.J. Locke. Waived OT Cody Conway. DETROIT LIONS — Re-signed P Jack Fox. HOUSTON TEXANS — Signed RB Marlon Mack. JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Waived LB Dylan Moses. Re-signed LB Jamir Jones and DB Andrew Ingard. LAS VEGAS RAIDERS — Signed TE Tashawn Bower to a one-year contract. Released OT Kamaal Seymour with a non-football injury designation. Re-signed TE Nick Bowers and DB Roderic Teamer. LOS ANGELES CHARGERS — Signed LB Troy Reeder. MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Signed K Greg Joseph to a one-year contract. SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Signed WRs Marcus Johnson and Malik Turner to one-year contracts. Released DL Maurice Hurst. WASHINGTON COMMANDERS — Re-signed K Joey Slye to a two-year contract.
HOCKEYNational Hockey League
ARIZONA COYOTES — Signed F Nathan Smith to a two-year, entry level contract. Reassigned C Jan Jenik to Tucson (AHL). CALGARY FLAMES — Recalled C Adam Ruzicka and D Juuso Valimaki from Stockton (AHL). MONTREAL CANADIENS — Recalled G Cayden Primeau from Laval (AHL). NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Reassigned G Connor Ingram to Milwaukee (AHL). SAN JOSE SHARKS — Signed D Nick Cicek to a two-year contract. WINNIPEG JETS — Promoted LW Mikey Eyssimont from Manitoba (AHL).
American Hockey League
