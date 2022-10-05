UNIVERSITY PARK — The Penn State Nittany Lion wrestling team, under the direction of head coach Cael Sanderson, has announced its 2022-2023 schedule. The Nittany Lions host seven home duals this season, including two in the Bryce Jordan Center. Please note that all dates and times are subject to change and television and/or streaming will be announced soon.

Penn State opens its season in Rec Hall, hosting local rival Lock Haven at 7 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 11. The next weekend, the Nittany Lions will venture to West Point, N.Y., for the Black Knight Open at Army-West Point on Sunday, Nov. 20. The Nittany Lions begin December with a two-dual road trip. Penn State will travel to Rider to face the Broncs on Friday, Dec. 2. The dual will be hosted in Trenton, N.J.’s, CURE Insurance Arena and is set for 7:30 p.m. Two days later, Penn State treks to Lehigh University to face the Mountain Hawks on Sunday, Dec. 4, at 2 p.m. in Stabler Arena.

