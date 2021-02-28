WILLIAMSPORT - A wry smile creased the face of Emmanuel Ulrich's face when he remembered Lear Quinton. A season ago Quinton was the guy who made sure Ulrich never climbed higher than the second-place rung on the postseason podiums on three consecutive weekends at the end of his excellent freshman season.
Quinton handed Ulrich losses by decision in the sectional, district, and regional tournaments, none of them in dominating fashion but still losses that denied him gold medals in the 285-pound brackets. With that impediment removed by graduation - Quinton is on the Brown wrestling team now - Ulrich earned his third gold medal of this postseason when he pinned Hughesville's Caleb Burkhart in stunning fashion in the final bout of the Class 2A Northeast Regional wrestling tournament Saturday at Williamsport.
Lewisburg's Kaiden Wagner beat Meadowbrook Christian School's Caden Wirnsberger for the valley's other regional championship and Mifflinburg's Gabe Gramly and Milton's Kyler Crawford both won in the consolation finals.
All five will advance to the new Super Regional at Martz Hall in Pottsville.
Just missing a spot in the tournament were Lewisburg's Jace Gessner and Logan Bartlett, Mifflinburg's Troy Bingaman, and Warrior Run's lightweight duo of Kaden Milheim and Kaden Majcher. Each lost their consolation finals to end their seasons.
Southern Columbia rolled to its fourth straight team title (111.5-84 over runner-up Montoursville) with two champions and five other super regional qualifiers. Mifflinburg was the highest finisher among the five area teams with a fifth place (42.5 points).
The once-beaten Ulrich was never really tested in this tournament, getting a third-period pin against Meadowbrook's Gunner Treibley in the quarterfinals, a victory in the semifinals by injury default when Williamson's Kade Sottolano suffered a first-period shoulder injury, and a fall over Burkhart, an athletic heavyweight who forced overtime against Ulrich in the district final last week.
"Winning a regional championship is not an easy thing," Ulrich said. "Last year was a bit different as a freshman with the nerves kicking in. Taking second place to Lear Quinton was a learning experience. But this year I came in as the No. 1 guy and I wanted to prove I belonged there."
Gramly survived the tournament's toughest weight class so by winning in the 126-pound consolation final with a 3-1 sudden victory triumph over Kole Biscoe, a former state runner-up from Southern Columbia. Gramly fell to Benton's Gable Strickland in the semis, 7-1. Strickland, who was ranked No. 2 in the state entering the tournament, subsequently lost to Muncy's Scott Johnson, 9-6, in the final of the rugged bracket.
"It was a tough weight class, definitely," Gramly said. "Everyone was good and we had four of the top six (ranked) kids in the state. I knew what I was in for during this postseason. I know if I don't get to my offense I am going to lose so I kept that in my mind."
It was his third consecutive weekend of meeting Biscoe - all victories - but this one was the tightest.
"After the last two weekends, they had me scouted," Gramly said. "It was hard to get to my typical offense. I knew if I kept in good position eventually something would open up in overtime. I felt the pressure, hit the duck (under), and got the two (points)."
Crawford, a two-time state qualifier, beat a frequent practice partner, Mifflinburg's Bingaman, with an early takedown that provided the margin of victory in a 3-1 decision at 145.
"I know him well and he knows me because we've competed against each other and have practiced together quite a bit," Crawford. "I thought I wrestled well today - better than last week - and I had a good week of practice coming into the tournament."
Gessner was pinned in his opening bout by former state champion Brandon Wentzel of Montoursville and then picked up a fall and a tough 3-1 decision over Line Mountain's Nolan Baumert. But Benton's Chase Burke prevailed, 9-0, in the consolation final at 106.
Milheim battled Athens Gavin Bradley in a tight 10-7 loss in one of the 113-pound semifinals and used a fall over Shamokin's Wade Alleman to get to the consolation final where he was beaten, 5-1, by South Williamsport's Robert Gardner. His teammate Majcher lost to eventual champion Mason Barvitskie in the 120-pound semifinals but bounced back with a solid 15-4 major decision over District 2 champion Max Bluhm of Lackwanna Trail. He then dropped a 6-2 decision to Danville's Andrew Johnson in the battle for third place.
Bartlett was majored in his opening bout by heralded freshman Conner Harer but followed with a first period fall and a technical fall. But in the final battle for a transfer spot at 138 he lost in sudden victory to former state qualifier Ian Yoder of Southern Columbia.
Class 2A Northeast Regional
Saturday at Williamsport Area High School
Team standings
1. Southern Columbia, 111.5; 2. Montoursville, 84; 3. Benton, 75; 4. Muncy, 54.5; 5. Mifflinburg, 42.5; 6. Montgomery, 42; 7. Lewisburg, 36.5; t-8. Midd-West, 30; t-8. Wyoming Area, 30; t-8. Jersey Shore, 30; 11. Lackawanna Trail, 24; t-12. Athens, 21.5; t-12. Sullivan County, 21.5; 14. Warrior Run, 20; 15. Line Mountain, 19; 16. Hughesville, 18; 17. South Williamsport, 15.5; t-18. Milton, 15; t-18. Scranton Prep, 15; 20. Meadowbrook Christian, 14; t-21. North Penn-Liberty, 12; t-21. Mount Carmel, 12; t-23. Towanda, 10; t-23. Central Columbia, 10; 25. Danville, 9; 26. Bloomsburg, 8.5; 27. Lake-Lehman, 5.5; 28. Williamson, 4; t-29. Berwick, 3; t-29. Shamokin, 3; t-29. Western Wayne, 3; t-29. Canton, 3; t-29. Honesdale, 3; 34. Blue Ridge, 2; 35. Montrose, 1; t-36, Wyalusing, 0; t-36. Mountain View, 0; t-36. Troy, 0; t-36. Hanover Area, 0.
Team key: Athens, At; Benton, Be; Berwick, Bw; Bloomsburg, Bl; Blue Ridge, BR; Canton, Ca; Central Columbia, CC; Danville, Da; Hanover Area, HA; Honesdale, Ho; Hughesville, Hu; Jersey Shore, JS; Lackawanna Trail, LT; Lake-Lehman, LL: Lewisburg, Le; Line Mountain, LM; Meadowbrook Christian, MC; Mldd-West, MW; Mifflinburg, Mf; Milton, Mi; Montgomery, Mg; Montoursville, Mt; Montrose, Mo; Mountain View, MV; Mount Carmel, MC; Muncy, Mu; North Penn-Llberty, NP; Scranton Prep, SP; Shamokin, Sh; South Williamsport, SW; Southern Columbia, SC; Sullivan County, Su; Towanda, To; Troy, Tr; Warrior Run, WR; Western Wayne, WW; Williamson, Wi; Wyalusing, Wy; Wyoming Area, WA.
Quarterfinals
106: Branden Wentzel, Mt, pinned Jace Gessner, Le, 3:08; Chase Burke, Be, tech. fall Lexi Schechterly, LL, 16-0, 2:35; Brock Weiss, JS, pinned Vinny Tomasettl, WW, 2:51; Nolan Baumert, LM, dec. Cole Henry, LT, 8-2.
113: Jaden Pepe, WA, dec. Wade Alleman, Sh, 8-1; Bobby Gardner, SW, tech. fall Liam Farley, WW, 19-2, 4:00; Kaden Mllhelm, WR, pinned Tristyn Bodie, Ho, 5:00; Gavin Bradley, At, tech. fall Brady Feese, SC, 21-6,5:25.
120: Mason Barvitskie, SC, dec. Andrew Johnson, Da, 4-0; Kaden Majcher, WR, maj. dec. Jackson Maby, BR, 8-0; Ethan Kolb, Be, maj. dec. Drew Howell, Ho, 9-1; Caden Finck, Mg, dec. Max Bluhm, LT, 7-0.
126: Gable Strickland, Be, tech. fall Seth Seymour, Tr, 18-2,3:32; Gabe Gramly, Mf, dec. Ethan Lee, LT, 3-0; Scott Johnson, Mu, tech. fall Cael Davis, HA, 17-2, 2:45; Kole Biscoe, SC, dec. Dylan Geertgens, Mo, 6-2.
132: Conner Heckman, MW, dec. Deegan Ross, LT, 7-5, sv; Kalden Wagner, Le, pinned Nicolas Arcadipane, WW, 1:03; Bryce Vollman, Mu, pinned Mason Konigus, LL, 2:41; Cade Wirnsberger, MC, dec. Mason Leshock, LM, 2-1.
138: Kaden Setzer, At, dec. Antonio D’Apollonio, SP, 11-5; Robbie Schneider, LT, maj. dec. Hayden Ward, Ca, 11-2; Ian Yoder, SC, dec. Hunter Burke, LL, 7-3; Conner Harer, Mg, maj. dec. Logan Bartlett, Le, 16-3.
145: Nate Higley, Su, pinned Gabe Andrus, JS, 3:28; Kyler Crawford, Mi, pinned Michael Bluhm, LT, 1:26; Patrick Edmondson, SC, pinned Jake Leslie, WW, 1:24; Troy Bingaman, Mf, dec. Zach Stuart, LL, 5-0.
152: Devon Deem, Mg, pinned Nick Woodruff, Wy, 5:14; Josh Bonomo, LL, dec. Troy Johnson, CC, 9-4; Isaac Cory, Mt, tech. fall Nathan Ofalt, MV, 16-0, 3:31; Brandon Gedman, SC, dec. Cooper Price, WA, 4-3.
160: Nolan Lear, Be, maj. dec. Kaide Drick, Mg, 12-0; Ty Nixon, Mu, maj. dec. Seth Ross, LT, 12-4; Avery Bassett, MW, pinned Trystan English, Bw, 1:29; Garrett Garcia, SC, dec. Nick Zaboski, LL, 4-1.
172: Gavin Garcia, SC, pinned Colby Springman, Mg, 1:03; Stephen Roeder, Bl, tech. fall Jordan Williams, BR, 15-0,4:55; Ethan Gush, Mu, pinned Paul Renner, Ho, :41; Kohen Lehman, NP, pinned Kody Cresswell, LT, 4:00.
189: Cael Crebs, Mt, pinned Ryan Casella, SW, :27; Jacob Feese, LM, pinned Mason Zajac, LT, 2:42; Wes Barnes, SC, pinned Zach Consla, BR, :14; Hayden Packer, JS, pinned Tim Dailey, Ho, 3:09.
215: Dylan Bennett, Mt, pinned Clay Watkins, To, 1:33; Damon Backes, MC, dec. Jonah Houser, LT, 3-2; Zach Poust, Be, tech. fall Derrick DeMann, Mo, 19-4, 4:44; ConnorWrobleski, WA, dec. Nathan Rauch, Mi, 5-3.
285: Emmanuel Ulrich, Mf, pinned Gunner Treibley, MC, 4:35; Kade Sottolano, WI, pinned Bruce Hartman, Bw, 2:28; Caleb Burkhart, Hu, pinned Max Shnipes, SP, :35; Logan McWilliams, CC, dec.Thomas Flood, Western Wayne, 4-1.
Semifinals
106: Branden Wentzel, Mt, dec. Chase Burke, Be, 5-3; Brock Weiss, JS, pinned Nolan Baumert, LM, 2:41.
113: Jaden Pepe, WA, maj. dec. Bobby Gardner, SW, 12-4; Gavin Bradley, At, dec. Kaden Mllhelm, WR, 10-7.
120: Mason Barvitskie, SC, dec. Kaden Majcher, WR, 8-2; Ethan Kolb. Be, dec. Caden Finck, Mg, 3-1.
126: Gable Strickland, Be, dec. Gabe Gramly, Mf, 7-1; Scott Johnson, Mu, dec. Kole Biscoe, SC, 6-3.
132: Kaiden Wagner, Le, dec. Conner Heckman, MW, 4-2; Cade Wirnsberger, MC, dec. Bryce Vollman, Mu, 1-0.
138: Robbie Schneider, LT, pinned Kaden Setzer, At, :41; Conner Harer, Mg, tech. fall Ian Voder, SC, 16-1,5:39.
145: Nate Higley, Su, tech. fall Kyler Crawford, Mi, 17-2, 5:49; Patrick Edmondson, SC, tech. fall Troy Bingaman, Mf, 16-0,5:10.
152: Devon Deem, Mg, pinned Josh Bonomo, LL, 5:14; Isaac Cory, Mt, dec. Brandon Gedman, SC, 4-2, sv.
160: Nolan Lear, Be, dec. Ty Nixon, Mu, 6-0; Avery Bassett, MW, dec. Garrett Garcia, SC, 7-2.
172: Gavin Garcia, SC, pinned Stephen Roeder, Bl, 3:34; Ethan Gush, Mu, dec. Kohen Lehman, NP, 8-1.
189: Cael Crebs, Mt, dec. Jacob Feese, LM, 9-2; Wes Barner, SC, dec. Hayden Packer, JS, 7-4.
215: Dylan Bennett, Mt, tech. fall Damon Backes, MC, 15-0, 3:44; Zach Poust, Be, dec. Connor Wrobleski, WA, 4-2, sv.
285: Emmanuel Ulrich, Mf, inj. def. Kade Sottolano, Wi, 1:34; Caleb Burkhart, Hu, pinned Logan McWilliams, CC, 4:35.
Consolation Quarterfinals
106: Jace Gessner, Le, maj. dec. Lexi Schechterly, LL, 14-2; Cole Henry, LT, pinned Vinny Tomasettl, WW, 4:05.
113: Wade Alleman, Sh, pinned Liam Farley, WW, 4:12; Brady Feese, SC, dec. Tristyn Bodie, Ho, 3-1.
120: Andrew Johnson, Da, dec. Jackson Maby, BR, 7-0; Max Bluhm, LT, dec. Drew Howell, Ho, 3-1.
126: Ethan Lee, LT, dec. Seth Seymour, Tr, 3-1; Dylan Geertgens, Mo, dec. Cael Davis, HA, 3-2.
132: Nicolas Arcadipane, WW, pinned Deegan Ross, LT, 3:26; Mason Leshock, LM, pinned Mason Konigus, LL, 1:22.
138: Hayden Ward, Ca, pinned Antonio D'Apollonlo, SP, 4:44; Logan Bartlett, Le, pinned Hunter Burke, LL, 1:40.
145: Gabe Andrus, JS, dec. Michael Bluhm, LT, 3-1, sv; Zach Stuart, LL, dec. Jake Leslie, WW, 3-0.
152: Troy Johnson, CC, pinned Nick Woodruff, Wy, 2:35; Cooper Price, WA, pinned Nathan Ofalt, MV, :55.
160: Seth Ross, LT, dec. Kaide Drick, Mg, 7-5; Nick Zaboski, LL, tech. fall Trystan English, Bw, 18-1, 4:34.
172: Jordan Williams, BR, pinned Colby Springman, Mg, 2:05; Kody Cresswell, LT, dec. Paul Renner, Ho, 3-0.
189: Ryan Casella, SW, pinned Mason Zajac, LT, 2:20; Tim Dailey, Ho, pinned Zach Consla, BR, 2:34.
215: Clay Watkins, To, pinned Jonah Houser, LT, 4:39; Nathan Racuh, Ml, pinned Derrick DeMann, Mo, 3:43.
285: Bruce Hartman, Bw, pinned Gunner Treibley, MC, 3:43; Max Shnipes, SP, pinned Thomas Flood, WW, 3:30.
Consolation semifinals
106: Jace Gessner, Le, dec. Nolan Baumert, LM, 3-1; Chase Burke, Be, tech. fall Cole Henry, LT, 16-1, 4:54.
113: Kaden Milheim, WR, pinned Wade Alleman, Sh, :45; Bobby Gardner, SW, maj. dec. Brady Feese, SC, 14-3.
120: Andrew Johnson, Da, dec. Caden Finck, Mg, 8-2; Kaden Majcher, WR, maj. dec. Max Bluhm, LT, 15-4.
126: Kole Biscoe, SC, dec. Ethan Lee, LT, 5-0; Gabe Gramly, Mf, tech. fall Dylan Geertgens, Mo, 15-0, 1:51.
132: Bryce Vollman, Mu, pinned Nicolas Arcadipane, WW, 1:51; Conner Heckman, MW, dec. Mason Leshock, LM, 8-3.
138: Ian Yoder, SC, pinned Hayden Ward, Ca, 4:36; Logan Bartlett, Le, tech. fall Kaden Setzer, At, 15-0, 4:39.
145: Troy Bingaman, Mf, dec. Gabe Andrus, JS, 5-0; Kyler Crawford, Mi, dec. Zach Stuart, LL, 4-2.
152: Brandon Gedman, SC, dec. Troy Johnson, CC, 5-1, sv; Cooper Price, WA, pinned Josh Bonomo, LL, 2:52.
160: Garrett Garcia, SC, dec. Seth Ross, LT, 6-2; Ty Nixon, Mu, dec. Nick Zaboski, LL, 5-1.
172: Kohen Lehman, NP, dec. Jordan Williams, BR, 11-4; Stephen Roeder, Bl, dec. Kody Cresswell, LT, 7-3.
189: Hayden Packer, JS, pinned Ryan Casella, SW, 1:45; Jacob Feese, LM, pinned Tim Dailey, Ho, 3:24.
215: Clay Watkins, To, inj. def. Connor Wrobleski, WA, 4:41; Damon Backes, MC, dec. Nathan Rauch, Mi, 5-3.
285: Logan McWilliams, CC, dec. Bruce Hartman, Bw, 3-1; Max Shnipes, SP, won by forfeit Kade Sottolano, WI.
Third-place consolations (Winner advances to East Super Regional)
106: Chase Burke, Be, maj. dec. Jace Gessner, Le, 9-0.
113: Bobby Gardner, SW, dec. Kaden Milheim, WR, 5-1.
120: Andew Johnson, Da, dec. Kaden Majcher, WR, 6-2.
126: Gabe Gramly, Mf, dec. Kole Biscoe, SC, 3-1, sv.
132: Conner Heckman, MW, dec. Bryce Vollman, Mu, 3-2.
138: Ian Yoder, SC, dec. Logan Bartlett, Le, 5-2, tb.
145: Kyler Crawford, Mi, dec. Troy Bingaman, Mf, 3-2.
152: Cooper Price, WA. Dec. Brandon Gedman, SC, 2-0, sv.
160: Garrett Garcia, SC, dec. Ty Nixon, Mu, 4-3.
172: Kohen Lehman, NP, dec. Stephen Roeder, Bl, 8-4.
189: Jacob Feese, LM, dec. Hayden Packer, JS, 3-2. 215: Damon Backes, MC, pinned Clay Watkins, To, 4:51.
285: Max Shnipes, SP, pinned Logan McWilliams, CC, :33.
Championship final (Both advance to East Super Regional)
106: Branden Wentzel, Mt, maj. dec. Brock Weiss, JS, 14-5.
113: Gavin Bradley, At, dec. Jaden Pepe, WA, 5-3.
120: Mason Barvitskie, SC, dec. Ethan Kolb, Be, 2-0.
126: Scott Johnson, Mu, dec. Gable Strickland, Be, 9-6.
132: Kalden Wagner, Le, dec. Cade Wirnsberger, MC, 4-3.
138: Conner Harer, Mg, tech. fall Robbie Schneider, LT, 24-7,4:59.
145: Nate Higley, Su, dec. Patrick Edmondson, SC, 3-2.
152: Isaac Cory, Mt, dec. Devon Deem, Mg, 7-2.
160: Avery Bassett, MW, dec. Nolan Lear, Be, 2-1, UTB.
172: Gavin Garcia, SC, maj. dec. Ethan Gush, Mu, 11-0.
189: Cael Crebs, Mt, dec. Wes Barnes, SC, 3-1.
215: Dylan Bennett, Mt, pinned Zach Poust, Be, 1:39.
285: Emmanuel Ulrich, Mf, pinned Caleb Burkhart, Hu, 1:49.
Class 3A Northwest Regional
Saturday at Altoona High School
Team standings and key
1. Bellefonte (Be) 119; 2. Williamsport (W) 114.5; 3. Cathedral Prep (CP) 111; 4. State College (SC) 110; 5. Mifflin County (MC) 58.5; (t)6. Altoona (Alt) 54; (t)6. Central Mountain (CM) 54; 8. Clearfield (Cl) 51; (t)9. DuBois (D) 47.5; (t)9. Selinsgrove (Sei) 47.5; 11. General McLane (GM) 31; 12. McDowell (Me) 28; 13. Meadvllle (Me) 25;
14. Juniata (J) 15; (t)15. Punxsutawney (P) 14; (t)15. St. Marys (SM) 14; (t)17. Allderdice (All) 4; (t)17. Hollldaysburg (H) 4; (t)19. Brashear (Br) 0; (t)19. Obama Academy (0A) 0; (t)19. Westinghouse (W) 0.
Quarterfinals
106: Cael Nasdeo (W) dec. Logan Sallot (Me), 7-0; Garrett Choates (Be) pinned Cameron Suzensky (0A), 0:31; Evan Davis (Cl) dec. Sam Staab (CP), 7-6.
113: Jacob Vandee (CP) pinned Ryan Gavason (Sei), 0:44; Aidan O'Shea (Be) pinned Santiago Bradbury (W), 0:34; Luke Seagraves (W) tech. fall Ben Watkins (GM), 16-0,3:37.
120: Lane Alkey (Be) pinned Ethan Brest (GM), 0:51; Devin Harris (W) dec. Dylan Mayer (All), 5-2; Caleb Faslck (Alt) pinned Ian Irvin (CP), 5:09; Davey Aughenbaugh (D) pinned William Davenport (Br), 2:25.
126: Carter Weaver (W) tech. fall Alex Kinder (Me), 19-3,4:13; Owen Woolcott (SC) pinned Ryan Barnard (Br), 1:27; Brendan Orr (D) dec. Phillip Stark (CP), 3-2; Luke Simcox (CM) pinned Colin Cooley (All), 0:39.
132: Pierson Manville (SC) tech. fall Aiden Gaugler (Sei), 20-3, 3:58; Westln Chess (Me) pinned Duane Cooper (W), 4:13; Jude Swisher (Be) dec. Braden Bower (W), 4-0.
138: Matt Sarbo (Alt) pinned Elijah Hunt (CP), 1:28; Troy Jacobson (All) dec. Luke Freeland (Cl), 5-4; Taylor Weaver (CM) dec. Logan Carrick (Me), 7-4; Chandler Ho (D) tech. fall Jermaine Williamson (Br), 17-2, 2:33.
145: Karson Kline (Cl) dec. Griffin Walizer (CM), 6-4, SV.
152: Paniro Johnson (CP) pinned Carter Weaverling (SC), 0:54; Brady Smith (P) pinned Nate Lucas (All), 2:43; Rocco Serafini (CM) dec. Artis Simmons (Me), 1-0.
160: Jackson Spires (GM) dec. Ryan Gildersleeve (D), 8-1; Campbell Walls (H) pinned Hussein Mganga (Br), 0:58; Coy Bastian (Sei) dec. Kelyn Blossey (CP), 4-2.
172: Trey Kibe (MC) pinned Owen Shetler (CP), 1:53; Carter Chamberlain (Cl) pinned Mateo Bradbury (W), 1:31; Lance Urbas (SC) m. dec. Magnus Lloyd (GM), 18-4.
189: Steven Miller (Sei) dec. Griffin Buzzell (Me), 11-4; Ethan Rossman (Be) pinned Bryan Allen (0A), 1:14; Waylon Wehler (SM) pinned James Laird (GM), 1:49.
215: Mark McGonigal (Cl) dec. Rhoan Woodrow (Me), 7-0; Ty Price (SC) pinned Bryson Jones (0A), 0:14; John Campbell (CP) m. dec. Ryan Aument (Sei), 15-3.
285: Harrison Schoen (SC) pinned Hamadi Muhina (Br), 0:21; Oliver Billotte (Cl) pinned Wilson Spires (GM), 1:00.
Semifinals
106: Cael Nasdeo (W) pinned Garrett Choates (Be), 0:58; Casey Smith (J) pinned Evan Davis (Cl), 0:54.
113: Jacob Vandee (CP) m. dec. Aidan O'Shea (Be), 12-3; Nie Allison (MC) pinned Luke Seagraves (W), 1:25.
120: Lane Aikey (Be) tech. fall. Devin Harris (W), 15-0, 3:32; Caleb Faslck (Alt) dec. Davey Aughenbaugh (D), 7-1.
126: Owen Woolcott (SC) dec. Carter Weaver (W), 10-5; Luke Simcox (CM) pinned Brendan Orr (D), 1:35.
132: Pierson Manville (SC) pinned Westin Chess (Me), 2:43; Jude Swisher (Be) dec. Kaeman Smith (CP), 8-3.
138: Matt Sarbo (Alt) pinned Troy Jacobson (All), 2:25; Chandler Ho (D) m. dec. Taylor Weaver (CM), 14-0.
145: Riley Bower (W) dec. Kyler Everly (MC), 5-0; Steffan Lynch (CP) m. dec. Karson Kline (Cl), 12-2.
152: Paniro Johnson (CP) pinned Brady Smith (P), 0:46; Roman Morone (W) dec. Rocco Serafini (CM), 8-1.
160: Jackson Spires (GM) dec. Campbell Walls (H), 7-2; Ethan Richner (Be) pinned Coy Bastian (Sei), 2:33.
172: Trey Kibe (MC) tech. fall Carter Chamberlain (Cl), 16-1,4:09; Lance Urbas (SC) m. dec. Nick Crisp (SM), 9-1.
189: Ethan Rossman (Be) pinned Steven Miller (Sei), 1:25; Carson Manville (SC) tech. fall Waylon Wehler (SM), 18-3,5:39.
215: Ty Price (SC) dec. Mark Mcgonigal (Cl), 3-2; John Campbell (CP) pinned Nikolas Miller (CM), 3:31.
285: Nate Schon (Sei) tech. fall Harrison Schoen (SC), 19-3, 2:10; Oliver Billotte (Cl) dec. Trevor Manley (Alt), 5-1.
Consolation quarterfinals
106: Logan Sallot (Me) pinned Cameron Suzensky (0A), 0:20.
113: Ryan Gavason (Sei) pinned Santiago Bradbury (W), 0:42.
120: Dylan Mayer (All) m. dec. Ethan Brest (GM),
8-0; Ian Irvin (CP) pinned William Davenport (Br), 1:34.
126: Alex Kinder (Me) pinned Ryan Barnard (Br),
3:49; Phillip Stark (CP) pinned Colin Cooley (All), 0:30.
132: Aiden Gaugler (Sei) pinned Duane Cooper (W), 2:50.
138: Logan Carrick (Me) pinned Jermaine Williamson (Br), 3:24; Elijah Hunt (CP) dec. Luke Freeland (Cl), 7-2.
152: Carter Weaverling (SC) pinned Nate Lucas (All), 2:00.
160: Ryan Gildersleeve (D) pinned Hussein Mganga (Br), 1:52.
172: Owen Shetler (CP) dec. Mateo Bradbury (W), 6-1.
189: Griffin Buzzell (Me) pinned Bryan Allen (0A), 4:07.
215: Rhoan Woodrow (Me) pinned Bryson Jones (0A), 0:31.
Consolation semifinals
106: Logan Sallot (Me) Inj. default Evan Davis (Cl); Garrett Choates (Be) m. dec. Sam Staab (CP), 10-2.
113: Luke Seagraves (W) tech. fall Ryan Gavason (Sei), 15-0, 3:00; Aldan O'Shea (Be) pinned Ben Watkins (GM), 0:43.
120: Davey Aughenbaugh (D) pinned Dylan Mayer (All), 4:30; Devin Harris (W) pinned Ian Irvin (CP), 0:59.
126: Brendan Orr (D) pinned Alex Kinder (Me), 3:45; Carter Weaver (W) dec. Phillip Stark (CP), 10-5.
132: Kaeman Smith (CP) dec. Aiden Gaugler (Sel), 9-2; Braden Bower (W) dec. Westin Chess (Me), 8-3.
138: Taylor Weaver (CM) pinned Elijah Hunt (CP), 4:29; Logan Carrick (Me) dec. Troy Jacobson (All), 11-5.
145: Kyler Everly (MC) dec. Griffin Walizer (CM), 4-2, SV
152: Carter Weaverling (SC) dec. Rocco Serafini (CM), 9-5; Brady Smith (P) pinned Artis Simmons (Me), 2:20.
160: Coy Bastian (Sel) m. dec. Ryan Gildersleeve (D), 10-1; Kelyn Blossey (CP) dec. Campbell Walls (H), 4-2.
172: Nick Crisp (SM) dec. Owen Shetler (CP), 1-0; Carter Chamberlain (Cl) dec. Magnus Lloyd (GM), 7-6.
189: James Laird (GM) dec. Steven Miller (Sel), 4-0; Griffin Buzzell (Me) dec. Waylon Wehler (SM), 7-0.
215: Mark McGonigal (Cl) dec. Ryan Aument (Sel), 7-1; Nikolas Miller (CM) pinned Rhoan Woodrow (Me), 3:35.
285:Trevor Manley (Alt) pinned Hamadi Muhina (Br), 0:13; Wilson Spires (GM) dec. Harrison Schoen (SC), 3-2.
Third-place matches
106: Logan Sallot (Me) m. dec. Garrett Choates (Be), 9-0.
113: Aidan O'Shea (Be) pinned Luke Seagraves (W), 2:21.
120: Devin Harris (W) dec. Davey Aughenbaugh (D), 7-6.
126: Carter Weaver (W) dec. Brendan Orr (D), 6-3.
132: Braden Bower (W) dec. Kaeman Smith (CP), 9-7.
138: Taylor Weaver (CM) m. dec. Logan Carrick (Me), 14-3.
145: Kyler Everly (MC) pinned Karson Kline (Cl), 0:52.
152: Carter Weaverling (SC) pinned Brady Smith (P), 3:49.
160: Coy Bastian (Sel) dec. Kelyn Blossey (CP), 3-1.
172: Nick Crisp (SM) dec. Carter Chamberlain (Cl), 7-3.
189: Griffin Buzzell (Me) pinned James Laird (GM), 0:10.
215: Nikolas Miller (CM) dec. Mark McGonlgal (Cl), 4-2.
285:Trevor Manley (Alt) dec. Wilson Spires (GM), 3-1, SV.
Championship matches (winner advances to Super Regional)
106: Cael Nasdeo (W) dec. Casey Smith (J), 8-4.
113: Jacob Vandee (CP) m. dec. Nie Allison (MC), 14-2.
120: Lane Aikey (Be) m. dec. Caleb Fasick (Alt), 8-0.
126: Luke Simcox (CM) m. dec. Owen Woolcott (SC), 10-2.
132: Jude Swisher (Be) dec. Pierson Manville (SC), 7-6.
138: Matt Sarbo (Alt) dec. Chandler Ho (D), 7-2.
145: Riley Bower (W) dec. Steffan Lynch (CP), 6-2.
152: Paniro Johnson (CP) m. dec. Roman Morone (Williamsport), 13-3.
160: Ethan Richner (Be) tech. fall Jackson Spires (GM), 15-0,5:24.
172: Trey Kibe (MC) dec. Lance Urbas (SC), 7-1.
189: Carson Manville (SC) dec. Ethan Rossman (Be), 2-1, TB2.
215: John Campbell (CP) dec. Ty Price (SC), 5-1.
285: Nate Schon (Sei) pinned Oliver Billotte (Clearfield), 0:50.
Second-place matches (winners advance)
106: Logan Sallot (Me) dec. Casey Smith (J), 4-1.
113: Nie Allison (MC) dec. Aidan O'Shea (Be), 4-0.
120: Caleb Faslck (Alt) dec. Devin Harris (W), 10-3.
132: Braden Bower (W) dec. Pierson Manville (SC), 3-2.
145: Kyler Everly (MC) pinned Steffan Lynch (CP), 2:05.
152: Roman Morone (W) pinned Carter Weaverling (SC), 0:25.
160: Coy Bastian (Sel) dec. Jackson Spires (GM), 7-5.
189: Ethan Rossman (Be) dec. Griffin Buzzell (Me), 7-3.
215: Ty Price (SC) dec. Nikolas Miller (CM), 7-4.
