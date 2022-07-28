Tyler Leeser, Milton Area High School, Virginia Tech University
Leeser, a senior distance runner for the Hokies, ran in the 1500-meter run at the ACC Championships, finishing 9th in his heat in 3:44.93. Leeser also set a lifetime best in the 800 meters with a time of 1:50.17 to finish third at the Liberty Twilight Qualifier (May 4). In addition, Leeser posted his best-ever 1500 at the Virginia Grand Prix (May 1), running 3:44.93 to place third.
Leeser competed in both the 800 and 1500 at the Virginia Challenge (April 22), going 1:51.08 in the 800 and 3:47.37 in the 1500. He set a PR of 14:29.14 in the 5000 at the Raleigh Relays (March 24).
During the 2022 indoor season, Leeser competed in both the mile and 3000 meters at the ACC Championships, posting a time of 4:07.13 in the mile and 8:29.92 in the 3000. He ran an indoor PR of 1:50.94 in the 800 to finish in second at the Virginia Tech Challenge, and he set a career best of 4:04.30 in the mile to place 10th at the Darius Dixon Memorial. Finally, Leeser earned a fifth-place finish in the 3000 with a lifetime best of 8:15.93 at the Virginia Tech Invitational.
Keefer Goodspeed, Warrior Run High School, Susquehanna University
Goodspeed, a senior pole vaulter for the River Hawks who also competed in the sprints and jumps during his time at SU, just grabbed his third varsity letter this past season. He earned five top-give finishes this past season, as well as a sixth- and ninth-place showings for the River Hawks in 2022. He began the outdoor season taking third (4.36) at the Washington & Lee Invitational on March 19, and followed that up with a runner-up showing (4.35) at the Messiah Invite on April 9 and a fifth-place finish (4.30) at the Greyhound Invitational on April 15.
At the Mason-Dixon Invitational on April 23, Goodspeed took second at a height of 4.55 meters, which marked the sixth-best vault in school history. Then at the Middle Atlantic Conference championships on May 8, Goodspeed was third in the vault (4.25) to help SU claim its second championship in a row (229-75 over Catholic). In the last two meets of his senior season Goodspeed placed sixth in the vault at the ROC City Final Chance Meet (May 15) and he was ninth (4.40) at the AARTFC Outdoor Championships on May 18.
Following the season, Goodspeed was named All-Landmark Conference Second Team and to the Mid-Atlantic Region squad for the pole vault, and he also was named to the Landmark Conference 2022 Spring Academic Honor Roll.
Josh Gose, Lewisburg Area High School, Slippery Rock University
Gose, a junior thrower for The Rock, competed at seven meets in the shot put and discus during the 2022 outdoor season. Gose was a USTFCCCA All-Region honoree, and he earned All-PSAC honors in the shot put after placing third at the league championships (May 12-13) with a season-best mark of 16.52 meters. Gose also finished fifth at the PSAC Championships in the discus with a personal-best throw of 46.61 meters, and he broke the 16-meter plateau in the shot put at the Bison Classic (16.43/8th), the Red Flash Open (16.31/4th) and the SRU Open (16.26 /2nd).
Gose also won the shot put at the LHU Qualifier on May 7 with a mark of 15.40 meters, and he had the second-highest discus mark (42.31 meters) in a fourth-place finish at the SRU Open on April 21.
During the indoor season, Gose competed in the shot put at seven meets and was an USTFCCCA All-Region selection and he earned All-PSAC honors at the conference championships after finishing second in the competition following a season-best mark of 16.34 meters. He hit 15.97 meters to finish second at Edinboro Invite, produced a mark of 15.93 meters at the YSU Mid-Major Invitational in a fifth-place finish, and he opened the year by taking seventh at the YSU Icebreaker with a mark of 15.76 meters; and a win came in the shot put at the Al Hall Freedom Games with a winning throw of 15.28 meters.
All total, Gose is a three-time PSAC Championship Qualifier, a two-time All-PSAC Honoree and a two-time USTFCCCA All-Region Honoree as well as being named a PSAC Scholar Athlete for the 2022 season.
Derek Guissanie, Lewisburg Area High School, Messiah College
Guissanie, a senior distance runner for the Falcons, competed in nine meets this season for Messiah. Guissanie earned a college-best time of 5:04.13 as he finished 18th in the mile run at the Susquehanna Tune-Up on Feb. 18. Also posted a college-best time of 4:36.98 in the 1500-meter run at the 17th Annual Paul Kasier Classic on April 30. In addition, Guissanie finished fourth in the 10,000 (37:57.37) at the Mason-Dixon Invitational on April 23.
Tommy Bhangdia, Lewisburg Area High School, Tufts University
Bhangdia, a junior sprinter and jumper for the Jumbo, competed in five events during the outdoor season. He posted a personal record of 11.50 in the 100-meter dash to finish 16th at the 14th Annual PLNU Track and Field Invitational on March 26, and Bhangdia recorded a personal best leap of 7.01 meters (23 feet, 0 inches) in the long jump to finish third at the NESCAC Track & Field Championships on April 30. He also finished second in the long jump (6.76 meters) at the Silfen Invitational on April 15-16, and he placed 18th in the long jump (6.27 meters) at the D-III New England Outdoor Championships on May 5-7.
Felix Hernandez, Lewisburg Area High School, Geneva College
Hernandez, who is a senior middle-distance runner for the Golden Tornadoes, had one of his better finishes this season come at the Presidents’ Athletic Conference Championships on April 28-29, where his 4x400 relay team placed fifth in 3:31.88.
Michael Hernandez, Lewisburg Area High School, Geneva College
Michael Hernandez, a junior distance runner and the bother and teammate of Felix Hernandez, posted a time of 4:30.30 in the 1500-meter run at the Myrtle Beach Collegiate Challenge on March 12.
Anthony Bhangdia, Lewisburg Area High School, Tufts University
Bhangdia, a freshman jumper for the Jumbo, didn’t compete in any meets this season.
