Tyler Leeser, Milton Area High School, Virginia Tech University

Leeser, a senior distance runner for the Hokies, ran in the 1500-meter run at the ACC Championships, finishing 9th in his heat in 3:44.93. Leeser also set a lifetime best in the 800 meters with a time of 1:50.17 to finish third at the Liberty Twilight Qualifier (May 4). In addition, Leeser posted his best-ever 1500 at the Virginia Grand Prix (May 1), running 3:44.93 to place third.

