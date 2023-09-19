College
Men's golf
Lycoming at King's
Notes: First-year Will Eberz carded a 79 to finish tied for third and lead the Warriors in a dual meet with King’s at the par-70, 6,178-yard Wyoming Valley Country Club. The Warriors carded a 362 against the Monarchs, who posted a 316. The round of 362 is Lycoming’s best since posting a 361 at the Messiah Falcon Classic on April 19, 2016, at the end of head coach Jamie Spencer’s first tenure with the Lycoming golf team. First-year Mikey Fry carded an 88 in his Lycoming debut.
Baseball
MLB Glance
AMERICAN LEAGUE
East Division
W L Pct GB
z-Baltimore 94 56 .627 _
z-Tampa Bay 92 59 .609 2½
Toronto 83 67 .553 11
New York 76 74 .507 18
Boston 75 76 .497 19½
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Minnesota 79 72 .523 _
Cleveland 72 79 .477 7
Detroit 70 80 .467 8½
Chicago 58 93 .384 21
Kansas City 49 102 .325 30
West Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 84 67 .556 _
Seattle 82 68 .547 1½
Texas 82 68 .547 1½
Los Angeles 68 82 .453 15½
Oakland 46 104 .307 37½
NATIONAL LEAGUE
East Division
W L Pct GB
x-Atlanta 96 54 .640 _
Philadelphia 82 68 .547 14
Miami 78 73 .517 18½
New York 70 80 .467 26
Washington 66 85 .437 30½
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 84 66 .560 _
Cincinnati 79 73 .520 6
Chicago 78 72 .520 6
Pittsburgh 70 80 .467 14
St. Louis 67 83 .447 17
West Division
W L Pct GB
x-Los Angeles 92 57 .617 _
Arizona 79 72 .523 14
San Francisco 76 74 .507 16½
San Diego 73 78 .483 20
Colorado 56 94 .373 36½
x-clinched division
z-clinched playoff berth
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Sunday's Games
Pittsburgh 3, N.Y. Yankees 2
Cleveland 9, Texas 2
Toronto 3, Boston 2
Houston 7, Kansas City 1
Baltimore 5, Tampa Bay 4, 11 innings
Minnesota 4, Chicago White Sox 0
Detroit 5, L.A. Angels 3
L.A. Dodgers 6, Seattle 1
San Diego 10, Oakland 1
Monday's Games
Kansas City 6, Cleveland 4
Cincinnati 7, Minnesota 3
Chicago White Sox 6, Washington 1
Boston 4, Texas 2
Baltimore 8, Houston 7
Seattle 5, Oakland 0
L.A. Dodgers 8, Detroit 3
Tuesday's Games
L.A. Angels (Sandoval 7-13) at Tampa Bay (Bradley 5-7), 6:40 p.m.
Minnesota (Maeda 5-7) at Cincinnati (Cruz 1-1), 6:40 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Ureña 0-6) at Washington (Rutledge 0-1), 7:05 p.m.
Toronto (Kikuchi 9-6) at N.Y. Yankees (Schmidt 9-8), 7:05 p.m.
Cleveland (Allen 7-7) at Kansas City (Cruz 0-0), 7:40 p.m.
Boston (Houck 5-9) at Texas (Eovaldi 11-4), 8:05 p.m.
Baltimore (Gibson 14-9) at Houston (Brown 11-11), 8:10 p.m.
Seattle (Castillo 13-7) at Oakland (Blackburn 4-5), 9:40 p.m.
Detroit (Olson 4-7) at L.A. Dodgers (TBD), 10:10 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Minnesota at Cincinnati, 12:35 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Washington, 1:05 p.m.
Boston at Texas, 2:05 p.m.
Baltimore at Houston, 2:10 p.m.
Cleveland at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.
Seattle at Oakland, 3:37 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.
Toronto at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Detroit at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Sunday's Games
Pittsburgh 3, N.Y. Yankees 2
N.Y. Mets 8, Cincinnati 4
Miami 16, Atlanta 2
St. Louis 6, Philadelphia 5
Washington 2, Milwaukee 1, 11 innings
San Francisco 11, Colorado 10
L.A. Dodgers 6, Seattle 1
San Diego 10, Oakland 1
Arizona 6, Chicago Cubs 2
Monday's Games
Cincinnati 7, Minnesota 3
N.Y. Mets 2, Miami 1
Chicago White Sox 6, Washington 1
Philadelphia 7, Atlanta 1
St. Louis 1, Milwaukee 0
L.A. Dodgers 8, Detroit 3
San Diego 11, Colorado 9
Tuesday's Games
Minnesota (Maeda 5-7) at Cincinnati (Cruz 1-1), 6:40 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Lucchesi 3-0) at Miami (Garrett 9-6), 6:40 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Ureña 0-6) at Washington (Rutledge 0-1), 7:05 p.m.
Philadelphia (Sánchez 2-4) at Atlanta (Strider 17-5), 7:20 p.m.
Pittsburgh (TBD) at Chicago Cubs (Assad 3-3), 7:40 p.m.
Milwaukee (Megill 1-0) at St. Louis (Rom 1-2), 7:45 p.m.
Colorado (Feltner 2-3) at San Diego (Snell 14-9), 9:40 p.m.
San Francisco (Cobb 7-6) at Arizona (Gallen 15-8), 9:40 p.m.
Detroit (Olson 4-7) at L.A. Dodgers (TBD), 10:10 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Philadelphia at Atlanta, 12:20 p.m.
Minnesota at Cincinnati, 12:35 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Washington, 1:05 p.m.
San Francisco at Arizona, 3:40 p.m.
Colorado at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Miami, 6:40 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Chicago Cubs, 7:40 p.m.
Milwaukee at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.
Detroit at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
Football
NFL Glance
AMERICAN CONFERENCE
East
W L T Pct PF PA
Miami 2 0 0 1.000 60 51
Buffalo 1 1 0 .500 54 32
N.Y. Jets 1 1 0 .500 32 46
New England 0 2 0 .000 37 49
South
W L T Pct PF PA
Indianapolis 1 1 0 .500 52 51
Jacksonville 1 1 0 .500 40 38
Tennessee 1 1 0 .500 42 40
Houston 0 2 0 .000 29 56
North
W L T Pct PF PA
Baltimore 2 0 0 1.000 52 33
Cleveland 1 1 0 .500 46 29
Pittsburgh 1 1 0 .500 33 52
Cincinnati 0 2 0 .000 27 51
West
W L T Pct PF PA
Kansas City 1 1 0 .500 37 30
Las Vegas 1 1 0 .500 27 54
Denver 0 2 0 .000 49 52
L.A. Chargers 0 2 0 .000 58 63
NATIONAL CONFERENCE
East
W L T Pct PF PA
Dallas 2 0 0 1.000 70 10
Philadelphia 2 0 0 1.000 59 48
Washington 2 0 0 1.000 55 49
N.Y. Giants 1 1 0 .500 31 68
South
W L T Pct PF PA
Atlanta 2 0 0 1.000 49 34
New Orleans 2 0 0 1.000 36 32
Tampa Bay 2 0 0 1.000 47 34
Carolina 0 2 0 .000 27 44
North
W L T Pct PF PA
Detroit 1 1 0 .500 52 57
Green Bay 1 1 0 .500 62 45
Chicago 0 2 0 .000 37 65
Minnesota 0 2 0 .000 45 54
West
W L T Pct PF PA
San Francisco 2 0 0 1.000 60 30
L.A. Rams 1 1 0 .500 53 43
Seattle 1 1 0 .500 50 61
Arizona 0 2 0 .000 44 51
Thursday's Games
Philadelphia 34, Minnesota 28
Sunday's Games
Atlanta 25, Green Bay 24
Baltimore 27, Cincinnati 24
Buffalo 38, Las Vegas 10
Indianapolis 31, Houston 20
Kansas City 17, Jacksonville 9
Seattle 37, Detroit 31, OT
Tampa Bay 27, Chicago 17
Tennessee 27, L.A. Chargers 24, OT
N.Y. Giants 31, Arizona 28
San Francisco 30, L.A. Rams 23
Dallas 30, N.Y. Jets 10
Washington 35, Denver 33
Miami 24, New England 17
Monday's Games
New Orleans 20, Carolina 17
Pittsburgh 26, Cleveland 22
Thursday, Sept. 21
N.Y. Giants at San Francisco, 8:15 p.m.
Sunday, Sept. 24
Atlanta at Detroit, 1 p.m.
Buffalo at Washington, 1 p.m.
Denver at Miami, 1 p.m.
Houston at Jacksonville, 1 p.m.
Indianapolis at Baltimore, 1 p.m.
L.A. Chargers at Minnesota, 1 p.m.
New England at N.Y. Jets, 1 p.m.
New Orleans at Green Bay, 1 p.m.
Tennessee at Cleveland, 1 p.m.
Carolina at Seattle, 4:05 p.m.
Chicago at Kansas City, 4:25 p.m.
Dallas at Arizona, 4:25 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Las Vegas, 8:20 p.m.
Monday, Sept. 25
Philadelphia at Tampa Bay, 7:15 p.m.
L.A. Rams at Cincinnati, 8:15 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.