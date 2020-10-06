MILTON – Leading by only a single goal entering the second half of Monday’s Heartland Athletic Conference Division II matchup against Shamokin, Milton head coach Eric Yoder knew that his team was in a precarious position against the Indians.
But a late two-goal spurt by Milton ended any chance of Shamokin tying the game or taking the lead as the Black Panthers pulled away for a 3-0 victory.
Carter Lilley and Evan Yoder both scored with under 13:30 remaining to blow the game open for Milton (9-1, 6-1 HAC-II), which qualified for the District 4 Class 2A playoffs with the victory.
“We’re happy for any win, for sure. I thought we were a little off today and we couldn’t quite finish,” said Milton’s coach. “I thought we passed well, but little execution type things didn’t work.
“We felt today was kind of a hump for us and we actually qualified for districts , so we’re going to celebrate — a little bit anyway,” added coach Yoder, whose players enjoyed some celebratory pizza following the game.
Despite getting several good looks at the goal, Milton (9-1, 6-1 HAC-II) would get its first goal off a set piece when Seth Yoder headed in a perfect corner from Dom Ballo with 14:50 left in the first half.
Milton had several other good looks at the goal in the remainder of first half that could have made the deficit a lot bigger for Shamokin (0-6-2, 0-4-1), but the Indians and keeper Dallas Scicchitano prevented any further damage to keep it a one-goal game.
“Yeah, the score could’ve been a lot worse,” said coach Yoder. “Even at the half I was like, ‘if we don’t step it up (Shamokin) is going to score a goal and we’re going to be panicking.
“So, we came out with a little bit more energy in the second half,” added Milton’s coach.
After a few quality looks at the goal to open the second half, including a shot off the crossbar by Ethan Rhodes, the Black Panthers took a 2-0 lead following an easy shot and finish by Lilley with 13:27 remaining.
“That felt great. I don’t think today was our best game — or even close to one of our best games. We just couldn’t finish in the final third,” said Lilley. “I think getting that second goal really motivated us to get the third and basically shut the game down.
“It feels really good (to get into districts). It was a whole team effort — not just one person,” Lilley added. “Making districts this early in the season is a big motivator, and from here on out it’s all about positioning.”
Later, another breakdown by Shamokin’s defense allowed Evan Yoder to put the game away when he drove home an assist from Cadyn Smith with just 6:04 left.
“I wasn’t a fan of the two last goals,” said Shamokin coach Jon Grybos. “(Milton’s first goal) was a quality goal, but I didn’t like the two other ones. I thought it was a lack of focus between our defense and our goalkeeper just not communicating.
“There was a little minor adjustment that they should have taken care of, and that’s why Milton scored those two goals,” added Shamokin’s coach.
Seeing his team put the game away like it did was pretty satisfying for coach Yoder.
“Carter and Conner connect at least once a game. Almost every game one is assisting and the other one is scoring — they don’t care which is which — and that is what we’ve always wanted,” said Milton’s coach. “Every game we don’t think we’re good enough to go out and just play. We have to work hard every game, so this is a big win for us.”
Milton next plays at Southern Columbia at 4 p.m. Wednesday as the Black Panthers continue to evolve into the team that coach Yoder envisioned when became head coach five years ago.
“We made big steps last year and now this year I feel like (we making more steps forward),” said Milton’s coach. “We’re winning all the close games, the guys are confident and they are enjoying soccer, which is the biggest thing.”
Milton 3, Shamokin 0At MiltonFirst half
Milt-Seth Yoder, assist Dom Ballo), 14:50.
Second half
Milt-Carter Lilley, assist Conner Smith, 13:27. Milt-Evan Yoder, assist Cadyn Smith, 6:04.
Shots: Milton, 13-1; Corners: Milton, 11-3; Saves: Milton, Tyler Flederbach, 1; Shamokin, Dallas Scicchitano, 8.
