SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT - Seven second-half points from Dale Mitchell helped Milton's boys basketball team pull away for a 42-33 nonleague victory Monday over South Williamsport.
Mitchell finished with nine points, plus Jace Brandt led Milton (10-5) with 10 points and Xzavier Minium chipped in eight.
Milton next hosts Bloomsburg at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Milton 42, South Williamsport 33
At South Williamsport
Milton 9 6 14 13 – 42
So. Will. 6 8 10 9 - 33
Milton (10-5) 42
Carter Lilley 0 1-2 1; Nevin Carrier 2 1-2 6; Dale Mitchell 4 1-2 9; Austin Gainer 1 2-2 4; Jace Brandt 3 3-4 10; Xzavier Minium 2 4-6 8; Luke DeLong 1 1-4 3; Ashton Krall 0 0-0 0. Totals: 13 13-22 42.
3-point goals: Carrier, Brandt, DeLong.
South Williamsport (7-5) 33
Grant Bachman 2 0-0 4; Ben Manning 3 0-0 6; Sequan Roberts 4 0-0 8; Alex Neidig 1 0-0 2; Lee Habalar 6 1-2 13; Connor Apker 0 0-0 0; Aaron Akers 0 0-0 0. Totals: 16 1-2 33.
3-point goals: None.
JV score: Milton, 68-40. High scorers: Milton, Chase Knarr, 15; SW, Caden Harris, 14.
Lewisburg 61
Jersey Shore 51
JERSEY SHORE - A big night from Khashaun Akins helped the Green Dragons beat Jersey Shore in the HAC-I matchup.
Akins tallied 12 points, but he was just one of three players to score in double figures for Lewisburg (11-2). Jake Hernandez led the Green Dragons with 15 points and Joey Martin added 14.
Lewisburg next hosts Central Mountain at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Lewisburg 61, Jersey Shore 51
At Jersey Shore
Lewisburg 18 12 16 15 - 61
Jersey Shore 13 9 12 17 – 51
Jersey Shore (4-9) 51
Cayden Hess 0 0-0 0; Tristan Gallick 9 0-2 21; Karter P. 1 1-3 3; Kyle Mundrick 1 0-0 3; Spencer Brion 1 0-0 3; Damian McAlister 2 0-0 5; Kaimen West 3 0-0 8; Owen B. 3 1-2 7; DJ Steinbacher 0 0-0 0; Tate Sechrist 0 0-0 0. Totals: 20 2-7 51.
3-point goals: Gallick 6, West 2, Mundrick, Brion, McAlister.
Lewisburg (11-2) 61
Cam Michaels 3 2-2 9; Khashaun Akins 5 1-2 12; Joey Martin 4 5-7 14; Forrest Zelechoski 3 2-2 9; Jake Hernandez 4 7-11 15; Henry Harrison 1 0-0 2; Jack Blough 0 0-0 0. Totals: 20 17-24 61.
3-point goals: Michaels, Akins, Martin, Zelechoski.
Meadowbrook Chr. 66
Benton 49
MILTON - Ashton Canelo and Gabe Rodriguez combined for 46 points as they powered the Lions to the nonleague victory.
Canelo, who led the team with 27 points, also had seven rebounds and three assists. In addition for Meadowbrook (11-4), Michael Smith had seven rebounds, three assists and three steals, and Noah Smith pulled down eight rebounds and had four blocks.
Meadowbrook next plays at Grace Prep tonight at 7:30 p.m.
Meadowbrook Christian 66, Benton 49
At Meadowbrook Christian School
Benton 14 17 13 5 – 49
MCS 23 13 12 16 - 66
Benton (1-12) 49
Stewart 8 3-4 23; Kester 0 0-0 0; Loillamans 2 0-0 5; Beishline 5 0-0 13; Shires 4 0-0 8; Lewis 0 0-0 0; Jumper 0 0-0 0; Seward 0 0-0 0. Totals: 19 3-4 33.
3-point goals: Stewart 4, Beishline 3, Loillamans.
Meadowbrook (11-4) 66
Ashton Canelo 8 10-12 27; Gabe Rodriguez 7 2-2 19; Michael Smith 1 0-0 2; Noah Smith 2 4-9 8; Jacob Reed 4 0-0 8; Elijah Cruz 0 0-0 0; Levi Erb 1 0-0 2. Totals: 23 16-23 66.
3-point goals: Rodriguez 3, Canelo.
Hughesville 19
Milton 17
MILTON - The Black Panthers mustered just six points in the first half to fall to the Spartans in the HAC-II matchup.
Morgan Reiner tallied five points to lead Milton (6-9), which next hosts Southern Columbia at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
Hughesville 19, Milton 17
At Milton
Hughesville 1 6 7 5 – 19
Milton 4 2 5 6 – 17
Hughesville (7-7) 19
Hailey Poust 0 1-2 1; Ava Snyder 2 1-3 5; Alli Angstadt 2 4-10 8; Hailey Sherwood 1 0-1 2; Graci Pysher 0 0-2 0; Sara Stroup 1 0-0 3; Aubrey Hamm 0 0-0 0. Totals: 6 6-18 19.
3-point goals: Stroup.
Milton (6-9) 17
Amelia Gainer 0 0-0 0; Kiersten Stork 0 4-7 4; Leah Walter 2 0-1 4; Morgan Reiner 2 1-2 5; Abbey Kitchen 1 0-0 2; Brooklyn Wade 1 0-0 2. Totals: 6 5-10 17.
3-point goals: None.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.