LEWISBURG — Elena Malone and Amelia Kiepke were both triple-event winners on Wednesday to lead Lewisburg’s girls track and field team to a 103-47 Heartland Athletic Conference Division II win over Milton at the Pawling Athletic Complex.
“Yes, (today’s win) was a great opportunity (for the girls). Milton, our friendly rivals for sure, is very respectable competition,” said Lewisburg girls coach Michael Espinosa. “I think we were able to take that (rivalry), harness that (energy) and build towards a great, if not somewhat surprising victory, though I do know Milton had some setbacks with injuries, so they are certainly more talented than the score shows.”
Malone won the 200 (27.30), 400 (59.80), and she ran the anchor leg on the victorious 4x400 relay team that won in 4:18.03. The only blemish on her day was a runner-up finish in the 100 to Milton’s Janae Bergey.
Kiepke on the other hand swept the jumping events for the Green Dragons. She won the long jump (15-1), triple jump (31-0) and the high jump (4-6).
“Elena is a triple-winner and a second-place finisher, and there’s no shame taking second place to Bergey,” said Espinosa. “Kiepke is usually on our 4x100 relay, but we kept her off that to stay fresh for the jumps today, and it looked like it paid off.”
In addition for the Green Dragons, Sarah Mahoney won the 3,200 (12:11.71), and the 3,200; Siena Brazier won the 300H (47.83) and the 4x400 relay; Kyra Binney helped the 4x400 and 4x800 relays to wins and Madison Downs took both the shot put (33-9) and the discus (115-6).
“We also had great performances from Downs in the shot put and discus to make sure that we got the points where we needed them. Also, it should not be overlooked that Brazier won the 300H in a PR for her in a time that’s just off the state qualifying mark — so that was a big day for her,” said Espinosa.
“We had a lot of standout performances — Mahoney in the mile and two-mile — and maybe too many (others) to say, but it was a wonderful day with a lot of great performances and we got points all over the place.”
For Milton, Bergey ran to victory in 12.71 to claim the 100 in a head wind, and she also won the 100 hurdles (15.95) and was part of Milton’s 4x100 winning relay team in 52.21.
In the 1,600, Milton’s Leah Walter trailed Lewisburg’s Mahoney through the first two laps, but made a decisive move heading into the final 800 and maintained a lead to post an exciting win in 5:30.95.
On the boys side, a 107-43 victory for Lewisburg, standout Jacob Hess ran away with the 1,600, easily taking victory in 4:31.42 for a 1-2-3 sweep for the Green Dragons.
“Yes, I was happy with the meet. We were down a few guys due to COVID stuff and injuries, so it was the kind of thing where we don’t ever want to take anything for granted, so we went into the meet with that mindset, and I think our boys performed well,” said Lewisburg boys coach Ron Hess. “The one thing I saw that impressed me was we were really competing. The times weren’t spectacular and it was a little windy, but we were really competing. As we were coming in through kicks I was watching things — our guys did not give up, they gritted it out and they knew where their position was. So I was really proud of that — that they pushed through.
“But the thing I was most happy about was just seeing our guys staying focused and competitive, and wanting to win,” added Lewisburg’s coach.
Cam Michaels posted a strong finish in the 100 to edge Milton’s Chris Aviles in 11.61, and Michaels also took the 200 in 24.09. Aviles and crew however took the 4x100 in 46.97 after Lewisburg had a handoff miscue and was disqualified.
“Michaels took two wins (into the wind), and I wasn’t sure that was going to happen, so that really impressed me,” said coach Hess. “Our distance crew was just really strong, so you can always look to that sweep in the 800.”
Calvin Bailey led a 1-2-3 sweep in the 800 by winning in 2:01.83, while Gianluca Perrone and Elijah Adams finished close behind their teammate. Bailey, Perrone and Adams also helped the 4x400 relay team to victory in 3:42.0, plus Jack Drouin won the 300IH (46.69) and the 4x800 (8:53.72).
In the field events, Lewisburg’s Zach Gose won the shot put (45-0) and the discus (117-5). The victory for Gose in the shot came on his final throw of the day and it was also a personal best.
And in the jumping events, Simon Stumbris won all three events for the Green Dragons as he took the long jump (19-4 1/2), triple jump (40-2) and the high jump (5-8).
Boys
Lewisburg 107, Milton 43
100: 1. Cam Michaels, L, 11.61; 2. Chris Aviles, M; 3. Ethan Dominick, L. 200: 1. Michaels, L, 24.09; 2. Aviles, M; 3. Jeremy Sanchez-Rodriguez, L. 400: 1. James Koconis, L, 51.97; 2. Lucas Jordan, L; 3. Beau Shelley, M. 800: 1. Calvin Bailey, L, 2:01.83; 2. Gianluca Perrone, L; 3. Elijah Adams, L. 1,600: 1. Jacob Hess, L, 4:31.42; 2. Thomas Hess, L; 3. Micah Zook, L. 3,200: 1. Bryce Ryder, L, 10:26.22; 2. Connor Murray, L; 3. Cody Templin, M. 110HH: 1. Ephraim Langdon, M, 18.11; 2. Chase Bilodeau, M; 3. Jevin Lauver, L. 300IH: 1. Jack Drouin, L, 46.69; 2. Langdon, M; 3. Ashton Krall, M. 400R: 1. Milton, 46.97. 1,600R: 1. Lewisburg (Bailey, Perrone, Adams, Drouin), 3:42.00. 3,200R:
1. Lewisburg (Jordan, Kieran Murray, Paul Permyashkin, Drouin), 8:53.72.
Shot put: 1. Zach Gose, L, 45-0; 2. Cole Goodwin, M; 3. Nolan Miller, M. Discus: 1. Gose, L, 117-5; 2. Stephen Tiffin, L; 3. Dale-Curtis Mitchell, M. Javelin: 1. Conner Snyder, M, 135-6; 2. Sean Kelly, L; 3. Mitchell VanBuskirk, L. Long jump: 1. Simon Stumbris, L, 19-4 ½; 2. Payton Rearick, M; 3. Ian McKinney, L. Triple jump: 1. Stumbris, L, 40-2; 2. McKinney, L; 3. Seasholtz, L. High jump: 1. Stumbris, L, 5-8; 2. Thomas Haynos, L; 3. Anthony Wand, M. Pole vault:
1. Adam Seasholtz, L, 13-6; 2. Tyler Lobos, M; 3. Drew Harris, M.
Girls
Lewisburg 103, Milton 47
100: 1. Janae Bergey, M, 12.71; 2. Elena Malone, L; 3. Asha Hohmuth, L. 200: 1. Malone, L, 27.30; 2. Aaliyah Myers, M; 3. Alyssa Coleman, L. 400: 1. Malone, L, 59.80; 2. Hohmuth, L; 3. Mackenzie Lopez, M. 800: 1. Delaney Humphrey, L, 2:29.64; 2. Kyra Binney, L; 3. Lopez, M. 1,600: 1. Leah Walter, M, 5:30.95; 2. Sarah Mahoney, L; 3. Hannah Mirshahi, L. 3,200: 1. Mahoney, L, 12:11.71; 2. Mirshashi, L; 3. Samantha Wakeman, L. 100H: 1. Bergey, M, 15.95; 2. Siena Brazier, L; 3. Madeline Ikeler, L. 300H: 1. Brazier, L, 47.83; 2. Ikeler, L; 3. Riley Murray, M. 400R: Milton, 52.21. 1,600R: 1. Lewisburg (Brazier, K. Binney, Hohmuth, Malone), 4:18.03. 3,200R:
1. Lewisburg (K. Binney, Jenna Binney, Maggie Daly, Mahoney), 10:55.54.
Shot put: 1. Madison Downs, L, 33-9; 2. Munayyah Meredith, L; 3. Anita Shek, M. Discus: 1. Downs, L, 115-6; 2. Shek, M; 3. Riley Godown, M. Javelin: 1. Mo Reiner, M, 105-11; 2. Shek, M; 3. Maddie Still, L. Long jump: 1. Kiepke, L, 15-1; 2. Harris, L; 3. Dewyer, M. Triple jump: 1. Kiepke, L, 31-0; 2. Harris, L; 3. Dewyer, M. High jump: 1. Amelia Kiepke, L, 4-6; 2. Morgan Harris, L; 3. Sara Dewyer, M. Pole vault: 1. Riley Murray, M, 8-6; 2. Emma Freeman, L; 3. Kathleen McTammany, L.
