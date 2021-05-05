Women’s tennis
MAC Freedom QuarterfinalNo. 2 Stevens Institute of Technology 5, No. 7 Lycoming 0Notes:
Milton Area High School graduates Haley and Hannah Seebold competed in the match for Lycoming. Hannah Seebold and Madi Heller fell at No. 1 doubles, 8-1; and Haley Seebold and Emily Wolfgang fell at No. 2 doubles, 8-0. Hannah and Haley Seebold were slated to compete at No. 1 and 4 singles, but those matches weren’t played due to Stevens Institute already claiming the win.
Records:
Stevens Institute is 8-1. Lycoming finishes the season at 1-10.
Men’s tennisLandmark Conference semifinalNo. 1 Drew 5, No. 4 Susquehanna 0Notes:
The 2021 season came to an end for Susquehanna in the semifinals of the 2021 Landmark Conference Men’s Tennis Championship. Fourth-seeded Susquehanna (7-4) bowed out following a 5-0 shutout loss to top-seeded Drew University (9-0). The River Hawks’ duo of first-years Alex Baker and Kyle Wagner, a graduate of Milton Area High School, had the closet match for Susquehanna, falling 8-4 at No. 3 doubles. Baker and Wagner finish the season with a 1-1 record.
Major League Baseball
National League
East Division
W L Pct GB Philadelphia 15 15 .500 _ Washington 12 13 .480 ½ New York 11 12 .478 ½ Atlanta 13 16 .448 1½ Miami 12 16 .429 2
Central Division
W L Pct GB St. Louis 17 12 .586 _ Milwaukee 17 13 .567 ½ Chicago 14 16 .467 3½ Cincinnati 13 15 .464 3½ Pittsburgh 13 16 .448 4
West Division
W L Pct GB San Francisco 18 12 .600 _ Los Angeles 17 14 .548 1½ San Diego 17 14 .548 1½ Arizona 15 14 .517 2½ Colorado 11 19 .367 7
Tuesday’s Games
Chicago Cubs 7, L.A. Dodgers 1, 7 innings, 1st game San Francisco 12, Colorado 4, 7 innings, 1st game Chicago White Sox 9, Cincinnati 0 Miami 9, Arizona 3 Atlanta 6, Washington 1 Philadelphia 6, Milwaukee 5 Chicago Cubs 4, L.A. Dodgers 3, 2nd game Colorado 8, San Francisco 6, 7 innings, 2nd game Pittsburgh 2, San Diego 1 N.Y. Mets at St. Louis, ppd.
Wednesday’s Games
Chicago White Sox (Keuchel 1-1) at Cincinnati (Gray 0-2), 12:35 p.m. San Francisco (Webb 1-2) at Colorado (Gray 3-2), 3:10 p.m. N.Y. Mets (Stroman 3-2) at St. Louis (Kim 1-0), 5:15 p.m., 1st game Arizona (Weaver 1-2) at Miami (López 0-2), 6:40 p.m. Atlanta (Fried 0-1) at Washington (Fedde 2-2), 7:05 p.m. Milwaukee (Peralta 3-0) at Philadelphia (Anderson 1-3), 7:05 p.m. L.A. Dodgers (Buehler 1-0) at Chicago Cubs (Alzolay 1-2), 7:40 p.m. Pittsburgh (Brubaker 2-2) at San Diego (Darvish 3-1), 8:10 p.m. N.Y. Mets (TBD) at St. Louis (Oviedo 0-0), 8:15 p.m., 2nd game
Thursday’s Games
Milwaukee at Philadelphia, 1:05 p.m. N.Y. Mets at St. Louis, 1:15 p.m. Atlanta at Washington, 4:05 p.m. Arizona at Miami, 6:40 p.m.
American League
East Division
W L Pct GB Boston 18 12 .600 _ New York 15 14 .517 2½ Tampa Bay 16 15 .516 2½ Toronto 14 14 .500 3 Baltimore 14 16 .467 4
Central Division
W L Pct GB Chicago 16 12 .571 _ Kansas City 16 12 .571 _ Cleveland 15 13 .536 1 Minnesota 11 17 .393 5 Detroit 8 22 .267 9
West Division
W L Pct GB Oakland 19 12 .613 _ Seattle 17 14 .548 2 Houston 15 14 .517 3 Los Angeles 13 15 .464 4½ Texas 14 17 .452 5
Tuesday’s Games
Chicago White Sox 9, Cincinnati 0 N.Y. Yankees 7, Houston 3 Boston 11, Detroit 7 Texas 6, Minnesota 3, 10 innings Cleveland 7, Kansas City 3 Oakland 4, Toronto 1 Tampa Bay 8, L.A. Angels 3 Seattle 5, Baltimore 2
Wednesday’s Games
Chicago White Sox (Keuchel 1-1) at Cincinnati (Gray 0-2), 12:35 p.m. Baltimore (Means 3-0) at Seattle (Kikuchi 1-1), 3:40 p.m. Houston (Garcia 0-3) at N.Y. Yankees (Montgomery 1-1), 7:05 p.m. Detroit (Mize 1-3) at Boston (Pérez 0-2), 7:10 p.m. Texas (Yang 0-0) at Minnesota (Thorpe 0-0), 7:40 p.m. Cleveland (Bieber 3-2) at Kansas City (Singer 1-3), 8:10 p.m. Tampa Bay (Yarbrough 1-3) at L.A. Angels (Ohtani 1-0), 9:38 p.m. Toronto (Ray 1-1) at Oakland (Bassitt 2-2), 9:40 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Houston at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m. Detroit at Boston, 1:10 p.m. Texas at Minnesota, 1:10 p.m. Cleveland at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m. Toronto at Oakland, 3:37 p.m. Tampa Bay at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
Minor League Baseball
Triple-A East
Midwest Division
W L Pct. GB Columbus (Cleveland) 1 0 1.000 _ Indianapolis (Pittsburgh) 1 0 1.000 _ Omaha (Kansas City) 1 0 1.000 _ Toledo (Detroit) 1 0 1.000 _ Iowa (Chicago Cubs) 0 1 .000 1 Louisville (Cincinnati) 0 1 .000 1 St. Paul (Minnesota) 0 1 .000 1
Northeast Division
W L Pct. GB Buffalo (Toronto) 1 0 1.000 _ Lehigh Valley (Philadelphia) 1 0 1.000 _ Syracuse (N.Y. Mets) 1 0 1.000 _ Rochester (Washington) 0 1 .000 1 Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (N.Y. Yankees) 0 1 .000 1 Worcester (Boston) 0 1 .000 1
Southeast Division
W L Pct. GB Durham (Tampa Bay) 1 0 1.000 _ Gwinnett (Atlanta) 1 0 1.000 _ Jacksonville (Miami) 1 0 1.000 _ Charlotte (Chicago White Sox) 0 1 .000 1 Memphis (St. Louis) 0 1 .000 1 Nashville (Milwaukee) 0 1 .000 1 Norfolk (Baltimore) 0 1 .000 1
Tuesday’s Games
Columbus 6, Louisville 3 Toledo 8, Nashville 6 Syracuse 5, Scranton/Wilkes-Barre 2 Buffalo 6, Worcester 1 Gwinnett 10, Charlotte 9, 12 innings Lehigh Valley 6, Rochester 5, 11 innings Jacksonville 11, Norfolk 5 Omaha 8, St. Paul 2 Indianapolis 3, Iowa 0 Durham 7, Memphis 5
Wednesday’s Games
St. Paul at Omaha, 1:05 p.m. Norfolk at Jacksonville, 1:05 p.m. Columbus at Louisville, 6:30 p.m. Nashville at Toledo, 6:35 p.m. Scranton/Wilkes-Barre at Syracuse, 6:35 p.m. Worcester at Buffalo, 7 p.m. Gwinnett at Charlotte, 7:04 p.m. Rochester at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m. Indianapolis at Iowa, 7:38 p.m. Durham at Memphis, 7:45 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Columbus at Louisville, 6:30 p.m. Nashville at Toledo, 6:35 p.m. Scranton/Wilkes-Barre at Syracuse, 6:35 p.m. Worcester at Buffalo, 7 p.m. Gwinnett at Charlotte, 7:04 p.m. Rochester at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m. Norfolk at Jacksonville, 7:05 p.m. St. Paul at Omaha, 7:35 p.m. Durham at Memphis, 7:45 p.m. Indianapolis at Iowa, 8:08 p.m.
National Hockey League
East Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA x-Pittsburgh 54 35 16 3 73 187 152 x-Washington 52 33 14 5 71 181 155 x-Boston 52 31 14 7 69 156 127 x-N.Y. Islanders 53 31 16 6 68 148 122 N.Y. Rangers 53 26 21 6 58 170 145 Philadelphia 53 23 23 7 53 154 195 New Jersey 53 18 28 7 43 140 184 Buffalo 54 15 32 7 37 134 190
Central Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA x-Carolina 53 36 10 7 79 177 126 x-Florida 54 35 14 5 75 180 152 x-Tampa Bay 52 35 14 3 73 172 131 Nashville 53 29 22 2 60 146 149 Dallas 52 21 17 14 56 144 138 Chicago 53 22 25 6 50 151 178 Detroit 54 18 27 9 45 118 164 Columbus 53 16 25 12 44 126 176
West Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA x-Vegas 51 36 13 2 74 173 116 x-Colorado 50 34 12 4 72 176 124 x-Minnesota 51 33 14 4 70 168 140 St. Louis 50 24 19 7 55 150 155 Arizona 53 22 25 6 50 141 166 Los Angeles 50 20 24 6 46 133 149 San Jose 52 20 26 6 46 142 181 Anaheim 53 16 30 7 39 117 169
North Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA x-Toronto 52 33 13 6 72 174 136 x-Edmonton 51 32 17 2 66 167 135 Winnipeg 51 27 21 3 57 154 145 Montreal 51 24 18 9 57 148 147 Calgary 50 22 25 3 47 132 144 Ottawa 52 20 27 5 45 143 178 Vancouver 47 19 25 3 41 123 156 NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. The top four teams in each division will qualify for playoffs under this season’s temporary realignment. x-clinched playoff spot y-clinched division
Tuesday’s Games
Carolina 6, Chicago 3 Buffalo 4, N.Y. Islanders 3, SO Pittsburgh 7, Philadelphia 3 New Jersey 4, Boston 3, OT Edmonton 4, Vancouver 1
Wednesday’s Games
Dallas at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m. Montreal at Ottawa, 7 p.m. Nashville at Columbus, 7 p.m. Washington at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m. Anaheim at St. Louis, 8 p.m. Vegas at Minnesota, 8 p.m. Colorado at San Jose, 9:30 p.m. Winnipeg at Calgary, 9:30 p.m. Los Angeles at Arizona, 10 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Buffalo at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m. Chicago at Carolina, 7 p.m. Montreal at Toronto, 7 p.m. N.Y. Rangers at Boston, 7 p.m. New Jersey at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m. Vancouver at Edmonton, 9 p.m.
American Hockey League
Atlantic Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Providence 24 14 6 2 2 32 72 57 Hartford 23 14 8 1 0 29 79 68 Bridgeport 24 8 14 2 0 18 59 81
Canadian Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Laval 30 22 5 2 1 47 100 70 Manitoba 29 15 11 2 1 33 87 76 Belleville 28 12 15 1 0 25 73 90 Toronto 24 11 12 0 1 23 75 82 Stockton 29 10 17 2 0 22 75 92
Central Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Chicago 27 18 6 1 2 39 110 76 Texas 32 14 15 3 0 31 97 106 Cleveland 24 14 8 1 1 30 88 70 Iowa 29 13 12 4 0 30 89 104 Grand Rapids 25 12 9 3 1 28 76 75 Rockford 27 11 15 1 0 23 78 97
North Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Hershey 28 20 6 2 0 42 94 67 Lehigh Valley 25 15 6 3 1 34 78 76 Syracuse 27 16 9 2 0 34 102 77 WB/Scranton 27 10 11 4 2 26 76 91 Utica 21 12 8 0 1 25 71 72 Rochester 24 9 12 2 1 21 79 103 Binghamton 28 6 15 5 2 19 76 106
Pacific Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA San Diego 38 23 14 1 0 47 133 123 Henderson 34 22 12 0 0 44 107 91 Bakersfield 34 21 12 0 1 43 119 89 San Jose 34 15 13 4 2 36 101 119 Ontario 35 13 18 4 0 30 106 128 Colorado 29 13 13 2 1 29 88 89 Tucson 31 12 17 2 0 26 89 102 NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.
Tuesday’s Games
Hartford 4, Bridgeport 3 Toronto 4, Laval 3
Wednesday’s Games
Binghamton at WB/Scranton, 7 p.m. Cleveland at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m. Syracuse at Utica, 7 p.m. Hershey at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m. Colorado at Bakersfield, 9 p.m. San Diego at Ontario, 9 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Hartford at Providence, 1 p.m. Laval at Belleville, 7 p.m. Manitoba at Toronto, 7 p.m. Tucson at Texas, 8 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Chicago at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m. Hershey at Binghamton, 7 p.m. Syracuse at Utica, 7 p.m. Rockford at Iowa, 8 p.m. Colorado at Bakersfield, 9 p.m. Ontario at San Diego, 10 p.m.
National Basketball Association
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
W L Pct GB x-Philadelphia 44 21 .677 — x-Brooklyn 43 23 .652 1½ New York 37 28 .569 7 Boston 34 31 .523 10 Toronto 27 39 .409 17½
Southeast Division
W L Pct GB Atlanta 36 30 .545 — Miami 35 31 .530 1 Charlotte 32 33 .492 3½ Washington 30 35 .462 5½ Orlando 21 44 .323 14½
Central Division
W L Pct GB x-Milwaukee 41 24 .631 — Indiana 30 34 .469 10½ Chicago 26 39 .400 15 Cleveland 21 44 .323 20 Detroit 19 47 .288 22½
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Southwest Division
W L Pct GB Dallas 37 28 .569 — Memphis 32 32 .500 4½ San Antonio 31 33 .484 5½ New Orleans 30 36 .455 7½ Houston 16 49 .246 21
Northwest Division
W L Pct GB x-Utah 47 18 .723 — x-Denver 43 22 .662 4 Portland 36 29 .554 11 Oklahoma City 21 45 .318 26½ Minnesota 20 45 .308 27
Pacific Division
W L Pct GB x-Phoenix 47 18 .723 — x-L.A. Clippers 44 22 .667 3½ L.A. Lakers 37 28 .569 10 Golden State 33 33 .500 14½ Sacramento 28 37 .431 19 x-clinched playoff spot
Tuesday’s Games
Phoenix 134, Cleveland 118, OT Charlotte 102, Detroit 99 Milwaukee 124, Brooklyn 118 Dallas 127, Miami 113 New Orleans 108, Golden State 103 Sacramento 103, Oklahoma City 99 L.A. Clippers 105, Toronto 100
Wednesday’s Games
Boston at Orlando, 7 p.m. Portland at Cleveland, 7:30 p.m. Memphis at Minnesota, 8 p.m. Philadelphia at Houston, 8 p.m. Phoenix at Atlanta, 8 p.m. Sacramento at Indiana, 8 p.m. Washington at Milwaukee, 8 p.m. New York at Denver, 9 p.m. San Antonio at Utah, 9 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
