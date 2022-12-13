UNIVERSITY PARK — Penn State redshirt junior cornerback Joey Porter Jr. was named second-team All-America by the Associated Press on Monday.
Porter earned his third NCAA-recognized All-American accolade this season. He was also selected as a second-team All-American by Football Writers Association of America and the Walter Camp Football Foundation.
Penn State has had an All-American in 50 of the last 56 years. Porters is one of 184 Penn State players to earn All-American honors. Penn State has 17 All-Americans in the James Franklin era.
Porter, who was also tabbed second-team All-America by CBS Sports, earned first-team All-Big Ten honors by the coaches and media.
Porter has played in 34 career games with the Nittany Lions and has made 30 starts. He has collected 114 tackles (87 solo), two tackles for loss, a sack, a forced fumble, a fumble recovery, an interception and 20 pass breakups as a Nittany Lion.
In man coverage, Porter has allowed just nine catches in 26 targets (34.6%) and 70 yards, and he’s allowing a 42.3 completion percentage when targeted.
Porter is also tied 24th in the nation with 11 pass breakups.
Blue-White game scheduled for April 15
UNIVERSITY PARK — The date has been set for the 2023 Blue-White Game, which is one of the annual highlights of the Penn State sports calendar.
The Blue-White football game will be played Saturday, April 15, 2023 in Beaver Stadium. The intra-squad scrimmage is tentatively scheduled to kick in the early to mid-afternoon. More details about Blue-White Game and related events will be announced after the 2022 regular season.
No. 11 Penn State is returning to the Rose Bowl Game for the first time since the 2016 season when the Nittany Lions take on Pac-12 foe No. 8 Utah on at 5 p.m. Monday, Jan. 2 . The game will air on ESPN.
The Nittany Lions had 23 All-Big Ten selections, including 10 on offense, 10 on defense and three on special teams.
Harward named MAC Freedom Player of the Week
WILLIAMSPORT — Posting his fifth double-double of the season to lead the Lycoming College men’s basketball team to its third straight win has helped senior Dyson Harward earn his fourth career MAC Freedom Player of the Week award on Monday.
Harward notched 16 points, including a huge 3-pointer with 2:18 left, 14 rebounds and five blocks to lead Lycoming, which held off a late rally from Delaware Valley to post a 73-68 MAC Freedom win on Saturday. His 3-pointer gave Lycoming a seven-point lead and he also had a huge block when Delaware Valley cut the lead to four points late in the second half.
Brian Holtzapple can be reached at 570-742-9671 or sports@standard-journal.com.
