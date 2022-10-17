College
Field hockeySaturdayBloomsburg 2, No. 6 IUP 0Notes:
The Huskies handed the sixth-ranked IUP Crimson Hawks their second-straight loss. The Huskies improved to 7-5 on the year and 2-2 in PSAC action, while IUP dropped to 6-4 and 1-2 in conference play. With less than four to play in the first quarter, senior Meghan Longenhagen (Southern Columbia H.S.) collected the rebound off her shot and snuck another shot behind the IUP goalie for the 1-0 BU lead. Also, senior Bri Doebler (Mifflinburg Area H.S.) picked up a defensive save for BU.
Misericordia 4, Lycoming 0Note:
Misericordia improves to 5-8, 2-3 MAC Freedom. Lycoming falls to 2-10, 0-5.
Women’s soccerSaturdayLycoming 1, Stevens Institute 0Notes:
Senior Bella Green scored her 10th goal of the season, to mark the second straight year she reached double digits and that was the only score, as the Warriors set a program record with its ninth blank sheet of the year in a 1-0 Senior Day win over regionally-ranked Stevens Institute of Technologyat UPMC Field. A stellar job by the Warriors’ defense held the Ducks (5-6-3, 4-1 MAC Freedom), ranked seventh in the lastest United Soccer Coaches Region IV poll, scoreless for all 90 minutes, making way for Green’s goal in the 70th minute for the Warriors (9-4-2, 3-2).
Bucknell 1, Boston University 0Notes:
A moment of brilliance from Teresa Deda just 4:22 into the match followed by some steadfast defending gave the Bucknell women’s soccer team a key 1-0 road victory over Patriot League-leading Boston University on Saturday at sunny Nickerson Field. Now 5-1-1 (8-5-2 overall) in the Patriot League, the Bison leapfrogged the 5-2-0 Terriers to take over the top spot in the table with just two games remaining. Army West Point also has a chance to get to 5-1-1 later on Saturday evening when it hosts Navy.
Men’s soccerSaturdayStevens Institute 2, Lycoming 0Note:
Stevens, ranked third in the region, improves to 11-0-2, 4-0-1 MAC Freedom. Lycoming falls to 7-4-4, 3-2.
Women’s cross countryFridayLycoming at Blue & Gold InvitationalNotes:
Sophomore Katryn Yocum finished second in 24:57.80 to lead the Warriors to a third-place finish at the Blue & Gold Invitational at Wilkes University, while first-year Kenneth Draper added a 10th-place finish in 29:209.20 for the men’s team. Also for Lycoming, senior Mariah Rovenolt (Warrior Run High School) posted a career-best 34:50.80 to round out those that factored into the scoring.
Men’s/women’s swimmingLycoming sweeps AlbrightNotes
: Senior Katherine Brown won three individual events for the women and junior Eliot Keith won two individual events and a relay to lead the men, as the Warriors swept Albright for the first time in 26 years, posting an 84-54 win on the women’s side and 104-71 on the men’s side. It was the first time since the 1995-96 season that the Warriors beat the Lions on both the men’s and women’s side and the first time the Warriors ever swept a men’s and women’s meet occurring at the same time.
Men’s swimmingSaturdayBloomsburg at West Chester/Lehigh Tri-MeetNotes:
The Huskies posted several PSAC qualifying times and impressed at a very fast meet with West Chester and Lehigh. In the 100-yard breaststroke, Sean Witmer (Mifflinburg Area H.S.) finished seventh at 1:02.54. In the 200 breast, Witmer finished fifth with a PSAC time of 2:19.19. Witmer also helped his 200 free relay team finish eighth in 1:32.22.
FootballNFL GlanceAMERICAN CONFERENCEEast W L T Pct PF PA
Buffalo 5 1 0 .833 176 81 N.Y. Jets 4 2 0 .667 143 128 Miami 3 3 0 .500 131 155 New England 3 3 0 .500 141 113
South W L T Pct PF PA
Tennessee 3 2 0 .600 96 118 Indianapolis 3 2 1 .583 103 121 Jacksonville 2 4 0 .333 138 114 Houston 1 3 1 .300 86 99
North W L T Pct PF PA
Baltimore 3 3 0 .500 158 141 Cincinnati 3 3 0 .500 138 115 Cleveland 2 4 0 .333 148 163 Pittsburgh 2 4 0 .333 97 146
West W L T Pct PF PA
Kansas City 4 2 0 .667 179 149 L.A. Chargers 3 2 0 .600 122 136 Denver 2 3 0 .400 75 80 Las Vegas 1 4 0 .200 125 130
NATIONAL CONFERENCEEast W L T Pct PF PA
Philadelphia 6 0 0 1.000 161 105 N.Y. Giants 5 1 0 .833 127 113 Dallas 4 2 0 .667 110 98 Washington 2 4 0 .333 102 135
South W L T Pct PF PA
Atlanta 3 3 0 .500 146 136 Tampa Bay 3 3 0 .500 121 103 New Orleans 2 4 0 .333 141 158 Carolina 1 5 0 .167 103 146
North W L T Pct PF PA
Minnesota 5 1 0 .833 139 118 Green Bay 3 3 0 .500 107 123 Chicago 2 4 0 .333 93 118 Detroit 1 4 0 .200 140 170
West W L T Pct PF PA
L.A. Rams 3 3 0 .500 104 126 San Francisco 3 3 0 .500 122 89 Seattle 3 3 0 .500 146 163 Arizona 2 4 0 .333 114 142 ___
Thursday’s Games
Washington 12, Chicago 7
Sunday’s Games
Atlanta 28, San Francisco 14 Cincinnati 30, New Orleans 26 Indianapolis 34, Jacksonville 27 Minnesota 24, Miami 16 N.Y. Giants 24, Baltimore 20 N.Y. Jets 27, Green Bay 10 New England 38, Cleveland 15 Pittsburgh 20, Tampa Bay 18 L.A. Rams 24, Carolina 10 Seattle 19, Arizona 9 Buffalo 24, Kansas City 20 Philadelphia 26, Dallas 17 Open: Houston, Las Vegas, Tennessee, Detroit
Monday’s Games
Denver at L.A. Chargers, 8:15 p.m.
Thursday, Oct. 20
New Orleans at Arizona, 8:15 p.m.
Sunday, Oct. 23
Atlanta at Cincinnati, 1 p.m. Cleveland at Baltimore, 1 p.m. Detroit at Dallas, 1 p.m. Green Bay at Washington, 1 p.m. Indianapolis at Tennessee, 1 p.m. N.Y. Giants at Jacksonville, 1 p.m. Tampa Bay at Carolina, 1 p.m. Houston at Las Vegas, 4:05 p.m. N.Y. Jets at Denver, 4:05 p.m. Kansas City at San Francisco, 4:25 p.m. Seattle at L.A. Chargers, 4:25 p.m. Pittsburgh at Miami, 8:20 p.m. Open: Buffalo, L.A. Rams, Minnesota, Philadelphia
Monday, Oct. 24
Chicago at New England, 8:15 p.m.
BaseballMLB Postseason GlanceDIVISION SERIES(Best-of-5)American LeagueHouston 3, Seattle 0
Tuesday, Oct. 11 — Houston 8, Seattle 7 Thursday, Oct. 13 — Houston 4, Seattle 2 Saturday, Oct. 15 — Houston 1, Seattle 0, 18 innings
Cleveland 2, New York 2
Tuesday, Oct. 11 — New York 4, Cleveland 1 Thursday, Oct. 13 — Cleveland at New York, ppd., rain Friday, Oct. 14 — Cleveland 4, New York 2, 10 innings Saturday, Oct. 15 — Cleveland 6, New York 5 Sunday, Oct. 16 — New York (Cole 4, Cleveland 2 Monday, Oct. 17 — Cleveland (Civale 5-6) at New York (Taillon 14-5), 7:07 p.m. (TBS)
National LeagueSan Diego 3, Los Angeles 1
Tuesday, Oct. 11 — Los Angeles 5, San Diego 3 Wednesday, Oct. 12 — San Diego 5, Los Angeles 3 Friday, Oct. 14 — San Diego 2, Los Angeles 1 Saturday, Oct. 15 — San Diego 5, Los Angeles 3
Philadelphia 3, Atlanta 1
Tuesday, Oct. 11 — Philadelphia 7, Atlanta 6 Wednesday, Oct. 12 — Atlanta 3, Philadelphia 0 Friday, Oct. 14 — Philadelphia 9, Atlanta 1 Saturday, Oct. 15 — Philadelphia 8, Atlanta 3
LEAGUE CHAMPIONSHIP SERIES(Best-of-7)American League(All Games on TBS)
Wednesday, Oct. 19: New York-Cleveland winner at Houston, 7:37 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 20: New York-Cleveland winner at Houston, 7:37 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22: Houston at New York-Cleveland winner, 5:07 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 23: Houston at New York-Cleveland winner, 7:07, p.m. x-Monday, Oct. 24: Houston at New York-Cleveland winner, 4:07 p.m. x-Tuesday, Oct. 25: New York-Cleveland winner at Houston, 6:07 p.m. x-Wednesday, Oct. 26: New York-Cleveland winner at Houston, 7:37 p.m.
National League(FOX or FS1)
Tuesday, Oct. 18: Philadelphia at San Diego (Darvish 16-8), 8:03 p.m. (FS1) Wednesday, Oct. 19: Philadelphia at San Diego, 4:35 p.m. (FOX/FS1) Friday, Oct. 21: San Diego at Philadelphia, 7:37 p.m. (FS1) Saturday, Oct. 22: San Diego at Philadelphia, 7:45 p.m. (FOX) x-Sunday, Oct. 23: San Diego at Philadelphia, 2:37 p.m. (FS1) x-Monday, Oct. 24: Philadelphia at San Diego, 8:03 p.m. (FS1) x-Tuesday, Oct. 25: Philadelphia at San Diego, 8:03 p.m. (FOX/FS1)
WORLD SERIES(Best-of-7)(All Games on Fox)
