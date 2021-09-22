Major League Baseball

National League

East Division

W L Pct GB Atlanta 79 70 .530 _ Philadelphia 77 74 .510 3 New York 73 78 .483 7 Miami 64 87 .424 16 Washington 62 89 .411 18

Central Division

W L Pct GB z-Milwaukee 91 60 .603 _ St. Louis 81 69 .540 9½ Cincinnati 78 74 .513 13½ Chicago 67 84 .444 24 Pittsburgh 57 94 .377 34

West Division

W L Pct GB z-San Francisco 98 53 .649 _ z-Los Angeles 97 54 .642 1 San Diego 76 74 .507 21½ Colorado 70 80 .467 27½ Arizona 48 103 .318 50 z-clinched playoff berth

Tuesday’s Games

Washington 7, Miami 1 Pittsburgh 6, Cincinnati 2 Philadelphia 3, Baltimore 2, 10 innings Boston 6, N.Y. Mets 3 St. Louis 2, Milwaukee 1 Minnesota 9, Chicago Cubs 5 L.A. Dodgers 5, Colorado 4, 10 innings Atlanta 6, Arizona 1 San Francisco 6, San Diego 5

Wednesday’s Games

Pittsburgh (TBD) at Cincinnati (Castillo 8-15), 12:35 p.m. Washington (Gray 0-2) at Miami (Hernandez 1-2), 6:40 p.m. Baltimore (Akin 2-10) at Philadelphia (Wheeler 14-9), 7:05 p.m. N.Y. Mets (Walker 7-10) at Boston (Sale 4-0), 7:10 p.m. Minnesota (Ryan 1-1) at Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 14-6), 7:40 p.m. St. Louis (Mikolas 1-2) at Milwaukee (Anderson 4-8), 7:40 p.m. L.A. Dodgers (Buehler 14-4) at Colorado (Márquez 12-10), 8:40 p.m. Atlanta (Anderson 7-5) at Arizona (Kelly 7-10), 9:40 p.m. San Francisco (Kazmir 0-1) at San Diego (Velasquez 3-7), 10:10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

St. Louis at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m. L.A. Dodgers at Colorado, 3:10 p.m. Atlanta at Arizona, 3:40 p.m. San Francisco at San Diego, 4:10 p.m. Washington at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m. Pittsburgh at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.

American League

East Division

W L Pct GB Tampa Bay 93 59 .612 _ Boston 87 65 .572 6 Toronto 85 66 .563 7½ New York 85 67 .559 8 Baltimore 4 8 103 .318 44½

Central Division

W L Pct GB Chicago 85 66 .563 _ Cleveland 74 76 .493 10½ Detroit 74 78 .487 11½ Kansas City 69 83 .454 16½ Minnesota 66 85 .437 19

West Division

W L Pct GB Houston 90 61 .596 _ Oakland 82 69 .543 8 Seattle 82 69 .543 8 Los Angeles 72 79 .477 18 Texas 55 96 .364 35

Tuesday’s Games

Detroit 5, Chicago White Sox 3 Cleveland 4, Kansas City 1 N.Y. Yankees 7, Texas 1 Toronto 4, Tampa Bay 2 Philadelphia 3, Baltimore 2, 10 innings Boston 6, N.Y. Mets 3 Minnesota 9, Chicago Cubs 5 Seattle 5, Oakland 2 Houston 10, L.A. Angels 5

Wednesday’s Games

Chicago White Sox (López 3-3) at Detroit (Mize 7-8), 1:10 p.m. Toronto (Merryweather 0-1) at Tampa Bay (Patiño 4-3), 3:10 p.m. Kansas City (Hernández 6-2) at Cleveland (Allen 1-7), 6:10 p.m. Baltimore (Akin 2-10) at Philadelphia (Wheeler 14-9), 7:05 p.m. Texas (Hearn 6-5) at N.Y. Yankees (Kluber 5-3), 7:05 p.m. N.Y. Mets (Walker 7-10) at Boston (Sale 4-0), 7:10 p.m. Minnesota (Ryan 1-1) at Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 14-6), 7:40 p.m. Houston (Garcia 11-7) at L.A. Angels (Junk 0-1), 9:38 p.m. Seattle (Flexen 12-6) at Oakland (Irvin 10-13), 9:40 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Chicago White Sox at Cleveland, 1:10 p.m., 1st game Seattle at Oakland, 3:37 p.m. Chicago White Sox at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m., 2nd game Texas at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m. Toronto at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m. Houston at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Minor League Baseball

Playoffs

Double-A Northeast

Championship Series

(Best-of-5)

x-if necessary Akron 1, Bowie 0 Tuesday, Sept. 21: Akron 5, Bowie 1 Wednesday, Sept. 22: Akron at Bowie, 6:35 p.m. Friday, Sept. 24: Bowie at Akron, 6:05 p.m. x-Saturday, Sept. 25: Bowie at Akron, 6:05 p.m. x-Sunday, Sept. 26: Bowie at Akron, 6:05 p.m.

High-A East

Championship Series

(Best-of-5)

x-if necessary Greensboro vs. Bowling Green Tuesday, Sept. 21: Bowling Green at Greensboro, ppd. to Sept. 22 Wednesday, Sept. 22: Bowling Green at Greensboro, 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 23: Bowling Green at Greensboro, 6:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 24: Greensboro at Bowling Green, 7:35 p.m. x-Saturday, Sept. 25: Greensboro at Bowling Green, TBD x-Sunday, Sept. 26: Cedar Rapids at Quad Cities, TBD

Low-A East

Championship Series

(Best-of-5)

x-if necessary Charleston 1, Down East 0 Tuesday, Sept. 21: Charleston 4, Down East 2 Wednesday, Sept. 22: Charleston at Down East, 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 24: Down East at Charleston, 7:05 p.m. x-Saturday, Sept. 25: Down East at Charleston, 6:05 p.m. x-Sunday, Sept. 26: Down East at Charleston, 5:05 p.m.

WNBA

EASTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB x-Connecticut 26 6 .813 — x-Chicago 16 16 .500 10 Washington 12 20 .375 14 x-New York 12 20 .375 14 Atlanta 8 24 .250 18 Indiana 6 26 .188 20

WESTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB x-Las Vegas 24 8 .750 — x-Minnesota 22 10 .688 2 x-Seattle 21 11 .656 3 x-Phoenix 19 13 .594 5 x-Dallas 14 18 .438 10 Los Angeles 12 20 .375 12 x-clinched playoff spot

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled.

Wednesday’s Games

No games scheduled.

Thursday’s Games

Dallas at Chicago, 8 p.m. New York at Phoenix, 10 p.m.

Friday’s Games

No games scheduled.

Major League Soccer

Eastern Conference

W L T Pts GF GA New England 17 4 5 56 48 30 Nashville 10 3 11 41 39 23 New York City FC 11 8 5 38 43 28 Orlando City 10 7 8 38 36 36 CF Montréal 10 8 7 37 36 30 Atlanta 9 7 9 36 35 30 Philadelphia 9 7 8 35 31 25 D.C. United 10 11 4 34 41 36 Inter Miami CF 9 10 5 32 24 35 Columbus 8 11 7 31 30 35 New York 7 11 5 26 29 28 Chicago 6 14 5 23 24 40 Cincinnati 4 12 8 20 24 44 Toronto FC 4 15 6 18 28 51

Western Conference

W L T Pts GF GA Sporting Kansas City 13 5 7 46 43 26 Seattle 13 5 6 45 36 20 Colorado 12 4 8 44 35 24 LA Galaxy 11 9 5 38 37 40 Portland 11 10 4 37 36 42 Real Salt Lake 10 9 6 36 41 35 Minnesota United 9 8 7 34 27 29 Los Angeles FC 9 10 6 33 38 36 Vancouver 7 8 9 30 30 34 San Jose 7 9 9 30 32 38 FC Dallas 6 11 9 27 38 43 Houston 5 10 11 26 31 39 Austin FC 5 16 4 19 25 40 NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

Saturday, September 25

Atlanta at Philadelphia, 3:30 p.m. Orlando City at New England, 7 p.m. Cincinnati at D.C. United, 7:30 p.m. CF Montréal at Columbus, 7:30 p.m. New York at New York City FC, 8 p.m. Houston at Minnesota, 8 p.m. Toronto FC at Colorado, 8 p.m. FC Dallas at Vancouver, 10 p.m. Los Angeles FC at San Jose, 10 p.m. Real Salt Lake at Portland, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday, September 26

Nashville at Chicago, 1 p.m. Seattle at Sporting Kansas City, 7 p.m. LA Galaxy at Austin FC, 9:30 p.m. Wednesday, September 29 Cincinnati at Toronto FC, 7 p.m. Miami at Atlanta, 7 p.m. New England at CF Montréal, 7:30 p.m. Minnesota at D.C. United, 7:30 p.m. Philadelphia at New York, 7:30 p.m. Sporting Kansas City at FC Dallas, 8 p.m. New York City FC at Chicago, 8 p.m. Orlando City at Nashville, 8:30 p.m. Austin FC at Colorado, 9 p.m. Vancouver at Houston, 9 p.m. LA Galaxy at Real Salt Lake, 9:30 p.m. Portland at Los Angeles FC, 10:30 p.m. Seattle at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Saturday, October 2

Real Salt Lake at Austin FC, 3:30 p.m. Atlanta at CF Montréal, 7 p.m. D.C. United at Orlando City, 7:30 p.m. New York at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m. Minnesota at FC Dallas, 8 p.m. San Jose at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Sunday, October 3

Nashville at New York City FC, 12 p.m. Columbus at Philadelphia, 4 p.m. Chicago at Toronto FC, 4 p.m. Houston at Sporting Kansas City, 4 p.m. Miami at Portland, 5:30 p.m. LA Galaxy at Los Angeles FC, 8 p.m. Colorado at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Women’s soccer

NWSL

W L T Pts GF GA Portland 11 4 2 35 25 11 Reign FC 10 7 2 32 27 19 North Carolina 8 5 5 29 22 10 Orlando 7 5 7 28 24 21 Chicago 7 7 5 26 20 23 Washington 6 6 5 23 19 21 Houston 6 7 5 23 20 23 Gotham FC 5 5 7 22 17 15 Louisville 4 9 5 17 15 27 Kansas City 2 11 5 11 9 28 NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

Saturday, September 25

North Carolina at Gotham FC, 3 p.m. Portland at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Sunday, September 26

Houston at Louisville, 3 p.m. Kansas City at Washington, 5 p.m. Orlando at Reign FC, 7 p.m.

Friday, October 1

Washington at North Carolina, 7 p.m. Gotham FC at Louisville, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, October 2

Orlando at Chicago, 8 p.m. Houston at Kansas City, 8 p.m. Reign FC at Portland, 10 p.m.

Transactions

BASEBALL Major League Baseball American League BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Claimed RHP Joey Krehbiel off waivers from Tampa Bay. Designated RHP Manny Barreda for assignment. Sent RHP Dusten Knight off waivers to Norfolk (Triple-A East). Sent LHP Bruce Zimmermann to Norfolk on a rehab assignment. Selected the contract of RHP Cesar Valdez from Norfolk and agreed to terms on a major league contract. Placed OF D.J. Stewart on the 60-day IL. BOSTON RED SOX — Placed RHP Garrett Whitlock on the 10-day IL, retroactive to Sept. 20. Recalled RHP Ryan Brasier from Worcester (Triple-A East). Reinstated INF Christian Arroyo from the COVID-19 IL. Returned INF Jack Lopez to Worcester. CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Reinstated OF Adam Engel from the 10-day IL. Optioned INF Romy Gonzalez to Charlotte (Triple-A East). CLEVELAND INDIANS — Optioned RHP J.C. Mejia to Columbus (Triple-A East). Placed SS Amed Rosario on the COVID-19 list. KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Optioned C Sebastian Rivero and CF Edward Olivares to Omaha (Triple-A East). Reinstated C Cam Gallagher from the 10-day IL. LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Released RHP Jake Petricka. MINNESOTA TWINS — Reinstated SS Andrelton Simmons from the restricted list. Reinstated C Mitch Garver from 10-day IL. OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Optioned RHP Miguel Romero to Las Vegas (Triple-A West). Activated RHP Michael Feliz. TEXAS RANGERS — Sent RHP Kohei Arihara outright to Round Rock (Triple-A West). National League ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Sent RHP Jake Faria outright to Reno (Triple-A West). Transferred 1B Seth Beer from the 10-day IL to the 60-day IL. ATLANTA BRAVES — Optioned C Chadwick Tromp to Gwinnett (Triple-A East). CHICAGO CUBS — Recalled RF Nick Martini from Iowa (Triple-A East). Placed 1B Alfonso Rivas on the 10-day IL, retroactive to Sept. 20. Placed RF Jason Heyward on the 10-day IL. Sent RHP Dillon Maples to Iowa (Triple-A East). LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Recalled OF Luke Raley from Oklahoma City (Triple-A West). Placed OF Cody Bellinger on the 10-day IL, retroactive to Sept. 18. Released RHP Jake Petricka. MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Reinstated OF Tyrone Taylor from the 10-day IL. Optioned RHP Miguel Sanchez to Nashville (Triple-A East). PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Released RHP Tyler Phillips. SAN DIEGO PADRES — Reinstated RHP Javy Guerra from the 60-day IL. Designated RHP Jake Arrieta for assignment. SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Claimed C Chadwick Tromp off waivers from Atlanta. Sent RHP Reyes Moronta outright to Sacramento (Triple-A West) after clearing waivers. Minor League Baseball Atlantic League LONG ISLAND DUCKS — Reinstated INF Ty Kelly and RHP Brandon Feldmann to the active list. Placed RHP Anderson DeLeon and LHP Darin Downs on the inactive list. FOOTBALL National Football League ARIZONA CARDINALS — Activated WR Antoine Wesley from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Released K Matt McCrane from the practice squad. ATLANTA FALCONS — Signed P Dustin Colquitt to the practice squad. Released OL Bryan Witzmann from the practice squad. BALTIMORE RAVENS — Signed OLs David Sharpe and Jaryd Jones-Smith to the practice squad. Released LB Blake Gallagher and OL Foster Sarell from the practice squad. CAROLINA PANTHERS — Placed LG Pat Eflein on injured reserve. CINCINNATI BENGALS — Signed C Lamont Gaillard to the practice squad. CLEVELAND BROWNS — Placed WR Jarvis Landry on injured reserve. Promoted DE Ifeadi Odenigbo from the practice squad to the active roster. DENVER BRONCOS — Placed LB Josey Jewell on injured reserve. GREEN BAY PACKERS — Released TE Jace Sternberger. Signed Shawn Davis and DL R.J. McIntosh to the practice squad. Released DL Abdullah Anderson and G/T Jacob Capra from the practice squad. HOUSTON TEXANS — Placed QB Tyrod Taylor and WR Nico Collins on injured reserve. Signed TE Anthony Auclair. Signed LB Hardy Nickerson to the practice squad. LOS ANGELES RAMS — Signed RB Javian Hawkins to the practice squad. MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Promoted QB Sean Mannion from the practice squad to the active roster. Released RB Ameer Abdullah and signed to the practice squad. Signed TE Brandon Dillon to the practice squad. NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Promoted K Nick Folk from the practice squad to the active roster. Signed C Drake Jackson to the practice squad. NEW YORK GIANTS — Released TE Ryan Izzo from the practice squad. Signed S Steven Parker and G Cole Banwart to the practice squad. Placed G Nick Gates on injured reserve. NEW YORK JETS — Promoted LB Del’Shawn Phillips from the practice squad. Waived DB Sheldrick Redwine. PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Signed TE Richard Rodgers to the practice squad. Released C Harry Crider. Placed G Brandon Brooks and DE Brandon Graham on injured reserve. SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Signed RB Jacques Patrick. TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Signed WR John Hurst and CB Rashard Robinson to the practice squad. TENNESSEE TITANS — Waived S Bradley McDougald and DL Anthony Rush from the active roster. HOCKEY National Hockey League BOSTON BRUINS — Re-signed F Zach Sentyshyn to a one-year, two-way contract. COLUMBUS BLUE JACKETS — Signed G Elvis Merzukins to a five-year contract extension. MINNESOTA WILD — Signed F Kirill Kaprizov to a five-year contract. WINNIPEG JETS — Waived D Sami Niku. East Coast Hockey League READING ROYALS — Signed Ds Jake Ryczek and Jared Brandt to standard player contracts. SOCCER Major League Soccer FC CINCINNATI — Loaned D Avionne Flanagan to FC Tulsa (USL Championship) for the remainder of the season. LOS ANGELES FC — Acquired F Michee Ngalina on loan from Colorado Springs (USL). VANCOUVER WHITECAPS FC — Placed M Caio Alexandre on the season-ending injury list. Acquired $50,000 in 2022 genaral allocation money from Los Angeles FC in exchange for a 2021 interantional roster slot.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.