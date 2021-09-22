Major League Baseball
National League
East Division
W L Pct GB Atlanta 79 70 .530 _ Philadelphia 77 74 .510 3 New York 73 78 .483 7 Miami 64 87 .424 16 Washington 62 89 .411 18
Central Division
W L Pct GB z-Milwaukee 91 60 .603 _ St. Louis 81 69 .540 9½ Cincinnati 78 74 .513 13½ Chicago 67 84 .444 24 Pittsburgh 57 94 .377 34
West Division
W L Pct GB z-San Francisco 98 53 .649 _ z-Los Angeles 97 54 .642 1 San Diego 76 74 .507 21½ Colorado 70 80 .467 27½ Arizona 48 103 .318 50 z-clinched playoff berth
Tuesday’s Games
Washington 7, Miami 1 Pittsburgh 6, Cincinnati 2 Philadelphia 3, Baltimore 2, 10 innings Boston 6, N.Y. Mets 3 St. Louis 2, Milwaukee 1 Minnesota 9, Chicago Cubs 5 L.A. Dodgers 5, Colorado 4, 10 innings Atlanta 6, Arizona 1 San Francisco 6, San Diego 5
Wednesday’s Games
Pittsburgh (TBD) at Cincinnati (Castillo 8-15), 12:35 p.m. Washington (Gray 0-2) at Miami (Hernandez 1-2), 6:40 p.m. Baltimore (Akin 2-10) at Philadelphia (Wheeler 14-9), 7:05 p.m. N.Y. Mets (Walker 7-10) at Boston (Sale 4-0), 7:10 p.m. Minnesota (Ryan 1-1) at Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 14-6), 7:40 p.m. St. Louis (Mikolas 1-2) at Milwaukee (Anderson 4-8), 7:40 p.m. L.A. Dodgers (Buehler 14-4) at Colorado (Márquez 12-10), 8:40 p.m. Atlanta (Anderson 7-5) at Arizona (Kelly 7-10), 9:40 p.m. San Francisco (Kazmir 0-1) at San Diego (Velasquez 3-7), 10:10 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
St. Louis at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m. L.A. Dodgers at Colorado, 3:10 p.m. Atlanta at Arizona, 3:40 p.m. San Francisco at San Diego, 4:10 p.m. Washington at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m. Pittsburgh at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.
American League
East Division
W L Pct GB Tampa Bay 93 59 .612 _ Boston 87 65 .572 6 Toronto 85 66 .563 7½ New York 85 67 .559 8 Baltimore 4 8 103 .318 44½
Central Division
W L Pct GB Chicago 85 66 .563 _ Cleveland 74 76 .493 10½ Detroit 74 78 .487 11½ Kansas City 69 83 .454 16½ Minnesota 66 85 .437 19
West Division
W L Pct GB Houston 90 61 .596 _ Oakland 82 69 .543 8 Seattle 82 69 .543 8 Los Angeles 72 79 .477 18 Texas 55 96 .364 35
Tuesday’s Games
Detroit 5, Chicago White Sox 3 Cleveland 4, Kansas City 1 N.Y. Yankees 7, Texas 1 Toronto 4, Tampa Bay 2 Philadelphia 3, Baltimore 2, 10 innings Boston 6, N.Y. Mets 3 Minnesota 9, Chicago Cubs 5 Seattle 5, Oakland 2 Houston 10, L.A. Angels 5
Wednesday’s Games
Chicago White Sox (López 3-3) at Detroit (Mize 7-8), 1:10 p.m. Toronto (Merryweather 0-1) at Tampa Bay (Patiño 4-3), 3:10 p.m. Kansas City (Hernández 6-2) at Cleveland (Allen 1-7), 6:10 p.m. Baltimore (Akin 2-10) at Philadelphia (Wheeler 14-9), 7:05 p.m. Texas (Hearn 6-5) at N.Y. Yankees (Kluber 5-3), 7:05 p.m. N.Y. Mets (Walker 7-10) at Boston (Sale 4-0), 7:10 p.m. Minnesota (Ryan 1-1) at Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 14-6), 7:40 p.m. Houston (Garcia 11-7) at L.A. Angels (Junk 0-1), 9:38 p.m. Seattle (Flexen 12-6) at Oakland (Irvin 10-13), 9:40 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Chicago White Sox at Cleveland, 1:10 p.m., 1st game Seattle at Oakland, 3:37 p.m. Chicago White Sox at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m., 2nd game Texas at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m. Toronto at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m. Houston at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
Minor League Baseball
Playoffs
Double-A Northeast
Championship Series
(Best-of-5)
x-if necessary Akron 1, Bowie 0 Tuesday, Sept. 21: Akron 5, Bowie 1 Wednesday, Sept. 22: Akron at Bowie, 6:35 p.m. Friday, Sept. 24: Bowie at Akron, 6:05 p.m. x-Saturday, Sept. 25: Bowie at Akron, 6:05 p.m. x-Sunday, Sept. 26: Bowie at Akron, 6:05 p.m.
High-A East
Championship Series
(Best-of-5)
x-if necessary Greensboro vs. Bowling Green Tuesday, Sept. 21: Bowling Green at Greensboro, ppd. to Sept. 22 Wednesday, Sept. 22: Bowling Green at Greensboro, 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 23: Bowling Green at Greensboro, 6:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 24: Greensboro at Bowling Green, 7:35 p.m. x-Saturday, Sept. 25: Greensboro at Bowling Green, TBD x-Sunday, Sept. 26: Cedar Rapids at Quad Cities, TBD
Low-A East
Championship Series
(Best-of-5)
x-if necessary Charleston 1, Down East 0 Tuesday, Sept. 21: Charleston 4, Down East 2 Wednesday, Sept. 22: Charleston at Down East, 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 24: Down East at Charleston, 7:05 p.m. x-Saturday, Sept. 25: Down East at Charleston, 6:05 p.m. x-Sunday, Sept. 26: Down East at Charleston, 5:05 p.m.
WNBA
EASTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB x-Connecticut 26 6 .813 — x-Chicago 16 16 .500 10 Washington 12 20 .375 14 x-New York 12 20 .375 14 Atlanta 8 24 .250 18 Indiana 6 26 .188 20
WESTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB x-Las Vegas 24 8 .750 — x-Minnesota 22 10 .688 2 x-Seattle 21 11 .656 3 x-Phoenix 19 13 .594 5 x-Dallas 14 18 .438 10 Los Angeles 12 20 .375 12 x-clinched playoff spot
Tuesday’s Games
No games scheduled.
Wednesday’s Games
No games scheduled.
Thursday’s Games
Dallas at Chicago, 8 p.m. New York at Phoenix, 10 p.m.
Friday’s Games
No games scheduled.
Major League Soccer
Eastern Conference
W L T Pts GF GA New England 17 4 5 56 48 30 Nashville 10 3 11 41 39 23 New York City FC 11 8 5 38 43 28 Orlando City 10 7 8 38 36 36 CF Montréal 10 8 7 37 36 30 Atlanta 9 7 9 36 35 30 Philadelphia 9 7 8 35 31 25 D.C. United 10 11 4 34 41 36 Inter Miami CF 9 10 5 32 24 35 Columbus 8 11 7 31 30 35 New York 7 11 5 26 29 28 Chicago 6 14 5 23 24 40 Cincinnati 4 12 8 20 24 44 Toronto FC 4 15 6 18 28 51
Western Conference
W L T Pts GF GA Sporting Kansas City 13 5 7 46 43 26 Seattle 13 5 6 45 36 20 Colorado 12 4 8 44 35 24 LA Galaxy 11 9 5 38 37 40 Portland 11 10 4 37 36 42 Real Salt Lake 10 9 6 36 41 35 Minnesota United 9 8 7 34 27 29 Los Angeles FC 9 10 6 33 38 36 Vancouver 7 8 9 30 30 34 San Jose 7 9 9 30 32 38 FC Dallas 6 11 9 27 38 43 Houston 5 10 11 26 31 39 Austin FC 5 16 4 19 25 40 NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.
Saturday, September 25
Atlanta at Philadelphia, 3:30 p.m. Orlando City at New England, 7 p.m. Cincinnati at D.C. United, 7:30 p.m. CF Montréal at Columbus, 7:30 p.m. New York at New York City FC, 8 p.m. Houston at Minnesota, 8 p.m. Toronto FC at Colorado, 8 p.m. FC Dallas at Vancouver, 10 p.m. Los Angeles FC at San Jose, 10 p.m. Real Salt Lake at Portland, 10:30 p.m.
Sunday, September 26
Nashville at Chicago, 1 p.m. Seattle at Sporting Kansas City, 7 p.m. LA Galaxy at Austin FC, 9:30 p.m. Wednesday, September 29 Cincinnati at Toronto FC, 7 p.m. Miami at Atlanta, 7 p.m. New England at CF Montréal, 7:30 p.m. Minnesota at D.C. United, 7:30 p.m. Philadelphia at New York, 7:30 p.m. Sporting Kansas City at FC Dallas, 8 p.m. New York City FC at Chicago, 8 p.m. Orlando City at Nashville, 8:30 p.m. Austin FC at Colorado, 9 p.m. Vancouver at Houston, 9 p.m. LA Galaxy at Real Salt Lake, 9:30 p.m. Portland at Los Angeles FC, 10:30 p.m. Seattle at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.
Saturday, October 2
Real Salt Lake at Austin FC, 3:30 p.m. Atlanta at CF Montréal, 7 p.m. D.C. United at Orlando City, 7:30 p.m. New York at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m. Minnesota at FC Dallas, 8 p.m. San Jose at Vancouver, 10 p.m.
Sunday, October 3
Nashville at New York City FC, 12 p.m. Columbus at Philadelphia, 4 p.m. Chicago at Toronto FC, 4 p.m. Houston at Sporting Kansas City, 4 p.m. Miami at Portland, 5:30 p.m. LA Galaxy at Los Angeles FC, 8 p.m. Colorado at Seattle, 10 p.m.
Women’s soccer
NWSL
W L T Pts GF GA Portland 11 4 2 35 25 11 Reign FC 10 7 2 32 27 19 North Carolina 8 5 5 29 22 10 Orlando 7 5 7 28 24 21 Chicago 7 7 5 26 20 23 Washington 6 6 5 23 19 21 Houston 6 7 5 23 20 23 Gotham FC 5 5 7 22 17 15 Louisville 4 9 5 17 15 27 Kansas City 2 11 5 11 9 28 NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.
Saturday, September 25
North Carolina at Gotham FC, 3 p.m. Portland at Chicago, 8 p.m.
Sunday, September 26
Houston at Louisville, 3 p.m. Kansas City at Washington, 5 p.m. Orlando at Reign FC, 7 p.m.
Friday, October 1
Washington at North Carolina, 7 p.m. Gotham FC at Louisville, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, October 2
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.