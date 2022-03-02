LEWISBURG — Bucknell senior Andrew Funk has earned a spot on the All-Patriot League Second Team. Funk, the Patriot League’s No. 2 scorer at 17.7 points per game, garnered his first career all-conference citation.
The lone senior on this year’s Bucknell squad, Funk has ranked among the Patriot League’s top two scorers all season long. He has joined an elite list of Bison players to crack 500 points in a season, and with 530 entering the Patriot League Tournament, he is just 20 points away from moving into the top 10 on Bucknell’s single-season points chart.
Funk reached the 1,000-point mark at Holy Cross on Jan. 22, and he has since climbed to 24th on Bucknell’s all-time scoring list with 1,196 career points. Funk also ranks eighth in school history with 184 made 3-pointers.
Funk joined his older brother, Tommy, in the ranks of All-Patriot League honorees, and they are now the first brother combination in league history to both earn All-PL honors. Tommy Funk was a two-time all-league selection for Army in 2019 and 2020.
