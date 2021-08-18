LEWISBURG – For the third season, the Bucknell football team will team with Vs. Cancer to bring awareness to pediatric cancer and raise funds to support the cause.
The Bison, who in 2018 became the first collegiate football program at any level to team with Vs. Cancer, will celebrate their 2021 efforts during Sept. 18’s game against Penn. The game, which is set for 6 p.m. and doubles as Bucknell’s home opener, will serve as Vs. Cancer’s kick-off to childhood cancer awareness month.
In partnership with Vs. Cancer, the football team has again selected Geisinger Janet Weis Children’s Hospital to receive 50 percent of donation proceeds. The other 50 percent will be used to fund ground-breaking brain tumor research efforts through the Pediatric Brain Tumor Foundation. The Bison, who raised more than $11,000 in 2018 and nearly $18,000 in 2019, are hoping to raise at least $15,000 in 2021.
The football team is the second Bison program to partner with Vs. Cancer. The women’s soccer team raised money for Janet Weis Children’s Hospital and the Pediatric Brain Tumor Foundation in 2017, 2018 and 2019; the program will fundraise again in 2021.
Vs. Cancer was founded in 2012 by Chase Jones, a former collegiate baseball player at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill who was diagnosed with a brain tumor as a freshman. The support of his teammates during treatment was his largest source of strength during recovery. Vs. Cancer now works with athletic teams across the country who have joined the fight against childhood cancer. With the help of athletes, teams and communities nationwide, Vs. Cancer has raised more than $5 million dollars since its inception and is now a signature fundraising campaign for the Pediatric Brain Tumor Foundation.
Support the Bucknell football team’s fundraiser for Vs. Cancer by visiting team.curethekids.org/BucknellFootballVsCancer.
Nittany Lion Beau Bartlett wins bronze medal at UWW Junior World Championship in Russia
UNIVERSITY PARK – Penn State Nittany Lion wrestler Beau Bartlett won a bronze medal at 65 kg in the United World Wrestling Junior World Championships in Ufa, Russia. Bartlett went 3-1 at the two-day event to earn a spot on the podium.
The Penn State sophomore began the tournament with two dominant wins to advance to the semifinals. Bartlett took down Hungary’s Marcell Kovacs 12-1 to start his tournament and then posted an 11-0 win over Davit Margaryan of Armenia. The two straight technical superiority victories moved Bartlett into the semis where he met Ziraddin Bayramov of Azerbaijan. Bartlett dropped a tough 6-2 decision and fell into bronze medal contention the next day.
Bartlett took on Tajikistan’s Mustafo Akhmedov for a bronze medal on day two of the event. He fell behind 4-0 early on an Akhmedov takedown and leg lace, trailing by that score at the break. Bartlett cut the lead to 4-1 after Akhmedov went on the shot clock and did not score. With time running out, the Nittany Lion sophomore doubled Akhmedov out of bounds, taking a 5-4 lead and added a final takedown as the clock ran out to post the thrilling 7-4 win. The late flurry completed a comeback that earned Bartlett a bronze medal.
Bloomsburg field hockey picked sixth in PSAC preseason poll
BLOOMSBURG — The Bloomsburg University field hockey team has been selected to finished sixth in the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference as voted on by league coaches and announced the PSAC, Tuesday.
After a full year away from the turf, West Chester earned nine first-place votes to capture the top-spot in the poll while East Stroudsburg was selected to finish second. Shippensburg nabbed two first-place votes and was tabbed to finish third. Kutztown and Millersville were selected to finished fourth and fifth with Bloomsburg taking the No. 6 spot. Mansfield, IUP, and Slippery Rock were voted No. 7 — 9 while Mercyhurst and Seton Hill were projected to finish 10th and 11th in the PSAC.
The top six teams at the end of the regular season qualify for the PSAC tournament which is slated to begin on Nov. 2.
The Huskies finished 7-11 in 2019 and 4-6 in PSAC play before missing the 2020 season due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Returning to the field for Bloomsburg this season is the Huskies’ lead goal-scorer from 2019, senior Foto Tsioles, who finished the year with eight goals and one assist for 17 points in 2019 and has 10 goals and one assist in her career at BU. Senior Kristen Robinson returns for her third season in the Maroon and Gold and finished 2019 with three goals to push her career totals to four goals and one assist as a defensive midfielder for BU.
Also back for the Huskies is junior midfielder Bri Doebler, a graduate of Mifflinburg Area High School, and new to the team is freshman midfielder Kara Koch, a Lewisburg High grad.
In cage, the Huskies have a pair of veterans to lead their four goalies. Junior Abby Shaffer played in 12 games for BU in 2019 and had a 4-7 overall record. She recorded four combined shutouts and had 59 saves in 613 minutes in goal. Graduate student Dana Sheply has 28 games under her belt and a 14-13 overall record. Sheply was an All-PSAC Third Team honoree in 2018 after posting a 1.33 goals against average with 71 saves in 892 minutes and a 7-6 overall record. She has four shutouts in her career with Bloomsburg.
Head coach Nikki Hartranft is in her 12th season at the helm of the Huskies and welcomes Skyler Dietrich to the coaching staff this season after a successful career at Penn State University. Dietrich is the younger sister of current assistant coach, Courtney Noll.
Bloomsburg opens the regular season on Friday, Sept. 3 with a trip to Bentley University in Waltham, Massachusetts for a 12 pm contest before traveling to AIC on Sept. 5 for a 1 p.m. game. The Huskies return home for the first time in over a year on Sept. 7 when they host Pace University for a 4 p.m. contest at Steph Pettit Stadium.
