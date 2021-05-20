WILLIAMSPORT — The District 4 Class 2A champions and runners-up, along with those meeting state-qualifying (SQ) marks, will advance to next weekend’s PIAA Track and Field Championships, while only champions, and those with SQ marks, will advance to the 3A championships.
Class 3A
Shikellamy’s Gavin Colescott has a SQ mark in the 100 (11.04). Lewisburg’s Cam Michaels (11.29) and Mifflinburg’s Daniel Reimer (11.33) are close.
In the 110 hurdles, Williamsport’s Allen Taylor (14.28) and Danville’s Brandon Zimmerman (14.40) have SQ marks. Zimmerman has a state mark in the 300 hurdles (39.20) as well, and is the lone hurdler under 40.
Zimmerman also has a state mark in the 200 (22.0) while Lewisburg’s Michaels is not far off (22.68).
Shamokin’s Billy Delbaugh has the lone SQ mark in the 400 (48.66) and he is the lone runner under 50 seconds.
In the mile, Williamsport’s J. Henry Lyon has the lone SQ mark of 4:21.02.
Lewisburg’s Jacob Hess (9:19.75) and Lyon (9:29.22) have state marks in the 3,200. Lewisburg’s Alan Daniel and Danville’s Rory Liberman are the only other two runners under 10 minutes.
Shikellamy’s Mason Brusker (15-2) has a SQ mark in the pole vault.
Danville’s Zimmerman has the lone SQ (23-3.75) in the long jump. Lewisburg’s Anthony Bhangdia is at 21-11.
Danville’s Jagger Dressler has a SQ (45-0) in the triple jump and Bhangdia is nearly there (44-5.5).
Shikellamy’s Eric Shoch has a SQ in the discus (155-4). Mifflinburg’s Josh Antonym is at 146-3.
There are no SQ marks in the 800, though Lewisburg’s Thomas Hess (1:58.33) is the lone runner under 2 minutes.
Only the Lewisburg 4x800 relay boasted a state mark. James Koconis, Calvin Bailey, Gianluca Perrone and Thomas Hess posted a 7:56.13 to meet the mark.
Williamsport’s Shaheem Hill (6-4) leads the high jump field, Shikellamy’s Jared Oakes the shot put (51-5) and Danville’s Kayden Riley leads the javelin field (168-3). None are state marks.
Class 2A
In the 100, Southern’s Braeden Wisloski (10.74) and Gavin Garcia (10.94), Loyalsock’s Idris Ali (11.27), Hughesville’s Anthony Nanton (11.04) and Tanner Bradley (11.24), Wyalusing’s Kashawn Cameron (11.24), Milton’s Chris Aviles (11.24) and Bloomsbury’s Nasir Heard (11.17) boast SQ times.
Wisloski and Heard are the lone 200 sprinters with SQ marks (22.12 and 22.66 respectively).
In the 110 hurdles, Southern’s Jake Rose (14.24) and Troy’s Dustin Hagin (15.04) have SQ times. Rose has the lone SQ time in the 300 hurdles (39.75).
In the 3,200, Hughesvile’s Hunter Foust has the lone SQ time (9:47.97). Warrior Run’s Caden Dufrene is the lone other runner under 10 (9:57.01).
Wyalusing’s Cameron has the lone SQ mark in the long jump (22-8.5) while Loyalsock’s Ali boasts a SQ mark of 44-0 in triple jump.
Mount Carmel’s Matt Keeley headlines the shot put with an SQ (49-6).
Southern and Bloomsburg have SQ times (42.89 and 44..21) in the 4x100 relay. Southern has the lone SQ in the 4x400 (3:25.34). Hughesville has the lone SQ time in the 4x800 (8:13.38).
There were no SQ marks in the 400 or 800. Southern’s Garcia has the top 400 time (50.88) while South Williamsport’s Quaid Molino has the top 800 time (1:59.86).
There were no SQ marks in the 1,600, though South Williamsport’s Port Habalar has the top time (4:35.78). Warrior Run’s Dufrene is close with a 4:36.
No SQ marks were tallied for the high jump, though Mount Carmel’s Michael Balichik (6-2) and Warrior Run’s Spencer Tanner (6-0) are over 6 feet. No SQ marks were met for the pole vault, though Bloomsbury’s Aaron Williams (12-7) and Kaden Majcher (12-6) led the field.
No SQ marks were reached for the discus, though Athens Asher Ellis (143-0) and Milton’s Cole Goodwin (141-11) lead the field. Montoursville’s Gavin Livermore has the top javelin throw (169-10).
Classifications
Boys 2A: Bloomsburg, Canton, Central Columbia, East Juniata, Hughesville, Loyalsock, Meadowbrook, Midd-West, Millville, Milton, Montgomery, Montoursville, Mount Carmel, NP-Mansfield, NE Bradford, Northumberland Christian, Sayre, South Williamsport, Southern Columbia, Towanda, Troy, Warrior Run, Wellsboro, Williamson, Wyalusing Boys 3A: CMVT, Danville, Jersey Shore, Lewisburg, Mifflinburg, Selinsgrove, Shamokin, Shikellamy, Williamsport
Area best from sections Top-four, PHAC and NTL league meets
Boys
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.