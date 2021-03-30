BETHLEHEM – Bucknell’s Brandon Sanders was named the Patriot League Offensive Player of the Week, the league office announced Monday.
Sanders, who was also recognized as the Bison Athlete of the Week, was honored for his performance during the Bison football team’s 38-13 victory over Lafayette this past Saturday.
Sanders’s 179 yards and two touchdowns came on 12 receptions, two shy of the school record he set against Holy Cross in 2019. He became the sixth Bison to eclipse 170 receiving yards in a single game, joining Tom Mitchell (264 against Temple in 1965), Will Carter (246 against Lehigh in 2014), Lester Erb (202 against Fordham in 1989, 194 against Lafayette in 1989), Carl Probst (201 against The Citadel in 1971) and David Berardinelli (184 against Towson in 1992).
Sanders’s 179 yards stands seventh in school history and is 57 higher than his previous career-best total set against the Crusaders.
Sanders is the first Bison to receive Patriot League Offensive Player of the Week laurels since running back Matt DelMauro was honored following the Nov. 15, 2014 contest at Holy Cross. That season, Carter, tight end Jake Hartman and wide receiver C.J. Williams were also tabbed as the Patriot League Offensive Player of the Week.
In the space between DelMauro and Sanders’s awards, Bucknell had 10 Defensive Players of the Week, nine Rookies of the Week and eight Special Teams Players of the Week.
Sanders and the Bison battle defending Patriot League champion Holy Cross at Fitton Field on Saturday. Kickoff is scheduled for 1 p.m.
BU field hockey’s Clara McCormick named PL Goalkeeper of the Week
LEWISBURG – Bucknell field hockey’s Clara McCormick has been named this week’s Patriot League Goalkeeper of the Week on Monday. McCormick posted an outstanding effort in the cage during Sunday’s 2-1 victory over American in what was just her second career start.
McCormick, a native of Pittsburg, made 11 saves while allowing just one goal in almost 80 minutes of play. The sophomore kept American off the scoreboard through the first 55 minutes of the game, despite facing 19 shots. The one goal the Eagles did score was with under five minutes remaining and sent the game into the first of two overtime periods.
McCormick and the Bison faced four more shots in the two overtime periods, two of which she saved to keep the game alive and allow the Bison to pull off the victory with 51 seconds left in the second overtime. McCormick now has 13 total saves on the season and sports a .765 save percentage.
Three other Bison received honorable mentions this week. First-year Olivia Bush was an honorable mention for Rookie of the Week after netting her first career goal. Kaelyn Long was an honorable mention for Defensive Player of the Week after playing all 79 minutes, recording a defensive save, and supplying an assist on the game-winner. Lastly, Leah Fogelsanger was an honorable mention for Offensive Player of the Week for scoring the golden goal to give the Bison their first win of the season.
Super DIRTcar Series invades Pennsylvania’s Bloomsburg Fairgrounds Raceway Sept. 2
BLOOMSBURG — On Thursday, Sept. 2, the Super DIRTcar Series Big Block Modifieds will storm into Pennsylvania for a 100-lap, $10,000-to-win spectacular at the Bloomsburg Fairgrounds Raceway.
The Bloomsburg Fair is entering its 166th edition in 2021 and its first Super DIRTcar Series race. Recently, the fair built a 3/8-mile race track inside of the original half-mile configuration making it suitable for full-size, high-horsepower race cars, and appointed Steve O’Neal as race promoter.
By Sept. 2 the Super DIRTcar Series season will have been underway for five months. Vital championship points will be in heated contention with the season heading full steam towards the World of Outlaws World Finals at The Dirt Track at Charlotte.
Star drivers like Mat Williamson, Matt Sheppard, Larry Wight, and the rest of the Series will make history at the first Super DIRTcar Series race at Bloomsburg. Young guns like Demetrios Drellos, Jack Lehner, and more will look to stamp their name on the inaugural event.
The Wingless Sportsman Series will also be on the card making for an exciting two-division show to kick off the Labor Day Weekend.
Not only will the race winner hoist a $10,000 check above their head in Victory Lane, but they will also receive guaranteed starter status for the biggest dirt modified race in the world: The Billy Whittaker Cars 200 at NAPA Super DIRT Week. All Series races paying $10,000 or more have this distinction.
The Series has a long history of running big races at fairgrounds. Land of Legends Raceway, Weedsport Speedway, Orange County Fair Speedway, and others are all on fairgrounds and on the Series schedule today. Of course, NAPA Super DIRT Week once took center stage at the New York State Fairgrounds until the event moved to Oswego Speedway. The Series also visited the Reading Fair Speedway (in PA) six times in the 1970s.
