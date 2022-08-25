LEWISBURG — A three-set win by the No. 2 doubles team of Erin Lowthert and Bree Jun highlighted Wednesday’s match for Lewisburg, which fell to Hughesville, 4-1.
Lowthert and Jun beat Georgia Randall and Maya Snyder, 6-3, 3-6, 10-7 (super tiebreak).
Lewisburg (0-1) next plays at the Montgomery Tournament on Saturday.
Hughesville 4, Lewisburg 1
at Lewisburg
Singles
1. Sarah Buck (H) def. Grace Bruckhart, 6-0, 6-2.
2. Kylie Kilgore (H) def. Sonja Johnson, 6-1, 6-3.
3. Annaka Bruder (H) def. Katelyn Beers, 6-1, 6-1.
Doubles
1. Destini Flowers-Breanna Bobak (H) def. Elsa Fellon-Serena DeCosmo, 6-0, 6-3.
2. Erin Lowthert-Bree Jun (L) def. Georgia Randall-Maya Snyder, 6-3, 3-6, 10-7.
Williamsport 5,
Milton 0
MILTON — The Millionaires pulled out three, three-set victories to down the Black Panthers in a HAC-I contest.
First, at No. 1 singles Brooklyn Wade fell to Abby Robertson, 5-7, 6-4, 3-6; and at No. 1 doubles Abby Kitchen and Kyleigh Snyder lost 2-6, 6-3, 6-2; and Aubree Carl and Emily Seward lost 6-7, 6-2, 6-4 for Milton (0-1).
The Black Panthers next play at Danville today at 4 p.m.
Williamsport 5, Milton 0
at Milton
Singles
1. Abby Robertson (W) def. Brooklyn Wade, 7-5, 4-6, 6-3.
2. Allyson McCann (W) def. Madelyn Nichols, 6-1, 6-0.
3. Kayla Bloch (W) def. Lydia Crawford, 6-1, 6-3.
Doubles
1. Emlyn Kinley-Chloe Campbell (W) def. Abbey Kitchen-Kyleigh Snyder, 2-6, 6-3, 6-2.
2. Natalie Huggins-Shamarya Robinson (W) def. Aubree Carl-Emily Seward, 6-7, 6-2, 6-4.
Central Columbia 5,
Mifflinburg 0
MIFFLINBURG — The Wildcats got their first taste of tennis action of the season, but it came against the Jays, who rolled to the Heartland-II victory.
Mifflinburg (0-1) next hosts Bloomsburg at 4 p.m. Monday.
Central Columbia 5, Mifflinburg 0
at Mifflinburg
Singles
1. Riley Noss (CC) def. Reyna Kirick, 6-0, 6-1.
2. Brady McNamara (CC) def. Morgan Traver, 6-0, 6-0.
3. Claudia Brimdisi (CC) def. Kaylee Swartzlander, 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles
1. Abigail Twiddy-Vy Nguyen (CC) won by forfeit.
2. Natalie Twiddy-Makenzie Hampton (CC) won by forfeit.
Golf
Mifflinburg 180,
Warrior Run 180
MIDDLEBURG — Hannah Rabb shot an even-par 36 to help the Defenders earn a tie against the Wildcats in the Heartland-II match played at Shade Mountain Golf Course.
Mason Sheesley and Dylan Laubach followed Rabb in the scoring column as they fired a 45 and a 46, respectively, on the day.
For Mifflinburg, Zeb Hufnagle fired a 42 to lead the way while Addison Norton carded a 45 and Kamdon Eicher had a 46.
Warrior Run next hosts Loyalsock at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, while Mifflinburg hosts Midd-West back at Shade Mountain at 3:30 Tuesday.
Mifflinburg 180, Warrior Run 180
at Shade Mountain Golf Course, par 36
Mifflinburg: Zeb Hufnagle, 42; Addison Norton, 45; Kamdon Eicher, 46; Cub Dietrich 47. Other golfers: Natalie Osborne, 50; Chase Yoder, 63.
Warrior Run: Hannah Rabb, 36; Mason Sheesley, 45; Dylan Laubach, 46; Reagan Campbell, 53. Other golfers: Hunter Saul, 53; Emily Trautman, 61.
Jersey Shore 169,
Lewisburg 178
MILL HALL — Despite a 1-under-par 35 carded by the Green Dragons’ Nick Mahoney, the Bulldogs pulled out the Heartland-I win at Belles Springs Golf Course.
Tori Vonderheid added a 45 and Zach Engle shot a 48 for Lewisburg (0-2). Carter Girton paced Jersey Shore with a 38 and Cailyn Schall added a 39 for the Bulldogs.
Lewisburg next hosts Central Mountain at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Jersey Shore 169, Lewisburg 178
at Belles Springs Golf Course, par-36
Jersey Shore: Carter Girton, 38; Cailyn Schall, 39; Liam McLane, 46; Ryan Ault, 46. Other golfers: Isabella Fleegle, 47; Josh Long, 48.
Lewisburg: Nick Mahoney, 35; Tori Vonderheid, 45; Zach Engle, 48; Lexi Schmadel, 50. Other golfers: Gracie Murphy, 52; Jacob Gose, 55.
Central Mountain 159,
Milton 188
MILL HALL — Isaiah Day, Max Wirnsberger and Cade Wirnsberger all had rounds in the 40s for the Black Panthers, but the Wildcats still took the HAC-I victory at Belles Springs.
Day paced Milton with a 6-over-par 42, while Max and Cade Wirnsberger followed with rounds of 45 and 47, respectively.
Gardy Fravel shot a 38 and Peyton Newlen fired a 39 to lead Central Mountain.
Milton next hosts Midd-West at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Central Mountain 159, Milton 188
at Belles Springs Golf Course, par 36
Central Mtn.: Gardy Fravel, 38; Peyton Newlen, 39; Brayden Blackwell, 40; Griffin Walizer, 42.
Milton: Isaiah Day, 42; Max Wirnsberger, 45; Cade Wirnsberger, 47; Kendall Fedder, 54.
