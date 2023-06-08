LEWISBURG – Bucknell rising junior Carly Cenci is one of 99 young lacrosse stars who have been invited to next month’s tryout camp for the 2024 U.S. Women’s U20 National Team. The tryouts will be held July 7-9 at the USA Lacrosse headquarters in Sparks, Md., in preparation for the World Championship, which will be staged in Hong Kong from Aug. 15-25, 2024.

Cenci, a native of West Islip, N.Y., who played for the Under Armour 150 team and the Long Island Legacy club before coming to Bucknell, applied for the invitation by submitting game film and other information, such as being an NIL-sponsored athlete by KO17 Lacrosse. Cenci is a member of Bucknell’s attack rotation and has compiled nine goals and seven assists in her first two seasons with the Bison.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.