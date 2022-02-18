UNIVERSITY PARK — Jalen Pickett scored 20 points, John Harrar had 10 points and 10 rebounds, and Penn State beat Minnesota 67-46 on Thursday in the second meeting in five days.
It was Penn State’s largest win over Minnesota in program history.
Pickett sank a long 3-pointer with 9:05 remaining to cap Penn State’s 13-0 run for a 57-33 lead. Minnesota went without a field goal for five-plus minutes, missing seven consecutive shots while Penn State made five straight.
Myles Dread added 12 points for Penn State (11-12, 6-9 Big Ten), which avenged a 76-70 loss at Minnesota on Saturday. Pickett reached 20 points for the third time this season, and first since Jan. 8 against Purdue, and Harrar recorded his eighth double-double. The Nittany Lions shot 53.8% from the field and held a 36-26 advantage on the glass.
Penn State held Minnesota to just three points over the final five minutes of the first half and led 27-19 at the break.
Jamison Battle scored 16 points, reaching 1,000 in his career, for Minnesota (12-12, 3-12). Eric Curry, who had a game-high 22 points in the previous meeting between the teams, was held to one point on 9-of-6 shooting.
Penn State is off this weekend before playing at Maryland on Monday. Minnesota hosts Northwestern on Saturday for its fourth game in seven days.
Penn State 67, Minnesota 46MINNESOTA (12-12)
Battle 6-15 1-2 16, Curry 0-6 1-2 1, Loewe 3-8 0-0 8, Stephens 3-5 0-0 7, Willis 2-6 0-0 5, Sutherlin 1-8 3-6 5, Daniels 1-2 0-1 2, Thompson 0-1 0-0 0, Ogele 0-1 0-0 0, Thiam 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 17-53 5-11 46.
PENN STATE (11-12)
Harrar 5-8 0-0 10, Lundy 1-4 0-0 3, Dread 5-6 0-0 12, Johnson 2-6 3-3 8, Pickett 9-14 0-0 20, Sessoms 2-5 0-0 4, Scott 1-3 0-0 2, Dorsey 1-1 0-0 3, Cornwall 0-1 0-0 0, White 2-2 1-3 5, Christos 0-0 0-0 0, Conlan 0-0 0-0 0, Oweh 0-2 0-0 0, Jagiasi 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 28-52 4-6 67.
Halftime: Penn State 27-19. 3-point goals: Minnesota 7-19 (Battle 3-8, Loewe 2-4, Stephens 1-1, Willis 1-3, Ogele 0-1, Sutherlin 0-2), Penn State 7-14 (Dread 2-3, Pickett 2-4, Dorsey 1-1, Johnson 1-2, Lundy 1-3, Sessoms 0-1). Rebounds: Minnesota 24 (Sutherlin 7), Penn State 34 (Harrar 10). Assists: Minnesota 9 (Loewe, Stephens, Willis 2), Penn State 16 (Sessoms 6). Total fouls: Minnesota 9, Penn State 11. A: 7,726.
