LOCK HAVEN — Lewisburg’s girls cross country team placed four runners among the top five finishers, while the boys team had three of its runners finish among the top five as both squads swept their nonleague quad meets Tuesday at Lock Haven University.

Thomas Hess won the boys race in 17:30, and his younger brother Jonathan was the runner-up in 17:41 for Lewisburg (6-0).

