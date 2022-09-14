LOCK HAVEN — Lewisburg’s girls cross country team placed four runners among the top five finishers, while the boys team had three of its runners finish among the top five as both squads swept their nonleague quad meets Tuesday at Lock Haven University.
Thomas Hess won the boys race in 17:30, and his younger brother Jonathan was the runner-up in 17:41 for Lewisburg (6-0).
In the girls race for the Green Dragons (6-0), Baylee Espinosa finished first in 18:42, plus Alanna Jacob was third in 19:55, Jenna Binney was fourth (20:51) and Maya Sak was fifth (21:11).
Lewisburg next hosts Montoursville and Williamsport at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Boys
Lewisburg 15, Central Mountain 48
Lewisburg 15, Midd-West 50
Lewisburg 23, Mount Carmel 49
At Lock Haven University, 3.1-mile course
1. Thomas Hess, Lew, 17:30; 2. Jonathan Hess, Lew, 17:41; 3. Kris Kalbarchick, MC, 17:59; 4. Kieran Murray, Lew, 18:04; 5. Ben Hummel, MW, 18:27; 6. Liam Shabahang, Lew, 18:36; 7. Paul Tranquillo, Lew, 19:04; 8. Sam Wible, CM, 19:15; 9. Anden Aitkins, MW, 198:33; 10. Brady Ryder, Lew, 19:44; 11. Owen VanKirk, Lew, 19:46; 13. Ben Bailey, Lew, 19:47; 14. Jonah Carney, Lew, 19:47; 15. Luca Kuhn, Lew, 19:48.
Girls
Lewisburg 20, Central Mountain 38
Lewisburg 15, Midd-West 50
Lewisburg 15, Mount Carmel 50
At Lock Haven University, 3.1-mile course
1. Baylee Espinosa, Lew, 18:42; 2. Abbey Wolfe, CM, 19:40; 3. Alanna Jacob, Lew, 19:55; 4. Jenna Binney, Lew, 20:51; 5. Maya Sak, Lew, 21:11; 6. Sofia Dressler, CM, 23:17; 7. Chloe Spielyk, Lew, 23:59; 8. Gabriella Rosenberg, Lew, 24:06; 9. Autumn Garman, CM, 24:35; 10. Sophia Croce, CM, 24:36; 14. Olivia Morgan, Lew, 25:53; 15. Nia Young, Lew, 26:09.
Milton takes 5 of 6 races on the day
SUNBURY — A first-place finish by Ryan Bickhart in 17:01 led the Black Panthers to a sweep over Shikellamy, Southern Columbia and Montoursville.
Also for Milton’s boys, Rex Farr was third in 17:58 and Jude Sterling was fifth in 19:11.
In the girls race, Milton took two of three with Emma East leading the way with a sixth-place finish in 22:33. Teammate Jayden Mather finished close behind in seventh in 22:41.
Milton next hosts Central Columbia, Central Mountain and Warrior Run at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Boys
Milton 27, Shikellamy 28
Milton 19, Southern Columbia 37
Milton 19, Montoursville 38
At Shikellamy
1. Ryan Bickhart, Milt, 17:01; 2. Tim Gale, Shik, 17:27; 3. Rex Farr, Milt, 17:58; 4. Mason Cianflone, Shik, 18:54; 5. Jude Sterling, Milt, 19:11; 6. Hunter Bordner, Shik, 19:49; 7. Ethan Roush, SC, 20:29; 8. Kaleb Kline, Shik, 20:38; 9. Jackson Watkins, Mont, 21:00; 10. Brad Newcomer, Milt, 21:11; 16. Zach Guffey, Milt, 24:19; 19. Chance Benshoff, Milt, 25:40.
Girls
Shikellamy 26, Milton 34
Milton 28, Southern Columbia 31
Milton 19, Montoursville 39
At Shikellamy
1. Kate Moncavage, SC, 19:11; 2. Bri Hennett, Shik, 19:28; 3. Hailey Conner, SC, 21:04; 4. Liv Solomon, Shik, 22:05; 5. Jilly Deivert, Shik, 22:12; 6. Emma East, Milt, 22:33; 7. Jayden Mather, Milt, 22:41; 8. Heather Cecco, SC, 23:53; 9. Mercedez Farr, Milt, 23:58; 10. Aly Bingaman, Shik, 24:56; 14. Elizabeth Schrock, Milt, 27:10; 15. Abigail Savber, Milt, 27:44; 16. Aliana Ayala, Milt, 28:22; 21. Camryn Hoover, Milt, 32:22; 26. Brenda Garcia, Milt, 37:57.
Mifflinburg swept by Selinsgrove
SELINSGROVE — Mifflinburg’s boys and girls squads lost all four of their races in the nonleague meet against both Central Columbia and Selinsgrove.
The Wildcats were led by Josh Reimer, who placed sixth in the boys race in 20:40. One the girls side, Laura Darrup paced Mifflinburg with a sixth-place finish in 24:03.
Mifflinburg will host a quad meet against Bloomsburg, Loyalsock and Shikellamy at 5 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 15
Boys
Selinsgrove 16, Mifflinburg 46
Selinsgrove 15, Central Columbia 48
Central Columbia 23, Mifflinburg 36
1. Derick Blair, Sel, 17:13; 2. Gabe Schaeffer, Sel, 17:56; 3. Michael Andretta, Sel, 18:33; 4. Zach Wentz, Sel, 18:57 5. Luke Sarcouglu, CC, 19:36; 6. Josh Reimer, Miff, 20:40; 7. Matthew Stebila, Sel, 20:45; 9. Braden Hawrelak, CC, 21:28; 10. Jesse DeHaan, CC, 21:33; 11. Andrew Blake, Miff, 21:46; 16. Ben Reimer, Miff, 22:51; 18. Calvin Kehres, CC, 23:02; 19. Ethan Robertson, CC, 23.30; 27. Dillon Walter-Raymer, Miff, 28:17; 30. Matt Hyder, Miff, 30:28.
Girls
Central Columbia 17, Mifflinburg 44
1. Shaela Kruskie, Sel, 19:14; 2. Erin Prezioso, CC, 22:26; 3. Bethany Martin, CC, 22:51; 4. Lillian Bennett, CC, 23:52; 5. Esha Pashtel, CC, 23:52; 6. Laura Darrup, Miff, 24:03; 7. Kaylee Swartzlander, Miff, 24:04; 12. Makenna Walter, Miff, 28:56; 13. Lucy Ensling, Sel, 32:36.
