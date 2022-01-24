College wrestling
No. 4 Oklahoma State 26, No. 15 Lehigh 9 125 – Trevor Mastrogiovanni (OSU) dec. Jaret Lane (Lehigh) 5-1 133 – Daton Fix (OSU) Fall Malyke Hines (Lehigh) 1:34 141 – Carter Young (OSU) dec. Connor McGonagle (Lehigh) 5-4 149 – Kaden Gfeller (OSU) dec. Paul Watkins (Lehigh) 5-1 157 – Josh Humphreys (Lehigh) dec. Wyatt Sheets (OSU) 7-3 165 – Brian Meyer (Lehigh) dec. Jalin Harper (OSU) 2-0 174 – Dustin Plott (OSU) dec. Jake Logan (Lehigh) 5-3 184 – Dakota Geer (OSU) major dec. AJ Burkhart (Lehigh) 23-10 197 – AJ Ferrari (OSU) major dec. JT Davis (Lehigh) 12-2 285 – Jordan Wood (Lehigh) dec. Luke Surber (OSU) 6-0
Lock Haven 17, Clarion 16
125: #21 Anthony Noto (LHU) dec. #32 Joey Fischer (CU) / 4-1 / LHU 3-0 133: Cole Manley (LHU) dec. Alex Blake (CU) / 2-0 / LHU 6-0 141: #30 Seth Koleno (CU) dec. Gable Strickland (LHU) / 8-3 / LHU 6-3 149: #27 Brent Moore (CU) major dec. Connor Eck (LHU) / 15-4 / CU 7-6 157: #31 Ben Barton (LHU) major dec. Chanz Shearer (CU) /20-7 / LHU 10-7 165: #24 Ashton Eyler (LHU) dec. #33 Cam Pine (CU) / 9-3 / LHU 13-7 174: John Worthing (CU) dec. Tyler Stoltzfus (LHU) / 8-7 / LHU 13-10 184: Max Wohlabaugh (CU) dec. Colin Fegley (LHU) / 3-1 SV / 13-13 197: Will Feldkamp (CU) dec. Parker McClellan (LHU) / 6-5 / CU 16-13 285: #26 Isaac Reid (LHU) Ty Bagoly (CU) / 14-6 / LHU 17-16
Women’s college wrestling
Lock Haven 40 Sacred Heart 5
101: Sammi Reitnour (LHU) wins on SHU forfeit / LHU 5-0 109: Madison Packer (LHU) wins on SHU forfeit / LHU 10-0 116: Alayna Gil (LHU) wins on SHU forfeit / LHU 15-0 123: Mackenzie DelVecchio (LHU) wins on SHU forfeit / LHU 20-0 130: Lillian Sherer (LHU) pinned Ayeska Zanetti (SHU) (0:27) / LHU 25-0 136: Madison Matta (LHU) pinned Savannah Vanase (SHU) (5:25) / LHU 30-0 143: Temi Sanusi (SHU) wins on LHU forfeit / LHU 30-5 155: #8 Jessica Johnson (LHU) pinned (#7 at 143) Madison Sanquist (SHU) (5:28) / LHU 35-5 170: No contest 191: Lacey Hums (LHU) pinned Jacklyn Smith (SHU) (1:26) / LHU 40-5
George Mason 26, Bloomsburg 9
125 Ben Monn (George Mason) over Bronson Garber (Millersburg, Pa./Upper Dauphin) (Bloomsburg) (Dec 4-1) 133 Michael Rapuano (George Mason) over Cole Rhone (Benton, Pa./Benton Area) (Bloomsburg) (Dec 10-4) 141 Josh Mason (New Ringgold, Pa./Blue Mountain) (Bloomsburg) over Shawn Nonaka (George Mason) (Dec 5-0) 149 Alex Madrigal (George Mason) over Cody Harrison (Phillipsburg New Jersey /Phillipsburg) (Bloomsburg) (Fall 4:16) 157 Alex Carida (Hackettstown, N.J./Hackettstown) (Bloomsburg) over Loranzo Rajaonarivelo (George Mason) (MD 16-4) 165 Tyler Kocak (George Mason) over Trenton Harder (Gardners, Pa./Bermudian Springs) (Bloomsburg) (MD 10-2) 174 Jeremy Seymour (George Mason) over Matt Benedetti (Manalapan, N.J./Manalapan) (Bloomsburg) (Dec 3-2) 184 Kyle Davis (George Mason) over Bruno Stolfi (Harleysville, Pa./Souderton) (Bloomsburg) (MD 11-1) 197 Jon List (George Mason) over David Tuttle (Steubenville, Ohio/Steubenville) (Bloomsburg) (MD 13-0) 285 Shane Noonan (Hazleton, Pa./Hazleton Area) (Bloomsburg) over Austin Stith (George Mason) (Dec 6-3) Unsportsmanlike conduct on green wrestler -1.0 (George Mason) Coach question after two warnings -1.0 (Bloomsburg)
Women’s College basketball
Bloomsburg 61, West Chester 51Saturday at Bloomsburg
Emma Saxton scored 20 points and pulled down 11 boards. Bloom improved to 11-7, 9-3 PSAC while WCU fell to 4-10, 2-6.
Stevens IT 63, Lycoming 46Saturday at Lycoming
Lyco fell to 4-13, 3-5 MAC while SIT improve dot 13-2, 7-1.
Men’s College basketball
West Chester 98, Bloomsburg 91Saturday at Bloomsburg
Bloom fell to 3-10, 2-7 PSAC while WCU improved to 9-5, 4-5.
Stevens IT 66, Lycoming 61Saturday at Lycoming
Danville grad Mavin James had 12 for the Warriors (11-6, 6-3). SIT improved to 7-6, 6-3.
National Football League
PlayoffsDivisional PlayoffsSaturday, Jan. 22
Cincinnati 19, Tennessee 16 San Francisco 13, Green Bay 10
Sunday, Jan. 23
L.A. Rams 30, Tampa Bay 27 Kansas City 42, Buffalo 36, OT
Conference ChampionshipsSunday, Jan. 30AFC
Cincinnati at Kansas City, 3:05 p.m. (CBS)
NFC
San Francisco at L.A. Rams, 6:40 p.m. (FOX)
Super BowlSunday, Feb. 13At Inglewood, Calif.
conference championship winners, 6:30 p.m. (NBC)
National Basketball Association
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
W L Pct GB Brooklyn 29 17 .630 — Philadelphia 27 19 .587 2 Boston 24 24 .500 6 Toronto 22 22 .500 6 New York 23 24 .489 6½
Southeast Division
W L Pct GB Miami 30 17 .638 — Charlotte 26 21 .553 4 Washington 23 24 .489 7 Atlanta 21 25 .457 8½ Orlando 9 39 .188 21½
Central Division
W L Pct GB Chicago 28 17 .622 — Milwaukee 30 19 .612 — Cleveland 28 19 .596 1 Indiana 17 30 .362 12 Detroit 11 35 .239 17½
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Southwest Division
W L Pct GB Memphis 32 17 .653 — Dallas 27 20 .574 4 New Orleans 17 28 .378 13 San Antonio 17 30 .362 14 Houston 14 33 .298 17
Northwest Division
W L Pct GB Utah 30 17 .638 — Denver 24 21 .533 5 Minnesota 23 23 .500 6½ Portland 20 26 .435 9½ Oklahoma City 14 32 .304 15½
Pacific Division
W L Pct GB Phoenix 36 9 .800 — Golden State 34 13 .723 3 L.A. Lakers 23 24 .489 14 L.A. Clippers 23 25 .479 14½ Sacramento 18 30 .375 19½
Saturday’s Games
Milwaukee 133, Sacramento 127 Cleveland 94, Oklahoma City 87 Phoenix 113, Indiana 103
Sunday’s Games
New York 110, L.A. Clippers 102 Boston 116, Washington 87 Portland 114, Toronto 105 Orlando 114, Chicago 95 Miami 113, L.A. Lakers 107 Philadelphia 115, San Antonio 109 Atlanta 113, Charlotte 91 Dallas 104, Memphis 91 Minnesota 136, Brooklyn 125 Denver 117, Detroit 111 Golden State 94, Utah 92
Monday’s Games
New York at Cleveland, 7 p.m. Chicago at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m. Indiana at New Orleans, 8 p.m. Utah at Phoenix, 9 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Charlotte at Toronto, 7 p.m. Denver at Detroit, 7 p.m. L.A. Clippers at Washington, 7 p.m. L.A. Lakers at Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m. Sacramento at Boston, 7:30 p.m. New Orleans at Philadelphia, 8 p.m. San Antonio at Houston, 8 p.m. Dallas at Golden State, 10 p.m. Minnesota at Portland, 10 p.m.
National Hockey League
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA Florida 42 28 9 5 61 170 122 Tampa Bay 43 28 10 5 61 149 123 Toronto 38 25 10 3 53 129 100 Boston 38 24 12 2 50 119 102 Detroit 42 18 18 6 42 113 139 Buffalo 41 13 21 7 33 111 142 Ottawa 35 12 20 3 27 98 125 Montreal 40 8 25 7 23 88 146
Metropolitan Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA N.Y. Rangers 42 27 11 4 58 129 108 Pittsburgh 41 26 10 5 57 139 108 Carolina 38 27 9 2 56 136 91 Washington 42 23 10 9 55 139 117 Columbus 39 18 20 1 37 121 139 New Jersey 40 15 20 5 35 117 140 N.Y. Islanders 34 14 14 6 34 80 91 Philadelphia 41 13 20 8 34 102 141
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA Colorado 39 28 8 3 59 165 118 St. Louis 41 25 11 5 55 146 109 Nashville 43 26 14 3 55 134 118 Minnesota 37 24 10 3 51 141 113 Dallas 38 20 16 2 42 112 119 Winnipeg 38 17 14 7 41 111 114 Chicago 41 15 19 7 37 99 135 Arizona 40 10 26 4 24 89 152
Pacific Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA Vegas 41 24 15 2 50 145 125 Los Angeles 42 21 16 5 47 119 115 Anaheim 43 20 16 7 47 125 123 San Jose 42 21 19 2 44 115 131 Calgary 36 18 12 6 42 113 93 Edmonton 37 19 16 2 40 122 126 Vancouver 41 18 19 4 40 103 116 Seattle 41 13 24 4 30 110 148 NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
Saturday’s Games
Buffalo 6, Philadelphia 3 Boston 3, Winnipeg 2 N.Y. Rangers 7, Arizona 3 Toronto 3, N.Y. Islanders 1 New Jersey 7, Carolina 4 Washington 3, Ottawa 2, OT Colorado 3, Montreal 2, OT Nashville 4, Detroit 1 Minnesota 4, Chicago 3, OT Edmonton 5, Calgary 3 Tampa Bay 7, San Jose 1
Sunday’s Games
Pittsburgh 3, Winnipeg 2, SO Ottawa 2, Columbus 1 Los Angeles 3, New Jersey 2 Seattle 5, Florida 3 St. Louis 3, Vancouver 1
Monday’s Games
Anaheim at Boston, 7 p.m. Dallas at Philadelphia, 7 p.m. Los Angeles at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m. Vegas at Washington, 7 p.m. Montreal at Minnesota, 8 p.m. Chicago at Colorado, 9 p.m. St. Louis at Calgary, 9 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Arizona at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m. Buffalo at Ottawa, 7 p.m. Dallas at New Jersey, 7 p.m. Vegas at Carolina, 7 p.m. Philadelphia at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m. Florida at Winnipeg, 8 p.m. Edmonton at Vancouver, 10 p.m. Nashville at Seattle, 10 p.m.
Transactions
BASKETBALL
National Basketball Association
NBA — Suspended Milwaukee G Grayson Allen one game without pay for excessive contact against Chicago G Alex Caruso during a Jan. 21 game against Chicago.
HOCKEY
CHICAGO BLACKHAWKS — Recalled G Arvid Soderblom from Rockford (AHL). COLUMBUS BLUE JACKETS — Reassigned D Jake Christiansen to the taxi squad. Activated D Vladislav Gavrikov and C Cole Sillinger off the non-roster/COVID-19 list. LOS ANGELES KINGS — Activated F Adrian Kempe off the non-roster/COVID-19 list. Recalled D Austin Strand from the taxi squad. NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Reassigned Ds Jeremy Davies, Matt Tennyson and LW Cole Smith to the taxi squad. NEW YORK RANGERS — Reassigned Ds Tarmo Reunanen, Zac Jones, LWs Tim Gettinger, Jonny Brodzinski and RW Anthony Greco to Hartford (AHL). OTTAWA SENATORS — Reassigned C Clark Bishop and D Jacob Bernard-Docker to the taxi squad.
Tennis
Australian Open Monday
At Melbourne ParkMelbourne, AustraliaMen’s SinglesFourth Round
Felix Auger-Aliassime (9), Canada, def. Marin Cilic (27), Croatia, 2-6, 7-6 (7), 6-2, 7-6 (4). Daniil Medvedev (2), Russia, def. Maxime Cressy, United States, 6-2, 7-6 (4), 6-7 (4), 7-5.
Women’s SinglesFourth Round
Danielle Collins (27), United States, def. Elise Mertens (19), Belgium, 4-6, 6-4, 6-4. Alize Cornet, France, def. Simona Halep (14), Romania, 6-4, 3-6, 6-4.
Men’s DoublesThird Round
Wesley Koolhof, Netherlands, and Neal Skupski (10), Britain, def. Marcos Giron, United States, and Kwon Soon Woo, South Korea, 6-3, 6-4. Rajeev Ram, United States, and Joe Salisbury (2), Britain, def. Li Tu and Dane Sweeny, Australia, 6-4, 6-4. Matthew Ebden and Max Purcell, Australia, def. Raven Klaasen, South Africa, and Ben McLachlan (13), Japan, 7-6 (3), 6-3.
Women’s DoublesThird Round
Petra Martic, Croatia, and Shelby Rogers, United States, def. Nicole Melichar-Martinez, United States, and Alexa Guarachi (5), Chile, 6-2, 7-6 (2). Storm Sanders, Australia, and Caroline Dolehide (9), United States, def. Dayana Yastremska and Marta Kostyuk, Ukraine, 6-4, 6-4. Shuko Aoyama and Ena Shibahara (2), Japan, def. Vera Zvonareva, Russia, and Viktoria Kuzmova (16), Slovakia, 1-6, 7-5, 6-3. Barbora Krejcikova and Katerina Siniakova (1), Czech Republic, def. Danielle Collins and Desirae Krawczyk, United States, 6-4, 6-4.
Mixed DoublesThird Round
Gonzalo Escobar, Ecuador, and Lucie Hradecka, Czech Republic, def. Marcelo Arevalo-Gonzalez, El Salvador, and Giuliana Olmos, Mexico, 6-4, 6-4. Zhang Shuai, China, and John Peers (2), Australia, def. Wesley Koolhof, Netherlands, and Bernarda Pera, United States, 7-5, 6-3. Michael Venus and Erin Routliffe, New Zealand, def. Alexa Guarachi, Chile, and Tim Puetz (4), Germany, 6-3, 7-5.
College hockey scores
