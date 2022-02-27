Lourdes Reg. 47
Meadowbrook Chr. 26
MILTON — Kailey Devlin scored 15 points, however Meadowbrook Christian School fell to Lourdes Regional Saturday in District 4 Class A quarterfinal action at Milton Area High School.
Lourdes advances to meet top-seeded Northumberland Christian at a time and site to be determined.
District 4 Class A quarterfinal
Saturday at Milton
Lourdes Regional 47, Meadowbrook Christian 26
Meadowbrook 7 7 3 9 - 26
Lourdes 18 9 16 4 - 47
Kailey Devlin 4 6-6 15; Emma George 0 0-1 0; Cassidy Miller 0 0-0 0; Beth Glowcheski 0 0-0 0; Audrey Millett 1 0-0 2; Alayna Smith 0 1-4 1; Emily Baney 1 2-4 4; Made McNeal 1 3-5 4; Olivia Reed 0 0-0 0; Addison Nevius 0 0-0 0; Ellie Sweigard 0 0-0 0; Alyssa Canelo 0 0-0 0; Totals: 7 12-21 26
3-point goals: Devlin
Lourdes 47
Reed 6 0-0 16; Lindemuth 2 1-6 5; Moyer 3 6-9 14; Grimes 3 2-4 8; Rishel 0 1-2 1; Kosmer 1 1-2 3; Coleman 0 0-0 0; Totals: 15 11-23 47
3-point goals: Reed 4, Moyer 2
