UNIVERSITY PARK — Penn State redshirt senior long snapper Chris Stoll was named a Finalist for the Patrick Mannelly Award on Monday. He is one of three finalists for the honor, joining Oklahoma State’s Matt Hembrough and UCF’s Alex Ward. The Mannelly Award is presented to the best long snapper in college football.

Stoll has appeared in 46 career games and is serving as a team captain. He is in his fourth season as Penn State’s primary long snapper.

