UNIVERSITY PARK — Penn State redshirt senior long snapper Chris Stoll was named a Finalist for the Patrick Mannelly Award on Monday. He is one of three finalists for the honor, joining Oklahoma State’s Matt Hembrough and UCF’s Alex Ward. The Mannelly Award is presented to the best long snapper in college football.
Stoll has appeared in 46 career games and is serving as a team captain. He is in his fourth season as Penn State’s primary long snapper.
Stoll has helped the punt unit to rank 25th in the FBS with a 40.58 net punting average, and he has also helped Jake Pinegar to convert 12 field goals this season, including two 50-yard field goals and four 40-yard field goals.
With Stoll has the primary long snapper, since 2019, Penn State ranks first in the nation in punts inside the 10 (19.7 percent), third in punts inside the 20 (44.5 percent) and seven th in net punting (41.3). The senior is also on the Allstate AFCA Good Works Team watch list.
The Patrick Mannelly Award winner will be selected at the live award ceremony on Dec. 10. The Mannelly Award, created in 2019, benefits Bernie’s Book Bank, a non-profit organization located in Lake Bluff. The award is named after Patrick Mannelly, a long snapper at Duke, who played 16 years in the NFL (1998-2013) with the Chicago Bears.
Lycoming’s Lockard named MAC Freedom Player of the Week
WILLIAMSPORT – Junior Emily Lockard earned her first MAC Freedom Player of the Week nod after posting 14.5 points and 12.0 rebounds in a pair of games for the Lycoming College women’s basketball team, the conference office announced on Monday.
In a 58-42 win over Penn College on Nov. 22, Lockard put up 16 points to go with a career-high 15 rebounds. Against Susquehanna University on Nov. 27, she posted another 13 points, nine rebounds, and four steals in her seventh straight game scoring in double figures. She shot 61 percent (14-of-23) from the field and added 2.0 assists and 2.0 steals per game during the pair of games.
Lockard is 11th in the MAC Freedom in scoring (12.4), seventh in rebounding (7.3) and second in field goal percentage (.534).
Lockard is the first women’s basketball player to earn conference player of the week honors since senior Kenzie Reed was named the MAC Commonwealth Defensive Player of the Week on Feb. 24, 2020.
Browns’ Watson back from NFL ban, clear to start in Houston
CLEVELAND — Deshaun Watson won’t have a playbook for everything that lies ahead.
The practices, meetings, film work, making handoffs, throwing passes for the Browns, all of that will be easy, second nature. The rest: protesters, heightened scrutiny and pointed questions, will be unscripted.
There’s no blueprint for the once-revered quarterback now reviled in some circles.
Cleveland’s controversial, $230 million QB was officially reinstated Monday by the NFL after serving his 11-game suspension for sexual misconduct allegations made by more than two dozen women.
Watson’s return wasn’t accompanied by any fanfare, simply a posting on the league’s personnel notice.
He’s now a starter again and poised to make his regular-season debut for the Browns on Sunday, coincidentally, in Houston, where he began his pro career and quickly rose to stardom before off-field decisions knocked him off course.
The 27-year-old quarterback isn’t starting over, but anew.
He’s coming back to the Browns (4-7), who are clinging to the hope that he can lead them to the playoffs despite his long layoff.
