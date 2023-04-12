College
SoftballGame 1: Mansfield 6, Lock Haven 5Game 2: Lock Haven 12, Mansfield 3 (6 inn.)Notes:
Lock Haven (18-16, 8-10 PSAC East) split a PSAC Eastern Division doubleheader at Mansfield (10-20, 1-17 PSAC East). In game 1, leadoff-batter Delaney Good, a Mifflinburg Area High School grad, had another impressive outing. She was 3-for-4 with a run scored.
BaseballUMBC 9, Bucknell 5Note:
Sean Keys belted a grand slam to give Bucknell a 4-0 lead just four batters into the game, but UMBC scored the game’s final six runs and defeated the Bison at Alumni Field. Jacob Corson, Jacob Terwilliger, and Kyle Lyons all had two hits apiece for the Bison (15-17) against the Retrievers (14-14). Keys, who was named the Patriot League Player of the Week just a few hours earlier, hit his team-leading eighth home run of the season and now has 17 runs batted in over his last five games.
Women’s golfBloomsburg takes fifth at Alvernia InvitationalNotes:
Bloomsburg took home a fifth-place finish in the Alvernia Spring Invitational, finishing with a team score of 363. Rylie Faust, a graduate of Lewisburg Area High School, had a solid outing shooting an 88 and tying for 11th place. Faust was just one stroke behind teammate Gianna Pelzer on the front nine with a 41 at the turn. She hit a par on the second, fourth, eighth and ninth hole. She had three pars on the back nine at hole 11, 13, and 18.
Men’s golfLycoming’s Premo shoots career-best 88 at King’sNotes:
Senior Blake Premo shot a career-best 88 to lead Lycoming, which shot 30 strokes better than in its September round at the par-70, 6,178-yard Wyoming Valley Country Club, as it fell to King’s in a dual meet 333-369 on Tuesday afternoon. Premo finished fifth to lead Lycoming as its top four all scored less than 100 for the first time this year, while Lycoming shaved 37 strokes off its spring opening round at the Lebanon Valley Invitational. Junior Austin Craig finished seventh with a 92, first-year Dylan Seck shot a 94 and junior Ian Plankenhorn rounded out the team’s scoring four with a 95.
BaseballMLB GlanceAMERICAN LEAGUEEast Division W L Pct GB
Tampa Bay 11 0 1.000 _ New York 7 4 .636 4 Toronto 7 4 .636 4 Baltimore 6 5 .545 5 Boston 5 6 .455 6
Central Division W L Pct GB
Minnesota 7 4 .636 _ Cleveland 7 5 .583 ½ Chicago 5 7 .417 2½ Kansas City 3 9 .250 4½ Detroit 2 8 .200 4½
West Division W L Pct GB
Texas 7 4 .636 _ Los Angeles 6 5 .545 1 Houston 5 7 .417 2½ Seattle 4 8 .333 3½ Oakland 2 9 .182 5
NATIONAL LEAGUEEast Division W L Pct GB
Atlanta 8 4 .667 _ New York 6 6 .500 2 Miami 5 7 .417 3 Philadelphia 4 7 .364 3½ Washington 4 8 .333 4
Central Division W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 8 3 .727 _ Pittsburgh 7 4 .636 1 Chicago 6 4 .600 1½ Cincinnati 4 6 .400 3½ St. Louis 4 7 .364 4
West Division W L Pct GB
Arizona 7 5 .583 _ San Diego 7 5 .583 _ Los Angeles 6 6 .500 1 San Francisco 5 6 .455 1½ Colorado 5 7 .417 2
AMERICAN LEAGUEMonday’s Games
Chicago White Sox 4, Minnesota 3 Cleveland 3, N.Y. Yankees 2 Tampa Bay 1, Boston 0 Houston 8, Pittsburgh 2 Baltimore 5, Oakland 1 Chicago Cubs 3, Seattle 2, 10 innings Texas 11, Kansas City 2 Washington 6, L.A. Angels 4
Tuesday’s Games
N.Y. Yankees 11, Cleveland 2 Pittsburgh 7, Houston 4 Tampa Bay 7, Boston 2 Toronto 9, Detroit 3 Baltimore 12, Oakland 8 Minnesota 4, Chicago White Sox 3, 10 innings Chicago Cubs 14, Seattle 9 Texas 8, Kansas City 5, 10 innings L.A. Angels 2, Washington 0
Wednesday’s Games
Houston (Urquidy 0-0) at Pittsburgh (Hill 0-1), 12:35 p.m. Chicago White Sox (Giolito 0-0) at Minnesota (Gray 1-0), 1:10 p.m. N.Y. Yankees (Schmidt 0-0) at Cleveland (TBD), 1:10 p.m. Seattle (Gilbert 0-1) at Chicago Cubs (Stroman 2-0), 2:20 p.m. Washington (Gore 2-0) at L.A. Angels (TBD), 4:07 p.m. Oakland (Waldichuk 0-2) at Baltimore (Kremer 0-0), 6:35 p.m. Boston (Sale 1-0) at Tampa Bay (Bradley 0-0), 6:40 p.m. Detroit (Rodriguez 0-2) at Toronto (Gausman 1-1), 7:07 p.m. Kansas City (Keller 1-1) at Texas (Eovaldi 1-1), 8:05 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Oakland at Baltimore, 1:05 p.m. Boston at Tampa Bay, 1:10 p.m. Minnesota at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m. Detroit at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
NATIONAL LEAGUEMonday’s Games
Philadelphia 15, Miami 3 Houston 8, Pittsburgh 2 N.Y. Mets 5, San Diego 0 Atlanta 5, Cincinnati 4, 10 innings Chicago Cubs 3, Seattle 2, 10 innings Colorado 7, St. Louis 4 Arizona 3, Milwaukee 0 L.A. Dodgers 9, San Francisco 1 Washington 6, L.A. Angels 4
Tuesday’s Games
Pittsburgh 7, Houston 4 Miami 8, Philadelphia 4 San Diego 4, N.Y. Mets 2 Atlanta 7, Cincinnati 6 Chicago Cubs 14, Seattle 9 St. Louis 9, Colorado 6 Milwaukee 7, Arizona 1 L.A. Angels 2, Washington 0 San Francisco 5, L.A. Dodgers 0
Wednesday’s Games
Houston (Urquidy 0-0) at Pittsburgh (Hill 0-1), 12:35 p.m. San Diego (Snell 0-1) at N.Y. Mets (Megill 2-0), 1:10 p.m. Seattle (Gilbert 0-1) at Chicago Cubs (Stroman 2-0), 2:20 p.m. St. Louis (Flaherty 1-1) at Colorado (Ureña 0-2), 3:10 p.m. Milwaukee (Woodruff 1-0) at Arizona (Jameson 2-0), 3:40 p.m. Miami (Cabrera 0-1) at Philadelphia (Wheeler 0-1), 4:05 p.m. Washington (Gore 2-0) at L.A. Angels (TBD), 4:07 p.m. Cincinnati (Greene 0-0) at Atlanta (Strider 1-0), 7:20 p.m. L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 1-1) at San Francisco (Cobb 0-1), 9:45 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Philadelphia at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m. Pittsburgh at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m. Milwaukee at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.
NHL GlanceEASTERN CONFERENCE GP W L OT Pts GF GA
z-Boston 81 64 12 5 133 300 173 x-Carolina 81 51 21 9 111 260 209 x-New Jersey 81 51 22 8 110 286 222 x-Toronto 81 49 21 11 109 276 220 x-N.Y. Rangers 81 47 21 13 107 275 216 x-Tampa Bay 81 45 30 6 96 278 254 x-Florida 81 42 31 8 92 286 267 N.Y. Islanders 81 41 31 9 91 239 220 Pittsburgh 81 40 31 10 90 260 261 Buffalo 80 40 33 7 87 287 295 Ottawa 81 39 35 7 85 258 267 Detroit 81 35 36 10 80 240 274 Washington 81 35 37 9 79 251 260 Philadelphia 81 30 38 13 73 217 273 Montreal 80 31 43 6 68 226 298 Columbus 80 24 47 9 57 209 323
WESTERN CONFERENCE GP W L OT Pts GF GA
x-Vegas 81 50 22 9 109 269 228 x-Edmonton 81 49 23 9 107 320 259 x-Colorado 80 49 24 7 105 272 221 x-Dallas 80 45 21 14 104 279 216 x-Los Angeles 81 46 25 10 102 275 254 x-Minnesota 81 46 25 10 102 243 221 x-Seattle 81 46 27 8 100 288 253 x-Winnipeg 81 46 32 3 95 246 221 Calgary 81 37 27 17 91 260 252 Nashville 80 41 31 8 90 222 231 St. Louis 80 37 36 7 81 261 295 Vancouver 81 37 37 7 81 272 297 Arizona 81 28 40 13 69 224 294 San Jose 80 22 42 16 60 231 313 Chicago 81 26 49 6 58 200 296 Anaheim 81 23 46 12 58 206 333 NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs. x-clinched playoff spot y-clinched division z-clinched conference
Monday’s Games
Dallas 6, Detroit 1 Winnipeg 6, San Jose 2 Toronto 2, Florida 1, OT Washington 5, N.Y. Islanders 2 Ottawa 3, Carolina 2 Buffalo 3, N.Y. Rangers 2, SO Minnesota 4, Chicago 2 Nashville 3, Calgary 2, SO Seattle 4, Arizona 1 Los Angeles 3, Vancouver 0
Tuesday’s Games
Carolina 4, Detroit 1 New Jersey 6, Buffalo 2 Philadelphia 4, Columbus 3, OT Boston 5, Washington 2 Toronto 4, Tampa Bay 3 Chicago 5, Pittsburgh 2 Winnipeg 3, Minnesota 1 Edmonton 2, Colorado 1, OT Vegas 4, Seattle 1 Vancouver 3, Anaheim 2
Wednesday’s Games
Montreal at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m. Dallas at St. Louis, 7:30 p.m. San Jose at Calgary, 10 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Boston at Montreal, 7 p.m. Carolina at Florida, 7 p.m. Detroit at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m. New Jersey at Washington, 7 p.m. Ottawa at Buffalo, 7 p.m. Pittsburgh at Columbus, 7 p.m. Toronto at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m. Minnesota at Nashville, 8 p.m. St. Louis at Dallas, 8 p.m. Winnipeg at Colorado, 8 p.m. Philadelphia at Chicago, 8:30 p.m. San Jose at Edmonton, 9 p.m. Los Angeles at Anaheim, 10 p.m. Vancouver at Arizona, 10 p.m. Vegas at Seattle, 10:30 p.m.
Friday’s Games
