MILLVILLE — Despite only having 12 players available for both of Thursday’s varsity and jayvee games against Millville, Lewisburg still prevailed.
Jake Hernandez scored a game-high 18 points as the Green Dragons rolled to a 69-36 nonleague victory over the Quakers.
All 12 players who suited up for Lewisburg (7-2) scored at least one point on the night.
Lewisburg next hosts Central Columbia at 7:30 p.m. Monday.
Lewisburg 69, Millville 36At Millville
Lewisburg 17 28 9 15 – 69 Millville 7 12 8 9 – 36
Lewisburg (7-2) 70
Cam Michaels 3 1-2 7; Joey Martin 2 2-3 6; Forrest Zelechoski 3 1-1 7; Jake Hernandez 8 2-2 18; Henry Harrison 3 0-0 7; Jack Blough 3 0-1 6; Devin Bodden 1 0-0 3; Charlie Landis 1 0-0 3; Noah Pawling 1 0-0 2; Will Barrick 1 3-5 5; Dylan Denhem 2 0-0 4; Sam Barrick 0 1-2 1.
Totals:
25 10-16 69.
3-point goals:
Harrison, Bodden, Landis.
Millville (1-7) 36
Eli Klinger 4 2-4 13; Landon Evans 2 0-7 4; Patrick Steran 1 0-0 2; Micah Arnold 3 1-2 9; Senny Pickard 0 0-0 0; Timmy Krainiz 0 0-0 0.
Totals:
13 3-8 30.
3-point goals:
Klinger 3, Arnold 2.
Other area scores:Mount Carmel 61, Southern Columbia 52Loyalsock 77, Central Columbia 33Wrestling
Warrior Run 42
Towanda 18
TOWANDA — The Defenders picked up four pins, a technical fall and a major decision to roll over Towanda in the nonleague match.
Getting the pins for Warrior Run were Samuel Hall (126), Kaden Milheim (132), and later on from Hunter Hauck (215) and Trey Nicholas (113) to put the match away.
Cameron Milheim picked up a 21-6 technical fall in 5:07 at 138 pounds.
Warrior Run next competes at the Gettysburg Duals on Saturday.
Warrior Run 42, Towanda 18at Towanda120:
Shane Atwood (T) dec. Anson Rouch, 9-3.
126:
Samuel Hall (WR) pinned Hayden Space, 2:55.
132:
Kaden Milheim (WR) pinned Rylee Sluyter, 1:09.
138:
Cameron Milheim (WR) tech. fall Riley Vanderpool, 21-6, 5:07.
145:
Colby LeBarron (WR) dec. Sawyer Robinson, 10-5.
152:
Isaiah Betz (WR) maj. dec. Jace Gunther, 10-2.
160:
Mason Highley (T) pinned Cole Shupp, 1:46.
172:
Bryant Green (T) pinned Tanner Confair, 1:30.
189:
Stone Allison (WR) dec. Aiden Miller, 5-4.
215:
Hunter Hauck (WR) pinned Tim Parker, 3:08.
285:
Jared Gunther (T) dec. Ethan Carper, 5-0.
106:
Gavin Hunter (WR) dec. Wyatt Stranger, 4-2, SV-1.
113:
Trey Nicholas (WR) pinned J.B. Parker, 3:18.
Coed swimming
Lewisburg splits with Bloomsburg
BLOOMSBURG — Mason Ordonez and Miles Fassero won two events apiece to lead Lewisburg’s boys to a 65-61 victory over the Panthers at Bloomsburg Middle School.
Ordonez won the 200 free (1:53.27) and Miles Fassero took the 100 fly (1:06.73). In addition, both swimmers helped the 200 medley relay team to victory for Lewisburg (2-1-2).
On the girls side for Lewisburg (1-4), Emma Gerlinski won the 200 IM (2:31.54) and Valeria Riley took the 500 free (6:23.10).
BoysLewisburg 65, Bloomsburg 61At Bloomsburg200 medley relay: 1. Lewisburg (Ethan Zeh, Mason Fassero, Miles Fassero, Mason Ordonez), 2:08.15. 200 free: 1. Ordonez, L, 1:53.27; 2. Ryan Hauer, B. 50 free: 1. Ahmed Elbetagy, B, 22.10; 2. Dillyn Reibsome, B; 3. Kieran Davis, L. Diving: 1. Jackson Ramsey, L, 116.95; 2. Jaden Nguyen. 100 fly: 1. Mi. Fassero, L, 1:06.73; 2. Kaden Sutherland, B. 100 free: 1. Elbetagy, B, 48.90; 2. Ordonez, L; 3. Reibsome, B. 500 free: 1. Hauer, B, 5:37.14; 2. Sebastian Held, L. 200 free relay: 1. Bloomsburg (Sutherland, Reibsome, Broc Bowman, Elbetagy), 1:43.99. 100 back: 1. Mi. Fassero, L, 1:11.52; 2. Bowman, B; 3. Zeh, L. 100 breast: 1. K. Davis, L, 1:23.51; 2. Sutherland, B; 3. Ma. Fassero, L. 400 free relay:
1. Bloomsburg (Bowman, Reibsome, Hauer, Elbetagy), 3:56.32.
GirlsBloomsburg 97, Lewisburg 60200 medley relay: 1. Bloomsburg (Annabell Reck, Trinity Neff, Chiara Aguiari, Megan Anderson), 2:04.49. 200 free: 1. Neff, B, 2:13.75; 2. Adrianna Howell, B; 3. Skylar Crosby, L. 200 IM: 1. Emma Gerlinski, L, 2:31.54; 2. Aguiari, B. 50 free: 1. Reck, B, 26.10; 2. Valeria Riley, L; 3. Bella Luxardo, B. Diving: 1. Lauren Barnes, B, 169.15; 2. Camden Wasielewski, B; 3. Ella Mirshahi, L. 100 fly: 1. Howell, B, 1:11.30. 100 free: 1. Reck, B, 56.65; 2. Gerlinski, L; 3. Luxardo, B. 500 free: 1. Riley, L, 6:23.10; 2. Aguiari, B. 200 free relay: 1. Bloomsburg (Howell, Anderson, Luxardo, Neff), 1:56.56. 100 back: 1. Anderson, B, 1:19.21; 2. Callie Maclay, B; 3. Catherine Jacobson, L. 100 breast: 1. Neff, B, 1:11.71; 2. Anaya Davis, L; 3. Katelyn Beers, L. 400 free relay: 1. Bloomsburg (Luxardo, Aguiari, Howell, Reck), 4:15.60.
