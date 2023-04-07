The team introduced the Potato Capers brand in 2022 to commemorate the 35th anniversary of Dave Bresnahan’s infamous hidden ball trick. In 1987, as a member of the Williamsport Bills, Bresnahan used a peeled potato in a trick play that garnered international attention. The Crosscutters rebranded for their game on Aug. 31 as part of the celebration that included a return appearance by Bresnahan.

The Potato Caper’s identity was created as a fun way to commemorate this unique event and engage fans both locally and nationally. The rebrand will feature newly designed jerseys and caps for 2023.

