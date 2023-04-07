The team introduced the Potato Capers brand in 2022 to commemorate the 35th anniversary of Dave Bresnahan’s infamous hidden ball trick. In 1987, as a member of the Williamsport Bills, Bresnahan used a peeled potato in a trick play that garnered international attention. The Crosscutters rebranded for their game on Aug. 31 as part of the celebration that included a return appearance by Bresnahan.
The Potato Caper’s identity was created as a fun way to commemorate this unique event and engage fans both locally and nationally. The rebrand will feature newly designed jerseys and caps for 2023.
“We were proud to be able to work with our local ad agency, Concepts Design Group of Williamsport, to create this entire alternate identity,” stated Cutters Vice President of Marketing, Gabe Sinicropi. “While we’ve had this idea for a few years now, Concepts Design Group really brought it to life. We couldn’t be happier with how it came out.”
The team will wear the newly revamped Potato Capers uniforms and caps, sponsored by Bower Electric, for all six Friday home games June 9, June 30, July 21, July 28, Aug. 4, Aug. 11 and Sept. 1. Potato Capers caps, apparel and related merchandise is now available for in-person purchase at the Sawmill Team Store at Muncy Bank Ballpark and online at crosscutters.com. The teams full promotional schedule is slated to be released in late April.
The Williamsport Crosscutters open their 25th anniversary season on June 1 hosting the State College Spikes at Muncy Bank Ballpark.
Champion LSU women accepting Biden invitation to White House
BATON ROUGE, La. — LSU’s national champion women’s basketball team will accept an invitation from President Joe Biden to visit the White House.
University spokesman Michael Bonnette confirmed LSU’s intentions on the matter on Thursday, a day after Tigers star forward Angel Reese suggested during a podcast interview that her team should celebrate their title with former President Barack Obama and former first lady Michelle Obama rather than President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden.
Reese made the suggestion after saying she was not inclined to accept an apology from Jill Biden for suggesting that both LSU and runner-up Iowa be invited to the White House. President Biden did not follow through on that idea, inviting only LSU and men’s national champion Connecticut.
Vanessa Valdivia, a spokesperson for Jill Biden, has said the first lady had meant no disrespect to LSU and that her comments were intended to applaud the historic game and all women athletes. With its 102-85 triumph over the Hawkeyes, LSU’s point total was the most ever scored in a championship game by a single team. The 187 combined total also shattered the previous mark. The game also drew a television audience of 9.9 million, a record for an NCAA women’s title game.
There is currently no set date for a White House visit, Bonnette said. He could not confirm whether all players and coaches would be able to attend.
At an appearance in Denver on Monday, Jill Biden had praised Iowa’s sportsmanship and congratulated both teams. She also said that as part of the longstanding tradition of having champions visit the White House, Iowa should come as well “because they played such a good game.”
Reese on Monday called Jill Biden’s suggestion “a joke.”
Some social media commenters noted the racial dynamics involved, saying that only winners should be rewarded with a White House visit and that hosting both teams would detract from the achievement by LSU’s team, which is predominantly Black. The Iowa team is largely white. Others noted the important role of Black women in Democratic Party politics.
President Biden was Obama’s running mate and vice president for eight years. Obama, meanwhile, actively campaigned for Biden in the 2020 election.
Following LSU’s victory, coach Kim Mulkey said she would go to the White House if invited. Reese said Wednesday she was uncertain if she would go.
Reese faced criticism on social media for mockingly waving her hand in front of her face while staring down Iowa star Caitlin Clark near the end of the game. Clark, The Associated Press Player of the Year, made a similar gesture to no one in particular during Iowa’s victory over Louisville in the Elite Eight.
Reese said she didn’t think LSU, had it lost to Iowa, would have gotten the same praise from Jill Biden as the Hawkeyes did.
“If we were to lose, we would not be getting invited to the White House,” she added. “I remember she made a comment about both teams should be invited because of sportsmanship. And I’m like, ‘Are you saying that because of what I did?’ Stuff like that, it bothers me because you are a woman at the end of the day. White, Black, it doesn’t matter, you’re a woman, you’re supposed to be standing behind us before anything.”
During LSU’s championship parade through campus on Wednesday night, a smiling Reese continued to wave her hand in front of her face, in between waves to cheering fans, as she sat in the back of an orange convertible Corvette.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.