The Panthers scored three first-half goals on the way to a 5-0 victory over visiting Bucknell on Sunday afternoon at Ambrose Urbanic Field. Now 2-2 on the season, the Bison dropped a road game to a nationally ranked side for the second time this week, coming on the heels of a 1-0 loss to No. 20 Georgetown on Thursday. Pitt, an NCAA Sweet Sixteen participant a year ago, improved to 4-0 in 2023.
BaseballMLB GlanceAMERICAN LEAGUEEast Division W L Pct GB
Baltimore 81 49 .623 _ Tampa Bay 80 52 .606 2 Toronto 71 60 .542 10½ Boston 69 62 .527 12½ New York 62 68 .477 19
Central Division W L Pct GB
Minnesota 68 63 .519 _ Cleveland 62 69 .473 6 Detroit 59 71 .454 8½ Chicago 52 79 .397 16 Kansas City 41 91 .311 27½
West Division W L Pct GB
Seattle 74 56 .569 _ Texas 73 57 .562 1 Houston 74 58 .561 1 Los Angeles 63 68 .481 11½ Oakland 38 93 .290 36½
NATIONAL LEAGUEEast Division W L Pct GB
Atlanta 84 45 .651 _ Philadelphia 72 58 .554 12½ Miami 66 65 .504 19 Washington 61 70 .466 24 New York 60 71 .458 25
Central Division W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 73 57 .562 _ Chicago 69 61 .531 4 Cincinnati 68 64 .515 6 Pittsburgh 58 73 .443 15½ St. Louis 56 75 .427 17½
West Division W L Pct GB
Los Angeles 80 49 .620 _ Arizona 69 62 .527 12 San Francisco 67 63 .515 13½ San Diego 61 70 .466 20 Colorado 49 81 .377 31½
AMERICAN LEAGUESaturday’s Games
Toronto 8, Cleveland 3 Tampa Bay 3, N.Y. Yankees 0 Seattle 15, Kansas City 2 Boston 8, L.A. Dodgers 5 Houston 9, Detroit 2 Chicago White Sox 6, Oakland 2 Baltimore 5, Colorado 4 Texas 6, Minnesota 2 L.A. Angels 5, N.Y. Mets 3
Sunday’s Games
N.Y. Mets 3, L.A. Angels 2 Colorado 4, Baltimore 3 L.A. Dodgers 7, Boston 4 Tampa Bay 7, N.Y. Yankees 4 Chicago White Sox 6, Oakland 1 Houston 17, Detroit 4 Cleveland 10, Toronto 7, 11 innings Minnesota 7, Texas 6, 13 innings Seattle 3, Kansas City 2
Monday’s Games
L.A. Angels (Giolito 7-10) at Philadelphia (Walker 13-5), 6:40 p.m. N.Y. Yankees (Severino 3-8) at Detroit (Olson 2-5), 6:40 p.m. Chicago White Sox (Kopech 5-11) at Baltimore (Rodriguez 3-3), 7:05 p.m. Washington (Gray 7-10) at Toronto (Gausman 9-8), 7:07 p.m. Houston (Javier 9-2) at Boston (Sale 5-3), 7:10 p.m. Texas (Gray 8-7) at N.Y. Mets (Megill 7-7), 7:10 p.m. Cleveland (Curry 3-2) at Minnesota (Maeda 3-7), 7:40 p.m. Pittsburgh (Oviedo 7-13) at Kansas City (Greinke 1-12), 8:10 p.m. Oakland (TBD) at Seattle (Woo 1-3), 9:40 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
L.A. Angels at Philadelphia, 6:40 p.m. N.Y. Yankees at Detroit, 6:40 p.m. Tampa Bay at Miami, 6:40 p.m. Chicago White Sox at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m. Washington at Toronto, 7:07 p.m. Houston at Boston, 7:10 p.m. Texas at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m. Cleveland at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m. Pittsburgh at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m. Oakland at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.
NATIONAL LEAGUESaturday’s Games
Washington 3, Miami 2 Atlanta 7, San Francisco 3 Boston 8, L.A. Dodgers 5 Milwaukee 5, San Diego 4 Baltimore 5, Colorado 4 Philadelphia 12, St. Louis 1 L.A. Angels 5, N.Y. Mets 3 Chicago Cubs 10, Pittsburgh 6 Cincinnati 8, Arizona 7, 11 innings
Sunday’s Games
N.Y. Mets 3, L.A. Angels 2 Miami 2, Washington 1 Colorado 4, Baltimore 3 Chicago Cubs 10, Pittsburgh 1 L.A. Dodgers 7, Boston 4 Philadelphia 3, St. Louis 0 Milwaukee 10, San Diego 6 Arizona 5, Cincinnati 2 San Francisco 8, Atlanta 5
Monday’s Games
L.A. Angels (Giolito 7-10) at Philadelphia (Walker 13-5), 6:40 p.m. Washington (Gray 7-10) at Toronto (Gausman 9-8), 7:07 p.m. Texas (Gray 8-7) at N.Y. Mets (Megill 7-7), 7:10 p.m. San Diego (Snell 10-9) at St. Louis (Wainwright 3-9), 7:45 p.m. Milwaukee (Miley 6-3) at Chicago Cubs (Taillon 7-8), 8:05 p.m. Pittsburgh (Oviedo 7-13) at Kansas City (Greinke 1-12), 8:10 p.m. Atlanta (Elder 10-4) at Colorado (Gomber 9-9), 8:40 p.m. Cincinnati (Abbott 8-3) at San Francisco (Harrison 0-0), 9:45 p.m. Arizona (Gallen 14-5) at L.A. Dodgers (Miller 7-3), 10:10 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
L.A. Angels at Philadelphia, 6:40 p.m. Tampa Bay at Miami, 6:40 p.m. Washington at Toronto, 7:07 p.m. Texas at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m. San Diego at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m. Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m. Pittsburgh at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m. Atlanta at Colorado, 8:40 p.m. Cincinnati at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m. Arizona at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
FootballYouthHeartland Youth LeagueWeek 1 scoresCentral Mountain at MiltonB Varsity:
Milton 22-0
A Varsity:
Milton 41-0
B Jayvee:
Milton 13-0
Mifflinburg at ShikellamyB Varsity:
Shikellamy 24-0
A Varsity:
Mifflinburg 18-0
B Jayvee:
Mifflinburg 6-0
A Jayvee:
Mifflinburg 46-0
Central Columbia at Warrior RunB Varsity:
Central 26-0
A Varsity:
Central 43-14
B Jayvee:
Warrior Run 7-0
A Jayvee:
Central 27-0
Lewisburg at Jersey ShoreB Varsity:
Jersey Shore 35-0
A Varsity:
Lewisburg 35-13
A Jayvee:
Jersey Shore 26-0
NFL Preseason GlanceAMERICAN CONFERENCEEast W L T Pct PF PA
Buffalo 2 1 0 .667 62 67 N.Y. Jets 2 2 0 .500 81 58 Miami 1 2 0 .333 49 53 New England 1 2 0 .333 37 60
South W L T Pct PF PA
Jacksonville 3 0 0 1.000 84 48 Houston 2 1 0 .667 40 50 Indianapolis 2 1 0 .667 70 53 Tennessee 2 1 0 .667 64 46
North W L T Pct PF PA
Pittsburgh 3 0 0 1.000 78 32 Cleveland 1 2 1 .375 86 84 Baltimore 1 2 0 .333 68 74 Cincinnati 0 2 1 .167 51 70
West W L T Pct PF PA
Kansas City 2 1 0 .667 95 68 L.A. Chargers 2 1 0 .667 74 51 Las Vegas 2 1 0 .667 84 55 Denver 1 2 0 .333 78 39
NATIONAL CONFERENCEEast W L T Pct PF PA
Washington 3 0 0 1.000 67 62 Dallas 1 2 0 .333 68 66 N.Y. Giants 1 2 0 .333 61 72 Philadelphia 0 2 1 .167 50 65
South W L T Pct PF PA
New Orleans 2 1 0 .667 61 58 Tampa Bay 2 1 0 .667 56 53 Atlanta 1 1 1 .500 32 40 Carolina 0 3 0 .000 36 74
North W L T Pct PF PA
Detroit 2 1 0 .667 54 58 Green Bay 2 1 0 .667 72 55 Chicago 1 2 0.333 61 65 Minnesota 0 3 0 .000 46 66
West W L T Pct PF PA
Arizona 2 1 0 .667 46 72 Seattle 2 1 0 .667 61 46 San Francisco 1 2 0 .333 40 77 L.A. Rams 0 3 0 .000 34 109
Thursday’s Games
Pittsburgh 24, Atlanta 0 Indianapolis 27, Philadelphia 13
Friday’s Games
Detroit 26, Carolina 17 Tennessee 23, New England 7 L.A. Chargers 23, San Francisco 12
Saturday’s Games
Arizona 18, Minnesota 17 Buffalo 24, Chicago 21 Green Bay 19, Seattle 15 Kansas City 33, Cleveland 32 N.Y. Jets 32, N.Y. Giants 24 Washington 21, Cincinnati 19 Jacksonville 31, Miami 18 Tampa Bay 26, Baltimore 20 Dallas 31, Las Vegas 16 Denver 41, L.A. Rams 0
Sunday’s Games
